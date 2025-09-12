All Magical Plants in Grow a Garden Roblox

Magical plants in Grow a Garden can give you quick event points during special events, but only if you know which ones to get and when they’re available. However, getting these plants isn’t always straightforward since most magical crops belong to higher rarities and don’t appear in the Seed Shop regularly. This guide covers all magical plants along with their costs, availability, and whether they’re actually worth pursuing for your garden.
Complete List of Magical Plants in Grow a Garden
Here’s every magical plant you can find in Grow a Garden, with all the important details:
|Plant Name
|Rarity
|Harvest Type
|Seed Price
|Average Value
|Event Points
Mandrake
|Rare
|Single
|50,000 coins / 199 robux
|50,000
|3
Pixie Faern
|Rare
|Multi
|800 coins
|30,000
|3
Firework Flower
|Legendary
|Single
|150,000 coins
|151,000
|4
Amberheart
|Mythical
|Multi
|8,000,000 coins / 759 robux
|175,000
|5
Untold Bell
|Mythical
|Multi
|639 robux
|15,000
|5
Aetherfruit
|Divine
|Multi
|Chest only
|100,000
|6
Aurora Vine
|Divine
|Multi
|Event reward
|120,000
|6
Cursed Fruit
|Divine
|Multi
|Chest only
|25,750
|6
Fossilight
|Divine
|Multi
|Chest only
|88,000
|6
Golden Egg
|Divine
|Single
|Pet drop only
|250,000
|6
King Cabbage
|Divine
|Multi
|Chest only
|120,000
|6
Soul Fruit
|Divine
|Multi
|Chest only
|7,750
|6
Spirit Flower
|Divine
|Multi
|Chest only
|135,000
|6
Tranquil Bloom
|Prismatic
|Multi
|Chest only
|93,333
|7
Wispwing
|Prismatic
|Multi
|Chest only
|180,000
|7
Are Magical Plants Worth Getting in Grow a Garden?
Note: We have a detailed list of all plant types in Grow a Garden separately.
Magical plants can be helpful during events, but they’re not always necessary. The main benefit is getting event points to unlock rewards quicker. However, many magical plants are expensive or hard to get. If you’re just starting out, focus on cheaper magical plants like Pixie Faern or Untold Bell. These give decent points without breaking your budget.
More expensive options like Amberheart cost millions of Sheckles, which might not be worth it unless you have plenty of money saved up. Some magical plants like Firework Flower and King Cabbage are no longer available. The biggest downside is that magical plants only matter during specific events. When there’s no event running, they work just like regular crops.
Best Magical Plant to Focus On
Wispwing is the top magical plant you should aim for. It gives 7 event points, which is the highest amount possible. The plant also sells for 180,000 Sheckls on average, making it valuable even when events aren’t running. Wispwing has multi-harvest, so you can collect from it multiple times before replanting. This saves you money on seeds and gives you more crops over time.
You can get Wispwing seeds from Enchanted Seed Packs, Exotic Enchanted Seed Packs, or Rainbow Sacks. The chance is low at 0.5% from regular packs, but Rainbow Sacks give you a much better 7% chance. The main downside is Wispwing takes almost 19 hours to fully grow.
If you can’t get Wispwing, Spirit Flower is a good backup choice. It gives 6 event points and costs less to obtain. Aurora Vine is another solid option that you can get through event rewards instead of a random chance.