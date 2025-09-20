The Firewell is a Divine crop that was added to Grow a Garden during Fall Update 2. It’s a multi-harvest plant, so you can get multiple crops from one seed over time. While it’s not easy to obtain, it can be a decent addition to your garden if you manage to get one. If you’re curious about whether the Firewell is worth trying for or how to actually get the seeds, this guide covers everything you need to know about this crop.

Firewell Stats and Information

Here’s everything you need to know about the Firewell’s stats:

Stat Details Rarity Divine Multi-harvest Yes Price-Floor Value 101,180 coins Average Value 112,111 coins Weight Range 3.15 kg – 4.5+ kg Average Weight 4.5 kg Huge Chance 0.29%

The Firewell is a multi-harvest crop, which means you can keep getting crops from the same plant multiple times. With an average value of over 112,000 coins, this makes it a good choice to add to your garden.

How to Get Firewell in Grow a Garden

Getting the firewell seed is quite simple; however, it requires a bit of luck:

The Fall Seed Pack gives you a 0.5% chance of getting a Firewell seed. This means you’d need to open about 200 packs on average to get one, but luck can vary a lot. Exotic Fall Seed Pack (0.5% chance): The Exotic Fall Seed Pack has the same 0.5% chance as the regular Fall Seed Pack.

Is Firewell Worth Getting?

The Firewell is definitely a crop addition you can aim for. With an average value of 112,111 Sheckles, it’s a solid money-maker that can help you get good profits. The fact that it’s multi-harvest makes it even better, since you can keep getting crops from the same plant without replanting.

The 0.29% huge chance isn’t amazing, but it’s not the worst either. You probably won’t get huge Firewells very often, but when you do, they’ll be worth a lot more coins. The main downside is how hard it is to get Firewell seeds in the first place.

With only a 0.5% chance from fall packs, you might spend a lot of coins, time or Robux trying to get one. My honest opinion is that the Firewell is worth going for if you have extra coins to spend and you’re not struggling with basic garden upgrades.