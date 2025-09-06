Grow a Garden – How to Get Luminous Mutation

The latest expansion of the Fairy Event featured a variety of new things, ranging from pets and seeds to mutations. Luminous is one such mutation that arrived with the update and offers a great boost to the sale value of affected crops. However, do you know how to get Luminous Mutation in Grow a Garden? Well, this article provides the precise answer to your question, so make sure to stick around till the end.

How to Get the Luminous Mutation in Grow a Garden

There are multiple ways for your fruits to obtain the newly-added Luminous Mutation in Grow a Garden. Once affected, your fruits will get a radiant glow, making them stand out. Below, we have listed all the ways to get this mutation in the game.

1. Use the Luminous Wand

The first method to get the Luminous Mutation is by using a Luminous Wand. This special item ensures that when the fairies visit your garden next, they apply the Luminous Mutation to fruits instead of the regular Glimmering Mutation. However, this is a one-use item, and you must craft it again once it completes its uses. Below is the full recipe to craft a Luminous Want in Grow a Garden:

2x Fairy Jars

1x Fairy Power Extender

10M Sheckles

Simply head over to the middle of the map, interact with the gear crafting table, and select the Luminous Wand. Once you have it in your inventory, equip it, go towards the plants that you wish to affect, and use the left mouse button to place the wand in place.

2. Mutation Spray Luminous

The next method that will let you obtain the Lumimous Mutation is by using the Mutation Spray Luminous. You can purchase this item from the Fairy Shop in Grow a Garden, specifically the Lumina NPC, who can be found in the Fairy World. You can also get this item for free by completing the parkour challenge in the Fairy World and redeeming the rewards.

Now, to use the spray, simply equip it in your hand, go towards the fruit that you wish to affect, and click on it. Note that this is a single-use item and you must purchase multiple of them if you wish to make a real profit.

3. Luminous Sprite Pet

The best way to ensure that your fruits gain the Luminous Mutation in Grow a Garden is by obtaining the Luminous Sprite Pet. You can do so by visiting the Lumina Fairy Shop in the Fairy World. However, you must catch 3,000 Fairies to unlock it in the shop. We recommend doing the grind since the pet’s passive ensures that a fruit in your garden obtains the Luminous Mutation at regular intervals.\

Is the Lumimous Mutation worth getting in Grow a Garden?

Yes, Luminous Mutation offers a x45 sell value boost to affected fruit, making it worth the effort. Stacking it with other mutations or the Rainbow Mutation in Grow a Garden can easily fetch you a lot of money. So, you should hop into the Fairy World as often as you can, complete the parkour challenge, and collect the free rewards to afflict your fruits with this mutation.