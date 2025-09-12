Grow a Garden: List of All Mutations

Mutations are the most sought-after things in Grow a Garden. Not only do they alter the appearance of your fruits but also boost their sell value, making them a valuable addition to your land. However, do you know all the mutations in Grow a Garden or how much each boosts the price of your fruits? Well, this article presents the complete list of all the currently available mutations that your crops can obtain.

List of All Mutations in Grow a Garden

Each mutation in Grow a Garden affects your fruit differently. They have unique visuals and sell value boost, making the rarer ones more sought-after compared to something like the Wet Mutation. However, the best part is that the mutations stack in Grow a Garden, hence even common ones will help your fruit sell for more. Below, you can check out all the mutations, along with other relevant details about them.

Mutation Sell Value Boost How to Obtain Wet 2x 50% chance to obtain during the Wet weather. Chilled 2x Obtainable during Frost weather. Moonlit 2x Obtainable during Night Event. Choc 2x – Obtainable through the Chocolate Sprinkler.

– Obtainable through the Choc Mutation Spray.

– Obtainable via admin-only Chocolate Rain Event. Windstruck 2x Obtainable during Windy weather. Pollinated 3x – Obtainable during the Bee Swarm Event.

– Can be obtained by using Bee Pets. Sandy 3x Obtainable during Sandstorm weather. Sauce 3x Can be obtained by using the Spaghetti Sloth. Meatball 3x Can be obtained by using the Spaghetti Sloth. Pasta 3x Can be obtained by using the Spaghetti Sloth. Cracked 4x Obtainable during Earthquake event. Wiltproof 4x Can be obtained by using the Hyacinth Macaw. Verdant 4x Can be obtained by using the Scarlet Macaw. Burnt 4x Can be obtained by using the Cooked Owl pet. Bloodlit 4x Obtainable during the Blood Moon event. HoneyGlazed 5x – Can be obtained by using the Honey Sprinkler.

– Can be obtained by using the Bear Bee. Twisted 5x Obtainable during the Tornado Event. Plasma 5x – Obtainable via admin-only Laser Event.

– Can be obtained by using the Peach Wasp. Heavenly 5x Obtainable via the admin-only Floating Jandel event. Drenched 5x Obtainable via the Tropical Rain event. Cloudtouched 5x – Can be obtained by using the Hyacinth Macaw.

– Can be obtained by using the Cloudtouched Mutation Spray. Clay 5x Obtained when your Sandy fruit obtains the Wet Mutation. Chakra 5x Can be obtained by using the Kitsune pet. Corrupt Chakra 5x Can be obtained by using the Corrupted Kitsune pet. Silver 5x Can be obtained when your fruit combines Windstruck, Sandy, and Twisted mutations. Rot 5x Can be obtained by using the Mandrake pet. Glimmering 5x – Obtainable during the Fairies Event.

– Can be obtained by using Fairy Pets and Mutation Sprays.

– Can be obtained by using pets with the Glimmering mutation. Static 8x Can be obtained by using the Raiju pet. Fried 8x – Obtainable during the Fried Chicken Event.

– Can be obtained by using pets with the Fried Chicken Mutation.

– Can be obtained by using Mutation Spray Fried. Amber 10x – Can be obtained by using the Amber Mutation Spray.

– Can be obtained by using the Raptor pet. Frozen 10x Wet fruits can obtain this mutation during Frost weather. Bloom 10x – Can be obtained by using the Spriggan pet.

– Can be obtained by using the Mutation Spray Bloom. Cooked 10x Can be obtained by using the Cooked Owl pet. Tempestuous 12x Can be obtained when your fruit combines Windstruck, Sandy, and Twisted mutation. Acidic 12x Obtainable during the Acidic Rain event. Aromatic 15x – Obtainable during the Kitchen Storm event.

– Can be obtained by using Aromatic pets. Boil 15x Obtainable during the Boiled Rain event. Oil 15x – Obtainable during the Oil Rain event.

– Can be obtained by using the Junkbot pet. Toxic 15x Can be obtained by using the Cockatrice pet. Gnomed 18x Can be obtained by using the Gnome pet. Gold 20x Has a 1% chance to randomly appear in your garden. Eclipsed 20x Obtainable during the Solar Eclipse event. OldAmber 20x Can be obtained when the Amber Mutation stays on a fruit for 24 hours. Tranquil 20x – Obtainable during the Zen Aura Event.

– Can be obtained by using the Tanchozuru pet.

– Can be obtained by using the Tranquil Staff and pets with Tranquil Mutation. Corrupt 20x – Obtainable during the Corrupt Aura Event.

– Can be obtained by using the Corrupted Kodama pet.

– Can be obtained by using pets with the Corrupted mutation. Zombified 25x Can be obtained by using the Chicken Zombie pet. Molten 25x Obtainable during the admin-only Volcano event. Flaming 25x Can be obtained by using the Phoenix pet. Corrosive 40x Can be obtained by combining the Acidic and Toxic mutations. Junkshock 45x Obtainable during the Junkbot Raid event. Rainbow 50x Has a mere 0.1% chance to randomly appear in your garden. Ceramic 50x Can be obtained when a Clay Fruit obtains the Sundried Mutation. AncientAmber 50x Obtained by keeping the OldAmber mutation for a longer period. Subzero 50x Obtainable during the admin-only Route Runner event. Blitzshock 50x Obtainable during the admin-only Lightning Storm event. Sliced 50x Obtainable during the admin-only Jandel Katana event. Lightcycle 50x Obtainable during the admin-only Stoplight event. Fortune 50x Can be obtained by using the Golden Goose pet. Cyclonic 50x Can be obtained by using the Griffin pet. Luminous 50x – Can be obtained by using the Luminous Wand.

– Can be obtained by using Mutation Spray Luminous.

– Can be obtained by using the Luminous Sprite. Friendbound 70x Can be obtained by maintaining a streak on the Friendshop Pot. Warped 75x – Can be obtained by using the Apple Gazelle pet.

– Obtainable during the Stampede event. Infected 75x Obtainable during the admin-only Zombie event. Jackpot 77x Obtainable during the admin-only Jackpot event. Glitched 80x Obtainable during the Dissonant event. Sundried 85x Obtainable during the Heatwave event. Foxfire Chakra 90x Can be obtained by using the Kitsune pet. Corrupt Foxfire Chakra 90x Can be obtained by using the Corrupted Kitsune pet. Radioactive 90x Can be obtained by refuelling the Carrot Rocket during the admin-only The Carrot event. Aurora 90x Obtainable during the Aurora Borealis event. Shocked 100x Obtainable during the Thunderstorm event. Alienlike 100x Obtainable during the admin-only Alien Invasion event. Paradisal 100x Can be obtained when Verdant and Sundried mutations combine. Brainrot 100x – Obtainable during the admin-only Brainrot Portal event.

– Can be obtained by using the Lemon Lion pet. Beanbound 100x Obtainable during the Beanaura event. Maelstorm 100x Can be obtained when Tempestuous and Cyclonic mutations combine. Celestial 120x Obtainable during the Meteor Shower event. Galactic 120x Obtainable during the Space Travel event. Touchdown 125x Obtainable during the admin-only Post Dunk event. Disco 125x – Obtainable during the admin-only Monster Mash, Disco, DJ Sam, and Boombox Party events.

– Can be obtained by using the Mutation Spray Disco.

– Can be obtained by using the Disco Bee. Meteoric 125x Obtainable during the admin-only Meteor Strike event. Voidtouched 135x Obtainable during the admin-only Blackhole event. Dawnbound 150x Obtainable during the admin-only Sun God event. Stormcharged 180x Can be obtained when Static, Shocked, and Tempestuous mutations combine. Harmonised Chakra 190x Can be obtained when Chakra and Corrupt Chakra mutations combine. Cosmic 240x Can be obtained when Celestial and Aurora mutations combine.

Now that you know of all the mutations that the game has to offer, it is time to break them down further. Below, we have listed all the mutations in Grow a Garden that your plants/crops can obtain, along with short descriptions to help you understand them better.

1. Cosmic

Cosmic is one of the best mutations in Grow a Garden, but it is equally challenging to obtain. It provides a 240x multiplier, boosting the sell price of your crop immediately. You must first ensure that your fruit has both the Celestial and the Aurora mutation.

2. Harmonised Chakra

Harmonised Chakra is another great mutation to have in your garden. It offers a stunning 190x multiplier, making it worth the challenge. To get this mutation on your crops, you must obtain both the normal and Corrupt Chakra mutations in the game.

3. Stormcharged

Stormcharged is a great mutation to have in your garden as it offers a 180x multiplier and boosts the sell value of your crops. To get your hands on it, you must wait for the fruit to get Static, Shocked, and Tempestuous mutations. This could take quite some time, so we recommend staying patient and not harvesting the specific fruit that you are targeting. But this also makes it one of the best mutations in Grow a Garden.

4. Dawnbound

If you’re looking to get a handy 150x multiplier on your crop, then you might want to obtain one of the best mutations in Grow a Garden, Dawnbound. However, the only way to currently obtain this mutation is by waiting for the Sun God event that only the admins can trigger. This can happen during the pre-update admin abuse event.

5. Voidtouched

The Blackhole event in Grow a Garden not just unleashes chaos on the map but also has a chance to apply the Voidtouched mutation to your crops. Once obtained, the mutation gives a 135x multiplier, making it worth the hassle.

6. Meteoric

Meteoric is another mutation that can only be obtained via an admin-exclusive event in Grow a Garden. To get it, you must hop into the game during one of the admin abuses and wait for the admin to trigger the Meteore Strike event. If you get lucky and your crops obtain this mutation, then it will give them an altered look and a 125x multiplier.

7. Disco

Disco is one of the most popular mutations in Grow a Garden. It has been in the game for a long time and completely uplifts the aesthetics of your crops. Along with it, you also get a 125x multiplier for getting this mutation, making it worth obtaining. For this, you must wait for either Monster Mash, Disco, DJ Sam, or Boombox Party events to trigger on the server. You can also try getting the Disco Bee or the Mutation Spray Disco to try your luck.

8. Touchdown

Tochdown is an admin-exclusive mutation in Grow a Garden. It gives a 125x multiplier effect to the affected crop, allowing you to obtain a good sum of money for selling it.

9. Galactic

The Galactic Mutation offers a 120x multiplier, boosting the sell value of the affected crops. However, you can only obtain this mutation through the Space Travel event, making it one of the most challenging mutations in Grow a Garden.

10. Celestial

The Celestial Mutation can only be obtained during the Meteor Shower in the game. Not to be confused with the Meteor Strike, which is a separate event in Grow a Garden. Once your crops obtain the Celestial Mutation, their sell value increases by 120 times.

11. Maelstorm

To get the Maelstorm mutation in the game, you must obtain both the Tempestuous and Cyclonic mutations. Both of these are time-consuming mutations to get since you must wait for the plant to obtain them, which has a low chance of happening. However, once this does happen, your crop’s sell value will increase by 100 times.

12. Beanbound

To get the Beanbound mutation for your crops, you must wait for the Beanaura event to trigger. If you get lucky, your crop will get a 100x sell value boost, further making it one of the best mutations in Grow a Garden.

13. Brainrot

The Brainrot mutation arrived in the game with the Grow a Garden vs Steal a Brainrot admin abuse war. Your plants could obtain this rare mutation during one of the abuses. Later, the developer ensured that your crops have a chance of getting this mutation if you have the Lemon Lion pet roaming in your garden. Once applied, the mutation offers a 100x multiplier.

14. Paradisal

To get this mutation in the game, you must first wait for the crop to obtain both the Verdant and Sundried mutations. Once this happens, it will automatically convert to Paradisal and give you a 100x multiplier boost.

15. Alienlike

With a 100x multiplier boost, Alienlike is a great mutation to have in your garden. However, the only way to apply it to your crops is by being present during the admin-exclusive Alien Invasion event. This usually happens before a new update drops.

16. Shocked

Shocked is a top-tier mutation in the game, simply because it is relatively easy to obtain and offers a 100x multiplier boost, making it a great addition for your crops. To get this mutation for your crops, you must have a Thunderstorm event pass through your server. The lightning strikes will shock the crops and apply the mutation.

17. Aurora

While Aurora Mutation might only offer a 90x multiplier boost, fruits stuck with it glow and shine, changing your garden’s aesthetics. Stacked with other mutations in Grow a Garden, you can easily fetch a ton of money. However, you must wait for the Aurora Borealis event to have a shot at getting this mutation.

18. Radioactive

While in the admin abuse phase before a new update, Jandel might summon the Carrot Rocket, which needs refuelling. If players successfully refuel the rocket, it will set sail and crash in your garden, giving your crops a chance of getting the Radioactive Mutation. With this, your plant’s sell value will increase 90 times, making it a good mutation to obtain.

19. Corrupt Foxfire Chakra

The Corrupt Foxfire Chakra mutation can only be applied by the Corrupted Kitsune Pet, making it extremely rare. This is because the pet itself is extremely challenging to obtain. However, the affected crop will obtain a 90x multiplier, making the effort worth it.

20. Foxfire Chakra

Similar to the Corrupt Foxfire Chakra mutation, you can only get the regular Foxfire Chakra if you have the Kitsune Pet in your garden. The mutation gives a 90x multiplier, making it a great addition.

21. Sundried

The Sundried Mutation boosts the sell value of your crops by 85 times. To get it for your crops, you must wait for the Heatwave event to trigger on your server. If you’re lucky, your crops will alter their look and get a new one.

22. Glitched

If you wish to get the Glitched mutation for your crops, then you must wait for the Dissonant event. This usually happens during the admin abuse phase, so you might want to hop into the game beforehand. Once applied, this mutation gives an 80x multiplier, allowing you to fetch a good price for the crop.

23. Jackpot

The Jackpot mutation gives an impressive 77x multiplier boost to the affected crops. However, you must participate in the admin-exclusive Jackpot event to try your luck at getting it. This is one of the biggest downsides since there is a small chance of this happening.

24. Infected

The admin-only Zombie event is a fun addition to the game. Not only can you get infected and infect other players, but your crops also have a chance to get the Infected mutation, which in turn will increase their sell value by 75 times.

25. Warped

The warped Mutation offers a 75x multiplier to the affected crop. The easiest way to obtain it is to first hatch an Apple Gazelle pet and let it loose in your garden. It’s passive has a chance to apply this mutation to your fruits. You could also wish the developer runs the Stampede event again, which has a chance to give this mutation.

26. Friendbond

The Friendbond mutation gives a 70x multiplier to your crops. However, you must first obtain the Friendship Pot from the Gear Shop and grow it together with your friend to reap the rewards.

27. Luminous

Luminous is one of the latest mutations in Grow a Garden. To obtain it, you must either use the Mutation Spray Luminous or the Luminous Wand. Apart from this, you could also get the Luminous Sprite to increase your chances of getting this mutation. Once applied, the mutation boosts the sell value of your crops by 50x.

28. Cyclonic

The Cyclonic Mutation offers a 50x multiplier to affected crops, making it a decent addition to your garden. However, you must first obtain a Griffin pet and let it loose in your garden to have a chance at getting this mutation. This could be a big hassle for some players.

29. Fortune

The Golden Goose’s passive allows your plants to obtain the Fortune Mutation in Grow a Garden. While it does offer a 50x multiplier, the process to get the Golden Goose can be quite challenging for some players in the game.

30. Lightcycle

Playing the Stoplight minigame during the pre-update phase can give your plants a chance to get the Lightcycle mutation. Only obtained, it applies a 50x multiplier, boosting their sell price.

31. Sliced

Sliced is a great mutation to have since it offers a 50x multiplier. However, the only way to get it is by waiting for the admin-exclusive Jandel Katana event. This has a very low chance of happening, and you must go through the admin abuse phase to check it out.

32. Blitzshock

Blitzshock is yet another mutation that can only be obtained during an admin-exclusive event. To get this mutation, you must have the admin to unleash the Lightning Storm event on your server. If successfully applied, the mutation offers a 50x multiplier, giving a nice boost to the sell value of your crops.

33. Subzero

Subzero mutation can only be obtained during the admin-only Route Runner event. It gives a 50x multiplier boost to affected crops.

34. AncientAmber

The only way to get the AncientAmber mutation is to first get the OldAmber mutation. Once you have it, simply let the fruit hang on the tree without harvesting it. After some time, there is a chance that it might obtain the AncientAmber mutation and give a 50x multiplier.

35. Ceramic

To get the Ceramic Mutation, you must wait for that crop to first get the Clayfruit mutation and then also obtain the Sundried mutation. Combined, they will turn into Ceramic mutation and offer a generous 50x multiplier.

36. Rainbow

While not technically one of the mutations in Grow a Garden, Rainbow is one of the rarest occurrences in the game. It has a mere 0.1% chance of appearing on a random fruit. However, if you do get lucky, the rainbow crop will sell for 50 times its base price.

37. Junkshock

The Junkshock mutation can be obtained by waiting for the admin-exclusive Junkbot Raid event to hit the server. Once this happens, you have a small chance of getting this mutation on some of the crops. The mutation boosts the selling value of the fruit by 45 times.

38. Molten

Molten is a great mutation to have in your garden since it gives a 25x multiplier to your crops. However, the only way to get your hands on it is during the admin-exclusive Volcano Event. Once triggered, a large volcano will appear on the map and start spewing lava everywhere. It frequently strikes your garden, allowing your crops to get the Molten mutation.

39. Flaming

The Flaming mutation can be quite hard to obtain since you can only get it through the Phoenix pet. Once you obtain and let it loose in your garden, its passive has a chance to apply the mutation to random crops and increase their sell value by 25 times.

40. Corrosive

To get the Corrosive mutation in Grow a Garden, you must first wait for that crop to get the Acidic and Toxic mutations. Once this happens, they will evolve into Corrosive, giving your crop green, with green particles oozing from it.

41. Zombified

The Zombified mutation gives a 25x multiplier to your crops. However, similar to others, your crops can only get this mutation during the admin-only Chicken Zombie event. This means you must wait for the day a new update’s about to drop, join the game early, and wait for Jandel to run this event.

42. Corrupt

To let your crops obtain this mutation, you must wait for the Corrupt Aura Event. However, as of now, the event has ended in Grow a Garden. However, if you managed to obtain the Corrupted Kodama during the event, you can use its passive to apply this mutation to your cross. The affected fruit gets a 20x multiplier.

43. Tranquil

Similar to corrupt, you could get the Tranquil mutation during the Zen Aura Event, which has now ended in Grow a Garden. However, if you have the Tanchozuru pet or the Tranquil Mutation Spray, then you have a chance of getting this mutation for your crops. The Tranquil mutation gives a 20x multiplier.

44. OldAmber

To get the OldAmber mutation for your crops, you must first manage to get the Amber Mutation and leave the affected crop on the tree for at least 24 hours. Afterwards, it will change into the OldAmber mutation and give a 20x multiplier.

45. Eclipsed

To get the Eclipsed Mutation, you must wait for the Solar Eclipse event to hit your server. Afterward, it is all a game of waiting. Effected crops get a 20x multiplier, and stacked with others, they can easily fetch you a ton of money in Grow a Garden.

46. Gold

Similar to Rainbow, Gold is not technically a mutation in Grow a Garden. It also only has a 1% chance of randomly appearing on a fruit in your garden, making it quite rare. Effected crops sell for 20 times their base price, making it a great mutation to look forward to.

47. Gnomed

To get this mutation, you must first obtain a Gnome Pet and wait for it to use its passive ability. Once it does, you will have a chance of getting the Gnomed mutation on a crop that will sell for 18 times the base price.

48. Toxic

The Cockatrice pet has a chance of applying the Toxic mutation in Grow a Garden. Effected plants get a 15x multiplier, which, combined with others, can generate a lot of money.

49. Oil

There are two ways to get the Oil Mutation in Grow a Garden. You can either wait for the admin to run the Oil Rain event or try getting the Junkbot pet. This pet uses a passive to apply the Oil mutation frequently to your crops. If affected, the crop sells for 15 times its base price.

50. Boil

Currently, the only way to obtain the Boil mutation is to wait for the Boiled Rain event to hit your server. Once it affects a crop, it will sell for 15 times the original value.

51. Aromatic

Similar to Oil, there are two ways to obtain the Aromatic mutation in Grow a Garden. You could have gotten it during the Kitchen Storm Event, which has now ended, or you could try getting an Aromatic pet in the game. The latter is a way better option since we don’t know if and when the Kitchen Storm event will return. Getting this mutation applies a 15x multiplier to the crop.

52. Acidic

The Acidic mutation can currently only be obtained during the Acid Rain event. If applied, it increases the sell value of your crop by 12 times, making it a decent upgrade.

53. Tempestuous

To have a chance of getting the Tempestuous mutation, you must first obtain all three of the Windstruck, Sandy, and Twisted mutations. This is a time-consuming task. On top of that, the mutation only gives a 12x multiplier, which doesn’t seem worth the wait.

54. Cooked

To get the Cooked mutation, you must obtain a Cooked Owl pet. The pet will help your crops get this mutation in return. Effected crops have a 10x multiplier, boosting their sell value.

55. Bloom

Bloom is a new mutation in Grow a Garden. You can apply it to your crops either by using the Mutation Spray Bloom or by having the Spriggan pet in your garden. The affected crop’s sell value increases by 10 times.

56. Frozen

Frozen is yet another old mutation that has been in Grow a Garden for a long time. While it only gives a 10x multiplier, you can easily get it during the Frost Weather, making it easy to stack it with others and fetch a higher price for the crops.

57. Amber

There are two ways to get the Amber Mutation in Grow a Garden. You can either use the Amber Mutation Spray or have the Raptor pet roam your garden and use its passive. Once effected, the mutation will increase the sell value of the crop by 10 times.

58. Fried

While the Fried mutation only gives an 8x multiplier, there are three ways to obtain it in the game. You can either use a Mutation Spray Fried or have a pet with the Fried Chicken mutation roam around the garden. Apart from this, you can also wait for the Fried Chicken event to trigger to have a shot at getting this mutation.

59. Static

Raiju pet has a chance of applying the Static mutation to your crops. It gives an 8x multiplier, which, when stacked with others, can fetch a decent price for the fruits.

60. Glimmering

The Glimmering Mutation arrived with the Fairy update of the game. You have a chance of getting this mutation during the Fairies Event or if you use a pet with the Glimmering mutation. You could also use mutation sprays to apply the Glimmering mutation to specific plants. The mutation gives a 5x multiplier to your crops.

61. Rot

To get the Rot mutation, you must obtain the Mandrake pet and wait for it to use its passive. Your crop will get a 5x multiplier and sell for more money.

62. Silver

There is a 10% chance that a random plant in your garden will randomly grow with the Silver mutation. You can also get this mutation by using the Silver Fertilizer or by waiting for the Crystal Beam event to trigger on your server. This mutation boosts the sell value of the crop by 5x.

63. Corrupt Chakra

You can get this mutation if you have the Corrupt Kitsune pet in your garden. This is quite unlikely since the pet had a ridiculously low hatch chance. However, if you’re one of the lucky ones, then your plants might get this mutation and sell for 5 times their base value.

64. Chakra

Similar to Corrupt Chakra, the only way to get this mutation is by having the Kitsune pet in your garden. Effected crops will sell for five times their base price. The mutation also gives an electrified look to the affected crop, further elevating the aesthetics.

65. Clay

To get the Clay mutation, you must wait for your crop to first get the Sandy mutation and then the Wet mutation. If this sequence is followed, then it will turn into Clay and apply the 5x multiplier to it.

66. Cloudtouched

You can get this mutation by using the Hyacinth Macaw in your garden. You could use the Cloudtouched Mutation Spray to apply this mutation to your desired crop. The mutation increases the sell value by 5 times.

67. Drenched

The only way to get the Drenched mutation is to wait for the Tropical Rain event to hit your server. Effected crops can be sold for five times their original value.

68. Heavenly

To get this mutation in Grow a Garden, you just need to wait for the Floating Jandel event to trigger. Being an admin-exclusive event, you will need to wait for quite some time before this happens. The mutation also gives a 5x multiplier.

69. Plasma

You can apply this mutation to your crops if you have a Peach Wasp roaming around your garden. Otherwise, you must wait for the admin-exclusive Laser event. The affected crops get a 5x multiplier.

70. Twisted

Tornado weather event has a chance to apply the Twisted mutation to your crops. This is a common event and only offers a 5x multiplier.

71. HoneyGlazed

To get the HoneyGlazed mutation in Grow a Garden, you must either get the Bear Bee in the game or use a Honey Sprinkler. The mutation increases the sell value of the affected crop by 5 times.

72. Bloodlit

The Blood Moon event has a chance to apply the Bloodlit mutation to your crops. While not much, the affected plants can be sold for 4 times their base value.

73. Burnt

If you have a Cooked Owl pet in your garden, then you have a chance of applying the Burnt mutation to your crops. However, the mutation only applies a 4x multiplier, which alone cannot generate significant income.

74. Verdant

The Scarlet Macaw pet has a chance to apply the Verdant mutation to your crops in Grow a Garden. The mutation offers a 4x multiplier, which can be stacked with other mutations to get a decent sum of money by selling the crop.

75. Wiltproof

You can let the Hyacinth Macaw roam your garden if you wish to obtain the Wiltproof mutation in Grow a Garden. Once applied, you can sell the crop for 4 times the base price.

76. Cracked

Jandel introduced the Earthquake event to the game, where the map shakes and huge cracks appear on the ground. This is when your crops have a chance of getting the Cracked mutation as well. If applied, you can sell the crop for 4 times its base price.

77. Pasta

Having the Spaghetti Sloth in your garden gives you a chance of obtaining the Pasta mutation, which increases the sell value of your crop by 3 times.

78. Meatball

Similar to Pasta, the Spaghetti Sloth pet can also apply the Meatball mutation to your plants and increase its value by three times.

79. Sauce

The Spaghetti Sloth pet is quite special since it can also apply the Sauce mutation to your crops. It is one of the only pets in Grow a Garden that has this ability. Similar to others, the Sauce mutation gives a 3x multiplier to the crop.

80. Sandy

The Sandy mutation was introduced to Grow a Garden right before the Prehistoric update. To get this mutation, you must wait for the Sandstorm event to trigger on your server and apply the 3x multiplier. While this might not be too high, you can easily stack this mutation with others.

81. Pollinated

If you ever encounter the Bee Swarm event in Grow a Garden, then your crops will have a chance of getting the Pollinated mutation as well. Apart from this, you can also use the Bee pets to get this mutation and give your crops a 3x multiplier.

82. Windstruck

During the Windy weather event, the breeze gets rough, but your crops get a chance of getting the Windstruck mutation. It applies the 2x multiplier to the affected fruit, allowing you to sell it for more Sheckles.

83. Choc

You could wait for the Chocolate Rain even to trigger on your server if you wish to get the Choc mutation for your crops. On the other hand, you could also use Choc Mutation Spray to apply this mutation to a desired crop. Apart from this, the Chocolate Sprinkler also comes in handy as it can apply this mutation to several plants within its radius. The mutation increases the sell value of the affected plants by 2 times.

84. Moonlit

The Moonlit mutation was part of the Night event of Grow a Garden. When the sun goes down and the moon appears in the dark sky, your crops have a chance of contracting the Moonlit mutation and get a 2x multiplier.

85. Chilled

Frost is a common weather phenomenon in Grow a Garden. You can easily get the Chilled mutation if you wait for the weather to trigger on your server. While not much, the mutation gives a 2x multiplier to the affected fruits.

86. Wet

Wet is another one of the most common mutations in Grow a Garden. You only need to wait for the rain to fall during the Wet weather. Given its rarity, it is very easy for multiple crops to get this mutation each cycle, allowing you to stack it with other more useful mutations since this one only gives a 2x multiplier.

With this, you’ve reached the end of the article and know all the mutations in Grow a Garden and what each one offers. Make sure to bookmark the page and check it frequently.