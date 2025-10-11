Grow a Garden Halloween Shop – All Spooky Seeds

Grow a Garden has officially entered the Halloween Season with the latest update. Among various other new additions, you will also find new seeds to obtain and plant in your gardens. But, where do you get the Spooky Seeds in Grow a Garden, and how many varieties do they offer? Well, this article goes over these questions and lists all the Spooky Seeds that are currently obtainable in the game, along with detailed instructions on how to get them.

Where to Get Spooky Seeds in Grow a Garden

Similar to past events, you will find a new event section and an NPC in the middle of the map. While the Witch NPC can be found at all times, the game triggers the Halloween Night Event every 45 minutes and spawns the Halloween Market near her. You will find the Spooky Seeds Shop to the left of the big tree, where you can purchase a variety of new seeds in the game. To check the stock, you must interact with the translucent Sam NPC.

Currently, there are six seeds in the shop. However, you must spend Candy Corns to purchase them. This new Halloween currency can be obtained by filling up the Witch’s cauldron to 100%. Additionally, you can also interact with the Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin NPC to get some extra Candy Corns.

List of All Spooky Seeds in Grow a Garden

Next, we have listed all the currently available Spooky Seeds in the game. Note that these might increase with future updates, so make sure to bookmark the page and check back later.

Image Seed Rarity Cost

(In Candy Corn) – Bloodred Mushroom Uncommon 15 Jack O Lantern Rare 20 Ghoul Root Legendary 25 Chicken Feed Mythical 30 Seer Vine Divine 40 Poison Apple Prismatic 50

Best Options to Get From the Spooky Seeds Shop

While all the new seeds are great, there are some great options for you to buy. We have curated a list of all the seeds that are worth purchasing.