Grow a Garden Holiday Seed Pack: All Plants and How to Get

The Holiday Seed Pack is your ticket to some cool winter-themed plants in Grow a Garden. This special pack showed up with the Christmas update and the Christmas Harvest Event. You’ve got until January 10th, 2025, to grab it before the season ends and it disappears. Here are all the plants in Grow a Garden Holiday Seed Pack.

How to Get the Holiday Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

There are two main ways to get your hands on this pack. The first way is completely free if you’re willing to put in some work.

Method 1: Season Pass Rewards

You can earn the Holiday Seed Pack just by leveling up your Season 3 Pass. You’ll get one pack at each of these tiers:

4

16

30

41

48

That’s five free packs total if you grind through the pass. Just complete your daily Season Pass missions to rack up the points you need. If you bought the Premium Pass for 749 Robux, you’ll also get Exotic Holiday Seed Packs at those same levels. The Exotic version has a bonus seed called Rainbow Sack with a 1% drop chance.

Method 2: Buying from the Store

If you don’t want to wait, you can buy the Holiday Seed Pack directly from the Season Pass Shop. It costs 150 Pass Points or 199 Robux. However, it doesn’t always show up in the shop. It has a 20% chance to restock, so you might need to check back a few times. One important thing to remember: you can’t buy the Exotic Holiday Seed Pack from the store. That one is only available as a Premium Pass reward.

All Holiday Seed Pack Plants

When you open a Holiday Seed Pack, the game rolls the dice to see which seed you get. Here’s what you can pull and your chances of getting each one:

Plant Name Plant Image Seed Image Rarity Level Drop Chance Frosty Bite Common 40% Cryo Rose Uncommon 25% Bush Flake Rare 20% Rosemary Epic 10% Cryoshard Legendary 4.5% Frostwing Mythic 0.5%

As you can see, you’ll probably get Frosty Bite most of the time since it has the highest drop rate. The really special plants, like Cryoshard and Frostwing, are much harder to pull.

Best Holiday Seed Pack Plants to Grow

Not all seeds from this pack are created equal. Here’s what you should focus on:

Frostwing is the crown jewel of this pack, but with only a 0.5% chance, you’ll need serious luck to get it. If you do pull one, plant it immediately. It’s the rarest seed in the entire pack and has great value.

Cryoshard is your second-best option. With a 4.5% drop rate, it's still pretty rare but way more realistic to get than Frostwing. This plant is worth the effort to grow, and it looks awesome with the blue thorns.

Rosemary sits in the middle at 10%. It's not super rare, but it's not common either. This makes it a solid choice for most players. You'll get decent rewards without it being everywhere.

The smart play is to open all five free packs you earn from the Season Pass before buying more. This way, you can see what you’re missing and decide if it’s worth spending your Pass Points or Robux on extra chances. Remember, this pack is only around until January 10th, 2025. After that, these plants might be much harder to get, so don’t miss it if you want to collect them all.