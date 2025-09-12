All Magical Plants in Grow a Garden Roblox

Magical plants in Grow a Garden can give you quick event points during special events, but only if you know which ones to get and when they’re available. However, getting these plants isn’t always straightforward since most magical crops belong to higher rarities and don’t appear in the Seed Shop regularly. This guide covers all magical plants along with their costs, availability, and whether they’re actually worth pursuing for your garden.

Complete List of Magical Plants in Grow a Garden

Here’s every magical plant you can find in Grow a Garden, with all the important details:

Plant Name Rarity Harvest Type Seed Price Average Value Event Points

Mandrake Rare Single 50,000 coins / 199 robux 50,000 3

Pixie Faern Rare Multi 800 coins 30,000 3

Firework Flower Legendary Single 150,000 coins 151,000 4

Amberheart Mythical Multi 8,000,000 coins / 759 robux 175,000 5

Untold Bell Mythical Multi 639 robux 15,000 5

Aetherfruit Divine Multi Chest only 100,000 6

Aurora Vine Divine Multi Event reward 120,000 6

Cursed Fruit Divine Multi Chest only 25,750 6

Fossilight Divine Multi Chest only 88,000 6

Golden Egg Divine Single Pet drop only 250,000 6

King Cabbage Divine Multi Chest only 120,000 6

Soul Fruit Divine Multi Chest only 7,750 6

Spirit Flower Divine Multi Chest only 135,000 6

Tranquil Bloom Prismatic Multi Chest only 93,333 7

Wispwing Prismatic Multi Chest only 180,000 7

Are Magical Plants Worth Getting in Grow a Garden?

Note: We have a detailed list of all plant types in Grow a Garden separately.

Magical plants can be helpful during events, but they’re not always necessary. The main benefit is getting event points to unlock rewards quicker. However, many magical plants are expensive or hard to get. If you’re just starting out, focus on cheaper magical plants like Pixie Faern or Untold Bell. These give decent points without breaking your budget.

More expensive options like Amberheart cost millions of Sheckles, which might not be worth it unless you have plenty of money saved up. Some magical plants like Firework Flower and King Cabbage are no longer available. The biggest downside is that magical plants only matter during specific events. When there’s no event running, they work just like regular crops.

Also Read:

Best Magical Plant to Focus On

Wispwing is the top magical plant you should aim for. It gives 7 event points, which is the highest amount possible. The plant also sells for 180,000 Sheckls on average, making it valuable even when events aren’t running. Wispwing has multi-harvest, so you can collect from it multiple times before replanting. This saves you money on seeds and gives you more crops over time.

You can get Wispwing seeds from Enchanted Seed Packs, Exotic Enchanted Seed Packs, or Rainbow Sacks. The chance is low at 0.5% from regular packs, but Rainbow Sacks give you a much better 7% chance. The main downside is Wispwing takes almost 19 hours to fully grow.

If you can’t get Wispwing, Spirit Flower is a good backup choice. It gives 6 event points and costs less to obtain. Aurora Vine is another solid option that you can get through event rewards instead of a random chance.