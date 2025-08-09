All New Pets in Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm Update and How to Get

The Kitchen Storm update has brought five new food-themed pets to Grow a Garden. These pets can be earned by bringing special dishes to the Rat Connoisseur NPC or by opening Culinarian Chests. The key thing to remember is that you need to cook using mutated plants. Here’s everything you need to know about these new cooking pets and how to get them during the Kitchen Storm Update.

How to Get Kitchen Storm Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox?

All Kitchen Storm pets are obtained through the new Rat Connoisseur system:

Method 1: Some pets can be earned directly by bringing mutated dishes to the Rat Connoisseur NPC. You’ll find this rat standing next to Chris P. Bacon (the pig chef).

Other pets can only be obtained by opening Culinarian Chests, which you can earn from the Rat Connoisseur as rewards.

Important Requirement: You must use mutated plants as ingredients when cooking. The Rat Connoisseur will not accept dishes made from regular, non-mutated plants.

All Kitchen Storm Pets in Grow a Garden

Here are all five new pets added in the Kitchen Storm update:

Pet Name How to Obtain Passive Ability

Bacon Pig Culinarian Chest Every 116.80 seconds, grants 2x chance for new fruits to grow variants within range for 15.48 seconds

Sunny Side Chicken Rat Connoisseur Rewards Increases egg hatch speed by 20.23%

Hotdog Dachshund Culinarian Chest Every 4 minutes, drops mustard or ketchup puddles lasting 30.8 seconds. Pets with mustard have 21% faster cooldown, pets with ketchup gain 21% more experience

Gorilla Chef Rat Connoisseur Rewards With a cooking pot or cauldron in your garden, grants 5.15% chance to duplicate food when cooking

Lobster Thermidor Culinarian Chest Every 14.55 minutes, chance to apply Molten mutation to fruits. Every 29.52 minutes, chance to apply Meteoric mutation to fruits

Special Event Pet

There’s also one additional pet that was given during a special event:

Pet Name How to Obtain Passive Ability

Junkbot Given during Junkbot Raid event Every 14:50 minutes, 14.33% chance to give Oil mutation to nearby fruits

This pet was only available to players who attended the Junkbot Raid event, making it quite rare.

Best Pet Recommendation

If you’re looking for the most useful pet to focus on, the Gorilla Chef is the top choice. This pet helps you get more food when cooking, which means more rewards from the Rat Connoisseur NPC. Since the entire Kitchen Storm event revolves around cooking and trading dishes, having a pet that gives you bonus food makes everything more efficient. Plus, it’s available as a direct reward rather than needing luck with chest openings.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Kitchen Storm pets in Grow a Garden. Start cooking with those mutated ingredients and work toward adding these food-themed companions to your collection!