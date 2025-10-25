The Mummy is a divine-tier pet added during the Ghoul Garden Part 3 Halloween update in Grow a Garden. It’s one of the rarest pets in the game with Egyptian-themed aesthetics and can only be obtained through the Spooky Chest. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Mummy pet.

Mummy Pet Stats

Stat Details Rarity Divine How to Get Spooky Chest Drop Chance 1% Availability Limited (Halloween Event)

The Mummy is a divine-tier pet, making it one of the highest rarity pets in Grow a Garden. With only a 1% drop chance from Spooky Chests, it’s extremely rare and difficult to obtain.

How to Get Mummy in Grow a Garden

The only way to get the Mummy pet is by opening Spooky Chests. There are three methods to obtain Spooky Chests, and understanding each approach will help you decide which strategy works best for your playstyle and budget.

Method 1: Harvest Reaper NPC Event (Free)

The Harvest Reaper is the best free method to get Spooky Chests during the Halloween event. The Harvest Reaper NPC spawns every 2 hours (right after the Witch despawns) and stays in the central lobby for 1 hour. Around the Harvest Reaper, you’ll see 25 ritual plates arranged in a circle, each displaying a specific plant icon on top. Your job is to gather the matching plants and place them on the corresponding ritual plates. When you place the correct plant, the orange flame above the plate turns blue. Once all 25 flames have been transformed from orange to blue, you complete the ritual and receive a Spooky Chest plus the limited-time Severed Spine item as rewards.

Method 2: Purchase from Spooky Seeds Shop (30 Candy Corn)

If you’ve been actively farming Candy Corn during the Halloween event, you can buy Spooky Chests directly from the Spooky Seeds Shop. The Halloween Market appears once per hour for 15 minutes beside the central event area, and during this window, you can visit the Spooky Seeds Shop to purchase Spooky Chests for 30 Candy Corn each.

Method 3: In-Game Shop (Robux)

For players willing to invest real money, you can purchase Exotic Spooky Chests with Robux from the in-game shop. The pricing options are 199 Robux for 1 chest, 575 Robux for 3 chests (192 Robux per chest), or 1,699 Robux for 10 chests (170 Robux per chest). While this doesn’t guarantee you’ll get the Mummy, it does increase your odds slightly, which can be valuable when chasing a 1% drop rate. However, be aware that even with improved rates, you’re still gambling on RNG, and you could spend significant Robux without getting the Mummy due to bad luck. Only choose this method if you’re comfortable with the risk and have the budget to potentially buy multiple bundles.

Is Getting the Mummy Worth It?

The Mummy is worth pursuing if you’re a collector or completionist who wants every limited-time Halloween item, but it’s not worth spending excessive Robux chasing the 1% drop rate unless you’re comfortable with gambling mechanics. As a divine-tier pet, the Mummy likely has powerful abilities that boost your garden’s productivity, making it valuable from a gameplay perspective beyond just its rarity.

However, the 1% drop rate is brutal and designed to be extremely difficult to obtain. Free-to-play players participating in every Harvest Reaper event (every 2 hours) throughout the entire Halloween season will still struggle to accumulate the 100+ chest openings needed for a statistical chance at the Mummy. The 30 Candy Corn purchase option helps supplement free chests, but you’ll need to prioritize this over other event items if the Mummy is your main goal. Spending Robux on Exotic Spooky Chests is a gamble – even with improved rates, you could easily spend 3,000-5,000 Robux (or more) before getting the Mummy due to random variance.