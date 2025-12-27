Home » Gaming » Grow A Garden New Year’s Daily Rewards and How to Get Them

Grow A Garden New Year’s Daily Rewards and How to Get Them

by Shida Aruya
The New Year’s celebration is finally coming to Grow a Garden, and the developers want to kick off 2026 with free rewards for everyone. And this isn’t just a one-day thing. You get rewards for logging in for seven straight days, and the prizes get better as you go. Let’s break down what you can get from Grow a Garden New Year’s Daily Rewards and how to claim everything without missing out.

Grow a Garden New Year's Daily Rewards

What Are Grow a Garden New Year’s Daily Rewards?

You’ll earn different rewards each day you log into the game during this New Year’s event. The rewards include Dragon’s Firework, New Year’s Egg, and a special Colorpop Crop Seed as the grand prize on day seven.

Here’s the complete reward schedule:

DayRewardImage
Day 1 – Dec 27Dragon’s Firework ×3Grow A Garden New Year's Daily Rewards
Day 2 – Dec 28New Year’s Egg ×1Grow A Garden New Year's Daily Rewards
Day 3 – Dec 29Dragon’s Firework ×10
Day 4 – Dec 30New Year’s Egg ×3
Day 5 – Dec 31Dragon’s Firework ×20
Day 6 – Jan 1New Year’s Egg ×5New Year's Egg Pets
Day 7 – Jan 2Colorpop Crop Seed ×1

The pattern is pretty straightforward. Odd-numbered days give you fireworks, and even-numbered days give you eggs. The amounts keep increasing, too, so by day five, you’re getting 20 fireworks instead of just 5.

How to Get Your Free New Year’s Daily Rewards

Getting your daily rewards is super easy. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

  1. Open Grow a Garden and head to the center area of the map, where events usually happen.
  2. Look for the NPC named Paul. He’s the character handling all the New Year’s rewards.
  3. Walk up to Paul and press the E key on your keyboard to interact with him.
  4. When the menu pops up, click on “Show me the new years streak!”
  5. You’ll see the New Year’s login gifts page showing all seven days. Click the Claim button next to today’s reward.
Grow A Garden New Year's Daily Rewards

That’s it! The reward goes straight into your inventory. You just need to repeat this process each day for seven days to get everything.

What Happens If You Miss a Day?

Life gets busy, and sometimes you might forget to log in. The good news is that Grow a Garden lets you restore missed days for 99 Robux. This means your streak isn’t completely ruined if you skip a day.

If you really want that Colorpop Crop Seed on day seven, spending 99 Robux to fix a missed day might be worth it. That’s way cheaper than missing out on exclusive items that might never come back. Have fun and enjoy the free gifts!

