Grow a Garden Mutations Tier List: All Mutations Ranked

Mutations are the key to maximizing your profits in Grow a Garden. With multipliers ranging from x1 to x150, knowing which mutations to prioritize can transform your farming strategy. Some mutations occur naturally through weather events, while others require specific pets, items, or limited-time events. The best part? Mutations can stack together, creating incredibly valuable crops that sell for millions of Sheckles. This Grow a Garden mutations tier list evaluates all available mutations based on their multiplier value, accessibility, and importance.
Table of Contents
Roblox Grow a Garden Mutations Tier List
|Tier
|Mutation Names
|S-Tier
|Dawnbound, Voidtouched, Disco, Meteoric, Celestial, Galactic
|A-Tier
|Paradisal, Alienlike, Shocked, Aurora, Foxfire Chakra, Sundried, Radioactive
|B-Tier
|Infected, Friendbound, AncientAmber, Rainbow, Ceramic, Molten, Cooked, Zombified
|C-Tier
|Gold, Old Amber, Corrupt, Tranquil, Fried, Tempestuous, Amber, Frozen
|D-Tier
|Drenched, Cloudtouched, Twisted, Heavenly, HoneyGlazed, Plasma, Bloodlit, Verdant, Wiltproof, Burnt
|E-Tier
|Clay, Pollinated, Sandy, Chakra, Chilled, Chocolate, Moonlit, Wet, Windstruck
|F-Tier
|Ripe
S-Tier Mutations
|Mutation
|Multiplier
|How to Get
|Type
|Dawnbound
|x150
|Sun God event (Sunflowers only)
|Limited
|Voidtouched
|x135
|Black Hole event
|Limited
|Disco
|x125
|Disco event
|Limited
|Meteoric
|x125
|Meteor event
|Limited
|Celestial
|x120
|Meteor Shower
|Permanent
|Galactic
|x120
|Space Travel event
|Limited
A-Tier Mutations
|Mutation
|Multiplier
|How to Get
|Type
|Paradisal
|x100
|Verdant + Sundried combo
|Permanent
|Alienlike
|x100
|Alien Invasion
|Limited
|Shocked
|x100
|Thunderstorms/Lightning Rod
|Permanent
|Aurora
|x90
|Aurora Borealis
|Permanent
|Foxfire Chakra
|x90
|Kitsune pet
|Permanent
|Sundried
|x85
|Heatwave/Solar Flare
|Permanent
|Radioactive
|x80
|Carrot Rocket event
|Limited
B-Tier Mutations
|Mutation
|Multiplier
|How to Get
|Type
|Infected
|x75
|Zombie Invasion
|Limited
|Friendbound
|x70
|Friendship Pots
|Permanent
|AncientAmber
|x50
|Old Amber after 48 hours
|Permanent
|Rainbow
|x50
|0.1% chance/Butterfly pet
|Permanent
|Ceramic
|x30
|Complex combination
|Permanent
|Molten
|x25
|Volcano/Armageddon
|Limited
|Cooked
|x25
|Cooked Owl event
|Limited
|Zombified
|x25
|Chicken Zombie event
|Limited
C-Tier Mutations
|Mutation
|Multiplier
|How to Get
|Type
|Gold
|x20
|1% chance/Dragonfly pet
|Permanent
|Old Amber
|x20
|Amber after 24 hours
|Permanent
|Corrupt
|x20
|Corrupted Aura event
|Limited
|Tranquil
|x20
|Zen Aura event
|Permanent
|Fried
|x12.4
|Fried Chicken event
|Limited
|Tempestuous
|x12
|Windstruck + Twisted combo
|Permanent
|Amber
|x10
|Raptor pet
|Permanent
|Frozen
|x10
|Wet/Drenched + Chilled
|Permanent
D-Tier Mutations
|Mutation
|Multiplier
|How to Get
|Type
|Drenched
|x5
|Tropical Rain
|Permanent
|Cloudtouched
|x5
|Mutation Spray/Hyacinth Macaw
|Permanent
|Twisted
|x5
|Tornado/Pterodactyl
|Permanent
|Heavenly
|x5
|Floating Jandel event
|Limited
|HoneyGlazed
|x5
|Honey Sprinkler/Bear Bear
|Limited
|Plasma
|x5
|Laser Storm
|Limited
|Bloodlit
|x4
|Blood Moon
|Permanent
|Verdant
|x4
|Scarlet Macaw/Solar Flare
|Permanent
|Wiltproof
|x4
|Hyacinth Macaw/Drought
|Permanent
|Burnt
|x4
|Cooked Owl/Armageddon
|Limited
E-Tier Mutations
|Mutation
|Multiplier
|How to Get
|Type
|Clay
|x3
|Wet + Sandy combo
|Permanent
|Pollinated
|x3
|Bee pet/Bee Event
|Permanent
|Sandy
|x3
|Sandstorm
|Permanent
|Chakra
|x2
|Kitsune pet
|Permanent
|Chilled
|x2
|Frost/Polar Bear
|Permanent
|Chocolate
|x2
|Chocolate Sprinkler
|Permanent
|Moonlit
|x2
|Nighttime (6 plants per 2 min)
|Permanent
|Wet
|x2
|Rain/Thunderstorm/Sprinklers
|Permanent
|Windstruck
|x2
|Windy/Gale weather
|Permanent
F-Tier Mutations
|Mutation
|Multiplier
|How to Get
|Type
|Ripe
|x1
|Sugar Apples only
|Permanent
How We Ranked These Mutations
- Our ranking system prioritizes multiplier value as the primary factor, since higher multipliers directly translate to more Sheckles. However, we also considered accessibility – permanent mutations that you can reliably obtain rank higher than limited-time mutations with similar multipliers.
- Combination potential played a major role in our rankings.
- We also factored in the difficulty of obtaining each mutation. A x100 multiplier from Shocked (achievable through thunderstorms) is more valuable for most players than a x125 multiplier from Disco (limited event only).
Remember that mutations can stack multiplicatively, so even lower-tier mutations become valuable when combined. A crop with Wet (x2), Shocked (x100), and Gold (x20) would have a total multiplier of x4,000! Focus on building mutation combinations rather than relying on single high-value mutations for maximum profit in Grow a Garden.