With its latest update, Grow a Garden has added tons of new stuff to the game. This ranges from a new event, eggs, pets, and more. The update also features the brand-new Mirage mutation that your crops can obtain. However, it might be confusing to obtain it since the requires you to either use specific pets or wait for the Safari Oasis event to trigger. This article provides a comprehensive Grow a Garden Mirage mutation guide and explains how to obtain it and why you might want to add it to your garden.

How to Get the Mirage Mutation in Grow a Garden

There are currently three ways to get your hands on the Mirage Mutation in Grow a Garden: through the Oasis Weather Event, the Rhino pet, and the Trinity plant. We have explained all these methods in more detail below.

1. Through the Oasis Weather Event

Triggering the Safari Oasis Weather Event can be a hassle since you cannot do it alone. You must submit the required fruits to the Safari Joyce NPC and help reach the global points counter to 15,000,000,000 points. Once this happens, it will trigger the weather event, allowing your crops to obtain the Mirage Mutation. Additionally, you can also use the Safari Totem Charm to trigger the Oasis weather event whenever you want. This item can be purchased from the Safari Shop in the game.

2. Through the Rhino Pet

To get yourself the Rhino Pet, you must obtain and hatch the Safari Egg in Grow a Garden. While it can be purchased from the Safari Shop, you must first help the Global Counter reach the 125,000,000 points threshold. Note that the Rhino is a Mythical rarity pet with an 8.5% drop chance. Hence, you will require multiple attempts before adding this pet to your inventory.

Once you do obtain the Rhino, simply equip it and allow it to roam your garden. Its passive ability grants the Mirage Mutation to random crops every 23.43 minutes. However, this pet also has a chance of reducing the hatch time of an egg if you have one placed in your garden, instead of giving the Mirage mutation.

3. Through the Trinity Plant

The final method requires you to purchase the Trinity Fruit seed from the Seed Shop for 15,000,000,000 Sheckles and plant it somewhere in your garden. Note that this is a limited-time item and is only available while the Safari Event lasts. Additionally, being a Transcendent-rarity seed, you might need to wait a bit for it to appear in stock.

However, once this plant blooms in your garden, it has a chance of applying the Mirage mutation to nearby crops at random intervals. Additionally, it can also give other Safari-event mutations to other crops, making it worth obtaining and having in your garden.

Is the Mirage Mutation Worth Obtaining?

Yes, absolutely. The Mirage Mutation offers a 13x sell value boost, making it worth the hassle. This will allow you to sell your crops at a way higher price. Combined with some other mutations in the game, you can easily make a ton of Sheckles in a short amount of time. This is why we recommend using all three methods to increase your chance of applying this mutation to your crops.