The Jungle Egg has arrived in Grow a Garden as part of the exciting Seed Stages Event. This limited-time egg introduces five brand-new jungle-themed pets, each with unique abilities designed to enhance your farming experience during the seed update. If you’re wondering which pets you can get and how to claim them, this is the list of all Jungle Egg Pets in Grow a Garden!

How to Get Jungle Egg in Grow a Garden

To obtain the Jungle Egg in Grow a Garden, you will need to participate in the Seed Stages Event, or you can buy it from the Egg shop. Here are the details:

Method 1: Seed Stage Event Reward

You will need to participate in the Seed Stages Event and focus on growing crops that can evolve through multiple stages. The Jungle Egg is one of the rewards from Stage 3. Collect and harvest your evolved Evo crops. For Stage 3, you need one of these: Evo Mushroom IV Seeds

Evo Pumpkin IV Seeds

Evo Blueberry IV Seeds

Evo Beetroot IV Seeds Submit your specified Evo crops to Samuel, who is standing on the stage in the middle of the map, to earn Jungle Eggs as one of its potential rewards.

You need a really good luck for this. Once you get the egg, it will take 4 hours and 10 minutes to hatch.

Method 2: Buy from Raphael

The easier route is buying the Jungle Egg directly from Raphael’s Pet Egg shop, though it requires some patience. Unlike common eggs that are always available, the Jungle Egg doesn’t stay in stock permanently. The shop restocks every 30 minutes, so you’ll need to check back regularly. When you do spot it in stock, you can purchase it for 30,000,000 Sheckles or 199 Robux.

All Jungle Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s every pet you can hatch from the Jungle Eggs, along with their abilities:

Pet Rarity Hatch Chance Ability

Tree Frog Rare 40% Every 3 minutes, it advances the growth of a random plant.

Hummingbird Rare 30% Every 58 seconds, it converts a random single-harvest plant into its seed equivalent.

Iguana Legendary 24% Every 1 minute, it goes to a random crop with Frozen mutation and melts it back to Chilled or Wet.

Chimpanzee Mythical 5% Every 5 minutes, it grabs a random crop from your garden and sells it at the shop.

Tiger Divine 1% Rallying Roar: Every 12 minutes, it calls all pets and shares XP across them (max 800 XP per pet).



Mutation Roar: Every 8 minutes, it replaces 3 random mutations with new ones.

Best Jungle Egg Pets to Use

Even though you can’t control which pet you get, understanding their value helps you appreciate what you hatch:

Tiger – This is a Divine pet that is a game-changer with dual abilities. It helps level up all your other pets by sharing XP and keeps your garden dynamic by cycling through mutations. Tree Frog – The most reliable growth booster in the Jungle Egg lineup. Every 3 minutes, it shaves 15 minutes off a random plant’s growth time. Since it has a 40% hatch chance, you’ll likely get one quickly, making it perfect for speeding up your garden early on. Chimpanzee – The only pet that automatically sells crops for you every 5 minutes. It’s like having a personal assistant handling the selling task.

Jungle Egg pets are definitely worth the effort to obtain during the Seed Stages Event. They’re not just themed around jungle wildlife, but they can seriously optimize your garden workflow. Don’t miss out on grabbing these limited pets while the event is active!