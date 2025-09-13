Getting your hands on Maple Resin in Grow a Garden isn’t easy, but it’s totally worth the effort. This transcendent crop is one of the most valuable plants you can grow, and knowing how to unlock it will put you way ahead of other players. Maple Resin stands out as the second transcendent crop ever added to the game. Let’s break down everything you need to know about getting Maple Resin in Grow a Garden.

Maple Resin Stats in Grow a Garden

Here’s what you need to know about Maple Resin’s stats:

Stat Value Seed Chance 1.6% (1 in 60) Seed Price 1,500,000,000 coins or 999 gems Average Crop Value 190,000 coins Average Weight 2 kg Huge Chance 2.00% Multi-harvest Yes

Also Read:

How to Get Maple Resin in Grow a Garden

First, you need to participate in the Fall Festival event. This is the only place where Maple Resin seeds show up. But here’s the catch – the seed only appears in the Fall Festival shop with a tiny 1.6% chance. That means you might have to check the shop many times before you even see it available.

Before you can even think about buying the seed, you must contribute to Fall Bloom 17 times. This requirement locks out casual players and makes sure only dedicated gardeners can access this premium crop. Each contribution costs resources, so make sure you’re prepared for the investment.

When the seed finally appears in the shop, you’ll need either 1.5 billion coins or 999 Robux to buy it. This makes Maple Resin the most expensive crop in the entire game, even more costly than the Moon Mango.

Also Read:

Is Maple Resin Worth It?

Absolutely yes, but only if you’re a serious player with deep pockets. Maple Resin brings several major benefits that justify its crazy high price. The crop has an average value of 190,000 coins, making it the third most valuable crop in the game. Since it’s multi-harvest, you can keep collecting from the same plant over and over. This means your initial investment keeps paying off with each harvest.

However, the entry cost is brutal. Spending 1.5 billion coins or 999 Robux is a huge commitment that will drain most players’ resources completely. You need to be absolutely sure you can afford this investment without hurting your other activities.

For end-game players who want the best crops available, Maple Resin is a must-have. For newer players or those still building their coin stash, it’s better to focus on cheaper crops that give steady returns.