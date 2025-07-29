Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden Mutations Tier List: All Mutations Ranked

Grow a Garden Mutations Tier List: All Mutations Ranked

Mutations are the key to maximizing your profits in Grow a Garden. With multipliers ranging from x1 to x150, knowing which mutations to prioritize can transform your farming strategy. Some mutations occur naturally through weather events, while others require specific pets, items, or limited-time events. The best part? Mutations can stack together, creating incredibly valuable crops that sell for millions of Sheckles. This Grow a Garden mutations tier list evaluates all available mutations based on their multiplier value, accessibility, and importance.

Roblox Grow a Garden Mutations Tier List

TierMutation Names
S-TierDawnbound, Voidtouched, Disco, Meteoric, Celestial, Galactic
A-TierParadisal, Alienlike, Shocked, Aurora, Foxfire Chakra, Sundried, Radioactive
B-TierInfected, Friendbound, AncientAmber, Rainbow, Ceramic, Molten, Cooked, Zombified
C-TierGold, Old Amber, Corrupt, Tranquil, Fried, Tempestuous, Amber, Frozen
D-TierDrenched, Cloudtouched, Twisted, Heavenly, HoneyGlazed, Plasma, Bloodlit, Verdant, Wiltproof, Burnt
E-TierClay, Pollinated, Sandy, Chakra, Chilled, Chocolate, Moonlit, Wet, Windstruck
F-TierRipe

Also Read:

S-Tier Mutations

MutationMultiplierHow to GetType
Dawnboundx150Sun God event (Sunflowers only)Limited
Voidtouchedx135Black Hole eventLimited
Discox125Disco eventLimited
Meteoricx125Meteor eventLimited
Celestialx120Meteor ShowerPermanent
Galacticx120Space Travel eventLimited

A-Tier Mutations

MutationMultiplierHow to GetType
Paradisalx100Verdant + Sundried comboPermanent
Alienlikex100Alien InvasionLimited
Shockedx100Thunderstorms/Lightning RodPermanent
Aurorax90Aurora BorealisPermanent
Foxfire Chakrax90Kitsune petPermanent
Sundriedx85Heatwave/Solar FlarePermanent
Radioactivex80Carrot Rocket eventLimited

B-Tier Mutations

MutationMultiplierHow to GetType
Infectedx75Zombie InvasionLimited
Friendboundx70Friendship PotsPermanent
AncientAmberx50Old Amber after 48 hoursPermanent
Rainbowx500.1% chance/Butterfly petPermanent
Ceramicx30Complex combinationPermanent
Moltenx25Volcano/ArmageddonLimited
Cookedx25Cooked Owl eventLimited
Zombifiedx25Chicken Zombie eventLimited

C-Tier Mutations

MutationMultiplierHow to GetType
Goldx201% chance/Dragonfly petPermanent
Old Amberx20Amber after 24 hoursPermanent
Corruptx20Corrupted Aura eventLimited
Tranquilx20Zen Aura eventPermanent
Friedx12.4Fried Chicken eventLimited
Tempestuousx12Windstruck + Twisted comboPermanent
Amberx10Raptor petPermanent
Frozenx10Wet/Drenched + ChilledPermanent

D-Tier Mutations

MutationMultiplierHow to GetType
Drenchedx5Tropical RainPermanent
Cloudtouchedx5Mutation Spray/Hyacinth MacawPermanent
Twistedx5Tornado/PterodactylPermanent
Heavenlyx5Floating Jandel eventLimited
HoneyGlazedx5Honey Sprinkler/Bear BearLimited
Plasmax5Laser StormLimited
Bloodlitx4Blood MoonPermanent
Verdantx4Scarlet Macaw/Solar FlarePermanent
Wiltproofx4Hyacinth Macaw/DroughtPermanent
Burntx4Cooked Owl/ArmageddonLimited

E-Tier Mutations

MutationMultiplierHow to GetType
Clayx3Wet + Sandy comboPermanent
Pollinatedx3Bee pet/Bee EventPermanent
Sandyx3SandstormPermanent
Chakrax2Kitsune petPermanent
Chilledx2Frost/Polar BearPermanent
Chocolatex2Chocolate SprinklerPermanent
Moonlitx2Nighttime (6 plants per 2 min)Permanent
Wetx2Rain/Thunderstorm/SprinklersPermanent
Windstruckx2Windy/Gale weatherPermanent

F-Tier Mutations

MutationMultiplierHow to GetType
Ripex1Sugar Apples onlyPermanent

How We Ranked These Mutations

  • Our ranking system prioritizes multiplier value as the primary factor, since higher multipliers directly translate to more Sheckles. However, we also considered accessibility – permanent mutations that you can reliably obtain rank higher than limited-time mutations with similar multipliers.
  • Combination potential played a major role in our rankings.
  • We also factored in the difficulty of obtaining each mutation. A x100 multiplier from Shocked (achievable through thunderstorms) is more valuable for most players than a x125 multiplier from Disco (limited event only).

Remember that mutations can stack multiplicatively, so even lower-tier mutations become valuable when combined. A crop with Wet (x2), Shocked (x100), and Gold (x20) would have a total multiplier of x4,000! Focus on building mutation combinations rather than relying on single high-value mutations for maximum profit in Grow a Garden.

