How to Get Jack O Lantern in Grow a Garden

The Jack O Lantern is a rare Halloween seed added during the Ghoul Garden Event in Grow a Garden. It can only be purchased from the Halloween Market shops using Candy Corn, the event currency. Here’s how to get the Jack O Lantern seed and what you need to know about it.

Jack O Lantern Stats and Overview

Stat Details Rarity Rare Availability Limited (Ghoul Garden Event) Price 24 Candy Corn Where to Buy Spooky Seeds Shop (Halloween Market)

The Jack O Lantern is a rare-tier Halloween seed that’s part of the seasonal Ghoul Garden Event. It costs 24 Candy Corn to purchase and can only be bought from the Spooky Seeds Shop during the Halloween Market rotation.

How to Get Jack O Lantern Seed in Grow a Garden

Step 1: Earn 24 Candy Corn

You need at least 24 Candy Corn to buy the Jack O Lantern seed. There are two ways to earn Candy Corn during the event. The first method is through the Witch’s Cauldron – go to the Witch NPC at the center of the lobby and submit crops and fruits to fill her cauldron to 100%. When it’s full, you receive Candy Corn based on your position on the leaderboard. The second method is through the Jack-O-Lantern NPC that spawns every 2 hours for 5 minutes. Submit Halloween plants or crops with Halloween mutations to it for a chance at “treats” (Candy Corn or other rewards) or “tricks” (nothing).

Step 2: Wait for the Halloween Market

The Halloween Market appears once per hour for 15 minutes to the left of the Witch NPC at the center of the lobby. You cannot manually trigger or restock these shops – they only appear during their scheduled hourly rotation. When the market appears, you’ll see three shops: Spooky Seeds Shop, Creepy Critters Shop, and Devilish Decor Shop.

Step 3: Buy from Spooky Seeds Shop

Once the Halloween Market appears, go to the Spooky Seeds Shop and interact with the NPC to view the available inventory. If you see it in stock, purchase it for 24 Candy Corn.

Is Jack O Lantern Worth It?

The Jack O Lantern is worth getting, especially early in the Ghoul Garden Event. At 24 Candy Corn, it’s one of the most affordable Halloween seeds in the Spooky Seeds Shop, making it accessible even if you’re just starting to farm Candy Corn. With an average value of 33,333 Sheckles and a 1.00% huge chance, it’s a decent money-making crop for its rarity tier. The fact that it’s multi-harvest means you can keep collecting from it without replanting, which adds to its value over time.