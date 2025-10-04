How to Get Idol Chipmunk in Grow a Garden & How to Use

The Idol Chipmunk is one of the new pets added during the Chubby Chipmunk event in Grow a Garden. Its passive ability helps keep your other pets fed by restoring their hunger, which is useful if you want to stay AFK for longer periods. Here’s how to get the Idol Chipmunk and how to use it effectively.

How to Get an Idol Chipmunk in Grow a Garden

The Idol Chipmunk can only be obtained by opening Nutty Chests during the Chubby Chipmunk event. Here’s how to get it:

Step 1: Get Nutty Chests

There are two ways to get Nutty Chests:

Chubby Chipmunk Weight Rewards: As you increase your Chubby Chipmunk’s weight, you’ll unlock Nutty Chests at various weight milestones (1.25kg, 1.75kg, 2kg, etc.) Acorn Rewards: When your Chubby Chipmunk eats crops, it spawns Acorns around the map. Collecting these Acorns can sometimes give you 1-2 Nutty Chests as a reward.

Step 2: Open Nutty Chests

Once you have Nutty Chests, open them and hope for the Idol Chipmunk. The drop rate is 14.5%, which means you have about a 1 in 7 chance of getting it from each chest. With such a low chance, you might need to open several Nutty Chests before getting the Idol Chipmunk. If you’re unlucky, it could take 10+ chests.

Idol Chipmunk Stats and Passive Ability

Stat Details How to Get Nutty Chest (14.5% chance) Passive Ability Every 11.52-11.56 minutes, performs a song for 8.37-8.81 seconds that restores 1.37-1.81% hunger per second to all pets Hunger Unknown

How to Use Idol Chipmunk

The Idol Chipmunk is most useful when you want to leave the game running for extended periods without worrying about your pets getting hungry. If you’re AFK farming or busy with other things, having the Idol Chipmunk means your pets won’t run out of hunger as quickly.

How It Works:

Place the Idol Chipmunk in your garden along with your other pets

Every 11-12 minutes, it will automatically restore hunger to all your pets

This reduces how often you need to manually feed pets with treats

The hunger restoration isn’t huge – around 12-15% every 11 minutes. This means it won’t completely eliminate the need to feed your pets, especially if you have pets with high hunger rates or lots of pets active at once. Think of it as slowing down hunger loss rather than preventing it entirely.

Is Idol Chipmunk Worth Getting?

The Idol Chipmunk is convenient but not essential. If you play actively and check the game regularly, you probably don’t need it since you can just feed your pets manually. It’s most useful for players who like to AFK farm or can’t check the game frequently. The 14.5% drop rate from Nutty Chests is decent – not super common but not impossibly rare either. If you’re opening chests anyway for the seeds and other pets, you’ll probably get the Idol Chipmunk eventually without specifically grinding for it.

Whether you should actively try to get it depends on your playstyle. If you AFK a lot, go for it. If you’re active and don’t mind feeding pets, it’s not a priority.