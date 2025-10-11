How to Get Headless Horseman in Grow a Garden and Is It Worth It?

The Headless Horseman is the rarest pet in the Spooky Egg, with only a 0.5% hatch chance. It has a powerful but risky ability that resets high-level pets back to level 1 while giving them chaotic mutations. Here’s how to get the Headless Horseman and whether the grind is worth it.

How to Get Headless Horseman

The Headless Horseman can only be obtained by hatching Spooky Eggs during the Ghoul Garden Event. There are four ways to get Spooky Eggs: contribute fruits to the Witch’s Cauldron at the center of the lobby for a small chance at eggs (guaranteed Candy Corn though), submit fruits to the Jack-O-Lantern NPC that appears every 2 hours for trick-or-treat rewards, buy eggs from the Creepy Critters shop using Candy Corn (appears every 45 minutes to the left of the Witch), or purchase Premium Spooky Eggs directly from the in-game shop for 149-1,249 Robux.

With a 0.5% hatch rate, you’ll need around 200 eggs on average to get one through random hatching, but the pity system ensures you get it if you buy 200 Premium eggs.

Headless Horseman Stats and Ability

Passive Ability: Every 40 minutes, the Headless Horseman haunts a random level 50+ pet in your garden that doesn’t already have a mutation. When it haunts a pet:

The pet is reset to level 1 (loses all XP and progress)

The pet receives one of four chaotic mutations: Dreadbound Soulflame Spectral Nightmare (2.04% chance – very rare)



How It Works:

The Headless Horseman targets pets that are level 50 or higher and don’t currently have a mutation. It won’t target pets that already have mutations or pets below level 50. When it haunts a pet, that pet immediately drops back to level 1 but gains one of the four chaotic mutations. The Nightmare mutation is the rarest, with only a 2.04% chance when the haunting happens. Most of the time, you’ll get Dreadbound, Soulflame, or Spectral.

Is Headless Horseman Worth It?

The Headless Horseman is extremely rare, with a 0.5% hatch chance, which means you’ll need around 200 Spooky Eggs on average to get one. If you’re buying Premium eggs with Robux, that’s about 1,249 Robux for a 10-pack. If you’re grinding the free methods through the Witch’s Cauldron and Jack-O-Lantern, you’re looking at dozens of hours of work. The chaotic mutations it gives are actually quite powerful and can make the pet worth it – mutations like Dreadbound, Soulflame, Spectral, and especially the rare Nightmare mutation (2.04% chance) can significantly boost your pet’s value and abilities. However, the chances of obtaining both the Headless Horseman itself and then acquiring good mutations from it are quite difficult to achieve.

Despite these challenges, if you’re a late-game player with extra resources and level 48+ pets that you can afford to reset, you should definitely try for it. Late game players already have established gardens and multiple high-level pets, so losing one to level 1 isn’t as devastating, and the potential to get powerful chaotic mutations makes it a worthwhile gamble. For early or mid-game players though, the investment is too steep and the risk of losing pet progress hurts too much.