Grow a Garden Mega Safari Seed Pack: All Plants and How to Get

The Safari Harvest event in Grow a Garden has brought a new limited-time seed pack with six different plants you can only get during this event. The Safari Seed Pack includes plants ranging from common to extremely rare, with the hardest one to get being the Peacock Tail plant. This guide explains what plants you can find in the Mega Safari Seed Pack, the different ways to get these packs, and which plants are worth planting in your garden.

All New Safari Seed Pack Plants in Grow a Garden

The Safari Seed Pack contains six limited-time plants exclusive to the Safari Harvest event. Check out the table below for the drop chances and base sell value:

Plant Name Rarity Harvest Type Base Sell Value Drop Chance

Daisy Uncommon Multiple 25,000 40%

Bamboo Tree Legendary Multiple 61,000 25%

Amberfruit Shrub Legendary Multiple 58,000 20%

Castor Bean Mythical Multiple 85,000 10%

Java Banana Divine Multiple 91,000 4.5%

Peacock Tail Prismatic Multiple 112,000 0.5%

How to Get Safari Seed Packs in Grow a Garden?

The Safari Seed Pack can be obtained through three methods, each with different requirements and advantages. Understanding all three methods helps you maximize your pack acquisition rate during the limited event window.

Method 1: Contributing to Safari Harvest Event (Free Method)

The primary free method for obtaining Safari Seed Packs involves active participation in the Safari Harvest event’s contribution system. This method requires no Robux or special currency – just harvested plants and dedication.

Step 1: Harvest Your Plants : Collect all available harvests from plants across your garden. Any plant type works, but focusing on higher-rarity plants provides more contribution points per submission.

: Collect all available harvests from plants across your garden. Any plant type works, but focusing on higher-rarity plants provides more contribution points per submission. Step 2: Navigate to Safari Joyce NPC : Travel to the main Safari Harvest event area and locate Safari Joyce , the NPC who accepts plant contributions. She’s positioned in a central location within the event zone.

: Travel to the main Safari Harvest event area and , the NPC who accepts plant contributions. She’s positioned in a central location within the event zone. Step 3: Earn Safari Points : Each submitted plant grants Safari points based on its rarity and type. Higher-rarity plants like Legendary, Mythical, and Divine crops provide significantly more points per submission than common plants.

: Each submitted plant grants Safari points based on its rarity and type. Higher-rarity plants like Legendary, Mythical, and Divine crops provide significantly more points per submission than common plants. Step 4: Reach 500-Point Reward Tiers: Every 500 Safari points you accumulate triggers a reward roll. You receive one randomized Safari-themed reward from the event reward pool, which includes various items like totems, charms, gear, and importantly, Safari Seed Packs.

Method 2: Purchasing from Safari Shop

Once the community unlocks the Safari Seed Pack in the Safari Shop, you can purchase packs directly using sheckles. This method provides a more predictable acquisition compared to the RNG-based contribution rewards.

Community Milestone Requirement: 120 Billion Points

The Safari Seed Pack doesn’t appear unlocked in the Safari Shop inventory until the entire player community collectively contributes 120 billion points to the Safari Harvest event. This milestone must be reached before purchase becomes possible. Monitor in-game announcements for unlock notifications.

Method 3: Direct Purchase with Robux (Exotic Safari Seed Pack)

The third acquisition method involves spending Robux for premium Exotic Safari Seed Pack versions. This is the only paid method and offers the fastest, most guaranteed way to obtain multiple packs.

Exotic Safari Seed Pack Pricing:

1 Pack: 199 Robux

3 Pack Bundle: 575 Robux (192 Robux per pack – 3.5% savings)

10 Pack Bundle: 1,699 Robux (170 Robux per pack – 14.6% savings)

Best Safari Seed Pack Plants to Grow

Peacock Tail – Top Priority

The Peacock Tail is the undisputed best plant in the Safari Seed Pack and deserves every available garden slot you can dedicate to it. The 0.5% drop rate makes it kinda hard to get however, if you are able to get it, you are in for some serious profit as with right mutations, this plant can really pay off massive Sheckles!

Java Banana – Second Priority

Java Banana earns strong second-place positioning due to its combination of high sell value and multiple simultaneous harvests. While each individual bulb might not match Peacock Tail’s single-harvest value, the ability to harvest multiple Java Banana bulbs at once means your total yield per harvest cycle approaches or potentially exceeds Peacock Tail under certain conditions.

