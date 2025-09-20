Grow a Garden – How to Make Soup (Recipe)

The latest Fall Bloom Event’s second phase added a way for players to complete various tasks to get rewards. While most of the tasks are pretty straightforward, mainly asking you to hatch eggs or feed pets, one of them requires you to cook Soup. Afterwards, you must feed it to a pet to complete the objective and gain Fall Energy. But, do you know the Soup Recipe in Grow a Garden? Well, this article provides a comprehensive guide on making soup in Grow a Garden.

How to Cook Soup in Grow a Garden

Similar to other food items in Grow a Garden, Soup comes in various rarities. You must collect and use different items depending on the rarity you’re targeting. Additionally, having mutations on the crops further increases your chance of getting the best soup. Now, before you check out the recipe, let us go through the steps to craft any food item.

First, obtain the Cooking Kit in the game. You can do so by completing the Common, Rare, or Mythical achievements. Next, open the Cosmetic Inventory to equip and place the Cooking Kit somewhere in your garden. Open your inventory and click on the ingredients. Press E to add the ingredients to the pot. Click the Cook button once all the items are added and wait for the timer to hit zero.

Now, let’s check out the various ingredients you need to cook Soup in Grow a Garden.

Rarity Recipe Ingredients Very Common 1 Carrot Common 1 Strawberry + 1 Peach + 1 Mango Uncommon 2 Coconuts Uncommon 1 Coconut + 1 Dragon Fruit Uncommon 1 Green Apple + 1 Grape Uncommon 1 Apple Rare 1 Coconut + 1 Elder Strawberry Rare 1 Grape + 1 Sugar Apple + 1 Dragon Fruit

What’s the Use of Soup

Currently, the ongoing Fall Bloom Event requires you to complete various tasks to obtain Fall Energy in Grow a Garden. To do so, you must interact with the NPC at the other end of the event area in the middle of the map. He will show tasks that must be completed to acquire points. One of the tasks requires you to feed Soup to a pet. Hence, you must know how to cook the item.

With this, you’ve reached the end of the Soup Recipe in Grow a Garden guide. We hope that you found it useful.