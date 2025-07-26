Grow a Garden Kitsune Quest: Get All Rewards

The latest Grow a Garden Corrupted Event update added a variety of things to the game. This includes new pets, seeds, and more. However, the more interesting part of the update has been the Kitsune Quest, which gives you various rewards for completing it. Unfortunately, things can be slightly confusing. Hence, this article offers a comprehensive guide that will help you complete the Grow a Garden Kitsune Quest and get all the rewards that it has to offer.

How to Complete the Grow a Garden Kitsune Quest

To check out the new Kitsune Quests in the game, you must first launch Grow a Garden and then head over to the middle of the map. Here, you will find the Nine-Tailed Fox in the centre and two circles behind it. One of them is red, representing the Corrupted, while the white one represents the Zen. The steps to complete the quest are quite simple:

Collect 6 Corrupted Fruits and 6 Tranquil Fruits.

Go to Kitsune and hold the fruit in your hand.

Press the E button to give the fruit.

It is worth noting that the wheels behind Kitsune will light up with each fruit that you submit, allowing you to keep track of how many more you must offer. Apart from this, the rewards that you can obtain are random. Naturally, the ones with lower drop chances are harder to get. You should also remember that you will need to grind the quest multiple times to get everything that it has to offer.

All Grow a Garden Kitsune Quest Rewards

Below, we have listed all the rewards that can be obtained from the Grow a Garden Kitsune Quest:

Item Drop Chance Maneki-neko 34.5% Dezen 34.5% Kodama 14.5% Lucky Bamboo 14.5% Corrupted Kitsune 1% Tranquil Bloom 1%

Also read:

How to Get Corrupt and Tranquil Fruits in Grow a Garden

Every hour, the game triggers the Zen Event. However, with the latest update, there is a chance that the Corrupted Zen Aura Event might trigger instead of the regular Zen. During this time, random fruits in your garden have a chance of getting the Corrupted Mutation that you can collect and offer to Kitsune.

On the other hand, you can get the Tranquil Fruits when the regular Zen Aura Event triggers every hour in Grow a Garden. Hence, you must wait for some time to get all 12 fruits needed to complete the quest.

This brings us to the end of the guide. Hope you found it useful.