Grow a Garden New Years Shop Guide

The New Year’s celebration has arrived in Grow a Garden, bringing Jandel’s limited-time holiday shop to the center of your lobby. This special event marks the final holiday update before 2025 ends, offering players cosmetics, seeds, and rare pet eggs. This guide covers everything available in the New Year’s Shop in Grow a Garden, explaining the purchase and restock system.

List of All Items in Grow a Garden New Years Shop

Head to the lobby’s center where you’ll find fireworks arranged in a circle with a 2026 banner displayed overhead. Interact with Paul by pressing ‘E’ to open the shop interface. A pop-up window opens up showing all the items in Grow a Garden New Years Shop as given in the table below:

Item Image Price Firework 1K Sheckles New Year’s Firework 1K Sheckles Dragon’s Firework 100K Sheckles Party Sign 100K Sheckles Disco Ball 100K Sheckles Sparkle Slice Seed 100M Sheckles New Year’s Egg 1T Sheckles

How Does New Years Shop Work in Grow a Garden

Travel to the lobby’s central area or use your Event Lantern for quick access. Find Paul standing near the fireworks display and choose “Show me the new years shop!” from the dialogue options.

Items automatically restock every 30 minutes by default, or you can spend 75 Trade Tokens or Robux to instantly refresh the shop’s inventory without waiting. This is a temporary event shop that disappears once New Year’s celebrations conclude. Purchase what you need before it’s gone.

Best Item to Get from New Years Shop in Grow a Garden

With seven items spanning wildly different price points, deciding where to invest your hard-earned Sheckles can feel overwhelming. Here is the best item to get from New Years Shop in Grow a Garden:

New Year’s Egg (1T Sheckles): This premium purchase contains exclusive pets unavailable anywhere else in the game. Once the holiday event ends, these special pets disappear permanently, making this egg essential for serious collectors.

Jandel’s New Years Shop brings seven limited-time items to Grow a Garden, with prices ranging from 1K all the way to 1 trillion Sheckles. You should prioritize the New Year’s Egg and Sparkle Slice Seed before considering cosmetic purchases like fireworks and decorations.