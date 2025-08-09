All New Seeds in Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm Update & How to Get

The Kitchen Storm update has expanded the Cooking Event in Grow a Garden, bringing seven new food-themed seeds to the game on August 9th, 2025. These seeds can be obtained by working with the new Rat Connoisseur NPC. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Kitchen Storm seeds and how to obtain them.

How to Get Kitchen Storm Seeds in Grow a Garden

The Kitchen Storm update is an expansion of the Cooking Event that introduces new ways to obtain seeds through advanced cooking mechanics. The key requirement is that you must use mutated plants as ingredients when cooking dishes for the Rat Connoisseur NPC – regular plants won’t be accepted. Here’s the process:

Step 1: You need to obtain plants that have mutations on them . These can come from weather events, pets, or other mutation sources.

Use your mutated plants as ingredients in the cooking cauldron . The Rat Connoisseur will only accept dishes made from mutated ingredients.

. The Rat Connoisseur will only accept dishes made from mutated ingredients. Step 3: Take your completed mutated dishes to the Rat Connoisseur NPC and trade them for rewards.

All New Kitchen Storm Seeds

Here are all seven new seeds introduced in the Kitchen Storm update:

Crop Name How to Obtain Harvest Type

Rhubarb Culinarian Chest Multiple

Spring Onion Rat Connoisseur Rewards Single

Badlands Pepper Culinarian Chest Multiple

Butternut Squash Rat Connoisseur Rewards Multiple Pricklefruit Rat Connoisseur Rewards Multiple

Bitter Melon Rat Connoisseur Rewards Multiple

King Cabbage Culinarian Chest Multiple

Best Seed Recommendation

If you’re looking for the most valuable seed to prioritize, the King Cabbage stands out as the clear winner. With an average sell price of 83,000 coins and multiple harvest capability, it’s significantly more profitable than the other options. While it requires luck to get from the Culinarian Chest, the high value makes it worth pursuing.