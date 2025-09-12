Home » Gaming » All Magical Plants in Grow a Garden Roblox

All Magical Plants in Grow a Garden Roblox

written by Karan 0 comment

Magical plants in Grow a Garden can give you quick event points during special events, but only if you know which ones to get and when they’re available. However, getting these plants isn’t always straightforward since most magical crops belong to higher rarities and don’t appear in the Seed Shop regularly. This guide covers all magical plants along with their costs, availability, and whether they’re actually worth pursuing for your garden.

Complete List of Magical Plants in Grow a Garden

Here’s every magical plant you can find in Grow a Garden, with all the important details:

Plant NameRarityHarvest TypeSeed PriceAverage ValueEvent Points

Mandrake		RareSingle50,000 coins / 199 robux50,0003

Pixie Faern		RareMulti800 coins30,0003

Firework Flower		LegendarySingle150,000 coins151,0004

Amberheart		MythicalMulti8,000,000 coins / 759 robux175,0005

Untold Bell		MythicalMulti639 robux15,0005

Aetherfruit		DivineMultiChest only100,0006

Aurora Vine		DivineMultiEvent reward120,0006

Cursed Fruit		DivineMultiChest only25,7506

Fossilight		DivineMultiChest only88,0006

Golden Egg		DivineSinglePet drop only250,0006

King Cabbage		DivineMultiChest only120,0006

Soul Fruit		DivineMultiChest only7,7506

Spirit Flower		DivineMultiChest only135,0006

Tranquil Bloom		PrismaticMultiChest only93,3337

Wispwing		PrismaticMultiChest only180,0007

Are Magical Plants Worth Getting in Grow a Garden?

Note: We have a detailed list of all plant types in Grow a Garden separately.

Magical plants can be helpful during events, but they’re not always necessary. The main benefit is getting event points to unlock rewards quicker. However, many magical plants are expensive or hard to get. If you’re just starting out, focus on cheaper magical plants like Pixie Faern or Untold Bell. These give decent points without breaking your budget.

More expensive options like Amberheart cost millions of Sheckles, which might not be worth it unless you have plenty of money saved up. Some magical plants like Firework Flower and King Cabbage are no longer available. The biggest downside is that magical plants only matter during specific events. When there’s no event running, they work just like regular crops.

Best Magical Plant to Focus On

Wispwing is the top magical plant you should aim for. It gives 7 event points, which is the highest amount possible. The plant also sells for 180,000 Sheckls on average, making it valuable even when events aren’t running. Wispwing has multi-harvest, so you can collect from it multiple times before replanting. This saves you money on seeds and gives you more crops over time.

You can get Wispwing seeds from Enchanted Seed Packs, Exotic Enchanted Seed Packs, or Rainbow Sacks. The chance is low at 0.5% from regular packs, but Rainbow Sacks give you a much better 7% chance. The main downside is Wispwing takes almost 19 hours to fully grow.

If you can’t get Wispwing, Spirit Flower is a good backup choice. It gives 6 event points and costs less to obtain. Aurora Vine is another solid option that you can get through event rewards instead of a random chance.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

