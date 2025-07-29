Grow a Garden Mutations Tier List: All Mutations Ranked

Mutations are the key to maximizing your profits in Grow a Garden. With multipliers ranging from x1 to x150, knowing which mutations to prioritize can transform your farming strategy. Some mutations occur naturally through weather events, while others require specific pets, items, or limited-time events. The best part? Mutations can stack together, creating incredibly valuable crops that sell for millions of Sheckles. This Grow a Garden mutations tier list evaluates all available mutations based on their multiplier value, accessibility, and importance.

Roblox Grow a Garden Mutations Tier List

Tier Mutation Names S-Tier Dawnbound, Voidtouched, Disco, Meteoric, Celestial, Galactic A-Tier Paradisal, Alienlike, Shocked, Aurora, Foxfire Chakra, Sundried, Radioactive B-Tier Infected, Friendbound, AncientAmber, Rainbow, Ceramic, Molten, Cooked, Zombified C-Tier Gold, Old Amber, Corrupt, Tranquil, Fried, Tempestuous, Amber, Frozen D-Tier Drenched, Cloudtouched, Twisted, Heavenly, HoneyGlazed, Plasma, Bloodlit, Verdant, Wiltproof, Burnt E-Tier Clay, Pollinated, Sandy, Chakra, Chilled, Chocolate, Moonlit, Wet, Windstruck F-Tier Ripe

S-Tier Mutations

Mutation Multiplier How to Get Type Dawnbound x150 Sun God event (Sunflowers only) Limited Voidtouched x135 Black Hole event Limited Disco x125 Disco event Limited Meteoric x125 Meteor event Limited Celestial x120 Meteor Shower Permanent Galactic x120 Space Travel event Limited

A-Tier Mutations

Mutation Multiplier How to Get Type Paradisal x100 Verdant + Sundried combo Permanent Alienlike x100 Alien Invasion Limited Shocked x100 Thunderstorms/Lightning Rod Permanent Aurora x90 Aurora Borealis Permanent Foxfire Chakra x90 Kitsune pet Permanent Sundried x85 Heatwave/Solar Flare Permanent Radioactive x80 Carrot Rocket event Limited

B-Tier Mutations

Mutation Multiplier How to Get Type Infected x75 Zombie Invasion Limited Friendbound x70 Friendship Pots Permanent AncientAmber x50 Old Amber after 48 hours Permanent Rainbow x50 0.1% chance/Butterfly pet Permanent Ceramic x30 Complex combination Permanent Molten x25 Volcano/Armageddon Limited Cooked x25 Cooked Owl event Limited Zombified x25 Chicken Zombie event Limited

C-Tier Mutations

Mutation Multiplier How to Get Type Gold x20 1% chance/Dragonfly pet Permanent Old Amber x20 Amber after 24 hours Permanent Corrupt x20 Corrupted Aura event Limited Tranquil x20 Zen Aura event Permanent Fried x12.4 Fried Chicken event Limited Tempestuous x12 Windstruck + Twisted combo Permanent Amber x10 Raptor pet Permanent Frozen x10 Wet/Drenched + Chilled Permanent

D-Tier Mutations

Mutation Multiplier How to Get Type Drenched x5 Tropical Rain Permanent Cloudtouched x5 Mutation Spray/Hyacinth Macaw Permanent Twisted x5 Tornado/Pterodactyl Permanent Heavenly x5 Floating Jandel event Limited HoneyGlazed x5 Honey Sprinkler/Bear Bear Limited Plasma x5 Laser Storm Limited Bloodlit x4 Blood Moon Permanent Verdant x4 Scarlet Macaw/Solar Flare Permanent Wiltproof x4 Hyacinth Macaw/Drought Permanent Burnt x4 Cooked Owl/Armageddon Limited

E-Tier Mutations

Mutation Multiplier How to Get Type Clay x3 Wet + Sandy combo Permanent Pollinated x3 Bee pet/Bee Event Permanent Sandy x3 Sandstorm Permanent Chakra x2 Kitsune pet Permanent Chilled x2 Frost/Polar Bear Permanent Chocolate x2 Chocolate Sprinkler Permanent Moonlit x2 Nighttime (6 plants per 2 min) Permanent Wet x2 Rain/Thunderstorm/Sprinklers Permanent Windstruck x2 Windy/Gale weather Permanent

F-Tier Mutations

Mutation Multiplier How to Get Type Ripe x1 Sugar Apples only Permanent

How We Ranked These Mutations

Our ranking system prioritizes multiplier value as the primary factor, since higher multipliers directly translate to more Sheckles. However, we also considered accessibility – permanent mutations that you can reliably obtain rank higher than limited-time mutations with similar multipliers.

Combination potential played a major role in our rankings.

played a major role in our rankings. We also factored in the difficulty of obtaining each mutation. A x100 multiplier from Shocked (achievable through thunderstorms) is more valuable for most players than a x125 multiplier from Disco (limited event only).

Remember that mutations can stack multiplicatively, so even lower-tier mutations become valuable when combined. A crop with Wet (x2), Shocked (x100), and Gold (x20) would have a total multiplier of x4,000! Focus on building mutation combinations rather than relying on single high-value mutations for maximum profit in Grow a Garden.