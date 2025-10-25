Grow a Garden Harvest Reaper Event Guide: Complete Summoning Ritual

Have you played the latest Ghoul Garden 3 update in Grow a Garden? If you do, then you might have spotted a hooded figure with a scythe wandering around during the Halloween event, that’s the Harvest Reaper. He’s offering special rewards for players who complete his tasks. This guide explains how to complete Grow a Garden Harvest Reaper event and shows you how to earn the exclusive Severed Spine seed.

What Is the Harvest Reaper Event in Grow a Garden?

The Harvest Reaper is part of the Ghoul Garden Part 3 update in Grow a Garden. This scary-looking NPC shows up in the center of your lobby and wants you to complete a summoning ritual. Don’t worry, though, it’s not as scary as it sounds. You just need to bring him some crops and fruits, and he’ll reward you with special Halloween items.

This event rotates with other Halloween features. The center of your lobby switches between three different things: the Harvest Reaper, the Witch, and the Dead Tree. So the spawn frequency is every 2 hours. If you join a session and don’t see the Harvest Reaper NPC right away, just wait around and rejoin later. He will show up eventually, and the game has a notification of how long the NPC will pop up again.

How to Complete the Summoning Ritual

When you find the Harvest Reaper, you’ll notice 25 offering bowls arranged in a circle around him. These bowls are burning with orange flames at first. Your job is to turn all those flames from orange to blue by giving each plate the plant it wants. Here’s how to do it step by step:

You need to walk up to each offering bowl and look at what crop or fruit it is asking for. Each of them wants something different. Open your backpack and equip the required crop. Press E to interact with it. Click on the Submit option.

You can then be able to watch the flame turn from yellow to blue. That means you did it right. Then, you can move to the next offering bowl, repeat the process until you submit to all the bowls with the correct requirements.

The crops you need can be pretty simple. Sometimes it wants a regular carrot or pumpkin. Other times, you might need something more specific, like a Jack-o-Lantern. Some bowls even ask for plants with special mutations like Spooky or Vamp. Make sure you read each plate carefully so you bring the right thing.

What Rewards Can You Get from Harvest Reaper Event?

Once you’ve turned all 25 flames blue and completed the ritual, the Harvest Reaper NPC will give you rewards. Some of these you’ll get every single time, while others are a bit harder to obtain.

Summoning Bowl Reward (Guaranteed)

Every single player who completes the ritual gets 50 Candy Corns as the reward automatically. That’s right – you’ll get 50 Candy Corn every time you finish the summoning. This is guaranteed no matter what.

Limited Time Rewards

This is the special reward that has a limited stock of 25,000 units. You can only get one of these per Harvest Reaper visit. The Severed Spine is the main prize. It punishes thieves within a small range.

Secondary Rewards (Random Drop)

After completing the summoning, you’ll also get one of these secondary rewards based on these drop rates:

Reward Drop Rate x5 Spooky Chest 71.43% x3 Spooky Egg 14.29% x3 Halloween Gear Box 14.29%

Remember to check the center of your lobby every two hours if you want to participate. Be patient, gather your plants, and work through those ritual plates one by one. Good luck with your summoning, and happy gardening!