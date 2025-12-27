All New Year’s Egg Pets in Grow a Garden and How to Get Them

New Year’s pets are special companions you can get during the game’s New Year celebration event. These pets have their own unique ability that makes farming easier or give you cool rewards. There are six different pets you can collect, and each one has a different chance of appearing when you try to get them. Here is everything you need to know about New Year’s Egg Pets in Grow a Garden.

How to Get New Year’s Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

You need New Year’s Eggs to hatch these pets. There are three ways to get these eggs during the event.

Method 1: Daily Login Rewards

The easiest way to get eggs is by logging in every day. The game gives you free New Year’s Daily Rewards just for showing up, and eggs are included on certain days. If you miss a day, you can pay 99 Robux to restore it.

Day Reward Image Day 1 – Dec 27 Dragon’s Firework ×3 Day 2 – Dec 28 New Year’s Egg ×1 Day 3 – Dec 29 Dragon’s Firework ×10 Day 4 – Dec 30 New Year’s Egg ×3 Day 5 – Dec 31 Dragon’s Firework ×20 Day 6 – Jan 1 New Year’s Egg ×5 Day 7 – Jan 2 Colorpop Crop Seed ×1

You’ll get a total of 9 eggs if you log in for the full week. That’s enough to try for multiple pets without spending anything.

Method 2: New Year’s Event Shop

The New Year’s event shop also sells eggs, but they’re really expensive. It costs 1,000,000,000,000 Sheckles or 120 Robux. So, unless you’re swimming in currency, the daily rewards are definitely the better option. The shop restocks every 30 minutes, so items come back even if they sell out.

Method 3: Premium New Year’s Eggs

If you want to get eggs faster, you can buy Premium New Year’s Eggs directly from the in-game shop using Robux. Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen to see these options.

Pack Size Robux Cost 1 Egg 149 Robux 3 Eggs 429 Robux 10 Eggs 1,249 Robux 50 Eggs 4,999 Robux

All New Year’s Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s every New Year’s pet you can get and how rare they are:

Pet Name Image Rarity Drop Chance Ability New Year’s Bird Uncommon 31% Flies around and shoots fireworks all over your garden to celebrate Firework Sprite Rare 25% Gives you free fireworks occasionally Celebration Puppy Legendary 20% Digs up random New Year’s cosmetics for you New Year’s Chimp Mythical 15% Takes fruits from your garden and trades them for random bonuses Star Wolf Divine 8.75% Eats Moonlit mutations and calls shooting stars that create Celestial mutations New Year’s Dragon Prismatic 0.25% Breathes fireworks on 20-26 fruits to give them Firework mutations, then eats those mutations to give you Dragon’s Firework

Which New Year’s Egg Pets in Grow a Garden Are Worth It?

If you’re new to the game, the Celebration Puppy or Firework Sprite is great because they give you free stuff without requiring any strategy. Just let them do their thing and enjoy the rewards.

For players who are farming mutations, the Star Wolf is incredible. Being able to convert Moonlit mutations into Celestial mutations is really valuable. Celestial fruits sell for way more and are needed for certain crafting recipes.

The New Year’s Dragon is obviously the best if you can get it. The problem is that the drop chance is very low. You might try dozens of times and never see it. But if you do get lucky, you’ll have the most powerful New Year’s pet in the game.

Try to hatch your New Year’s eggs strategically. If you get the pet you want early, save your remaining eggs for later in the event. The developers might add new pets or increase drop rates near the end of the event.