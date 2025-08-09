How to Start Kitchen Storm Event in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Kitchen Storm Event is a special weather event that happens during the Cooking Update in Grow a Garden. This event gives you better chances to get Aromatic mutations and speeds up your cooking. Here’s how to trigger the Kitchen Storm Event in Grow a Garden whenever you want.

How to Start the Kitchen Storm Event in Grow a Garden

The Kitchen Storm Event is a player-triggered weather event that gives several benefits during the Cooking Update. When active, you get 2x cooking speed, higher mutation transfer rates from crops to food, and increased chances for Aromatic mutations on your crops.

Unlike other weather events that happen randomly, you can control when the Kitchen Storm starts by completing specific tasks with the cooking system. Starting the Kitchen Storm Event requires filling up a points meter by feeding Chris P. Bacon:

Find Chris P. Bacon : Go to the area near the seed shop and look for Chris P. Bacon , the pig chef NPC. He’ll be standing next to a cooking cauldron.

: Go to the area near the seed shop and look for , the pig chef NPC. He’ll be standing next to a cooking cauldron. Cook Food Items : Use the cooking cauldron to prepare food using your crops as ingredients. You can combine different crops to make various dishes following cooking recipes.

: Use the cooking cauldron to prepare food using your crops as ingredients. You can combine different crops to make various dishes following cooking recipes. Feed Chris P. Bacon : Give your cooked food to Chris P. Bacon by interacting with him. Each food item you give him adds points to the meter above his head.

: Give your cooked food to Chris P. Bacon by interacting with him. Each food item you give him adds points to the meter above his head. Reach 40 Points: Keep feeding Chris P. Bacon until the meter reaches 40 points total. Once you hit 40 points, the Kitchen Storm Event will automatically trigger

Is Triggering Kitchen Storm Worth It?

Yes, triggering the Kitchen Storm is definitely worth it if you’re actively participating in the Cooking Event. The 2x cooking speed alone saves significant time, and the increased Aromatic mutation chances help you get more valuable crops.

The event is especially worthwhile when you have time to actively cook and harvest during the storm period. If you’re just going to be away from the game, it might be better to save your ingredients for when you can use the benefits.

Since you can control when it happens, the Kitchen Storm gives you flexibility to optimize your cooking activities around your play schedule.