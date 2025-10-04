Grow a Garden – How to Get Nutty Chest

The Fall Season has arrived in Grow a Garden, and the Chubby Chipmunk Update further adds new things to help you grow. The recent update also features various new pets, seeds, and events that can be obtained through various methods. While some of the seeds and pets are free, others can only be obtained via exclusive chests. This is where the Nutty Chest in Grow a Garden comes into play. If you are also looking for ways to obtain it, then this article provides a comprehensive guide to help you out.

How to Get the Nutty Chest in Grow a Garden

There are three ways to get your hands on the Nutty Chest in Grow a Garden. All these methods revolve around the ongoing event, and you can use the Nutty Fever event to further hasten things. We have listed all the methods below to help you obtain the Nutty Chest.

1. Obtain Through the Free Acorn Chest

The best and easiest method to get your hands on the Nutty Chest is the Acorn Chest. To obtain it, simply follow these steps:

Head over to the middle of the map. Collect the free Chubby Chipmunk pet from the event area. Put the pet in your garden. Allow the Chipmunk to eat random crops in your garden. Each time it gains weight, an Acorn will spawn somewhere around the map. Find and collect the Acorn.

Doing so will give you a random reward, which has a small chance of being the Nutty Chest.

2. Obtain through the Reward Track

The next method to get your hands on some Nutty Chests is by participating in and completing the Chubby Chipmunk event reward track. You can check the tracker by heading over to the middle of the map and interacting with the “Rewards” board. You can move through the rewards simply by helping your Chipmunk pet gain weight. As it does, you will unlock more rewards from the tracker.

You can also go to the All Rewards tab to check when you can obtain a Nutty Chest in the game.

3. Through the In-Game Shop

The final method requires you to spend some Robux. Now, this method doesn’t require you to grind or spend any time completing quests. So, if you have some money to spare, then you can opt for this step. Below, we have the details of the Nutty Chest in the shop.

1x Chest – 199 Robux

– 199 Robux 3x Chests – 575 Robux

– 575 Robux 10x Chests – 1699 Robux

List of all Nutty Chest Rewards in Grow a Garden

Now that you know all the ways to get your hands on the Nutty Chest, it is time to reveal what you can obtain from it. We have added the details below for you to check out.

Image Item Rarity Drop Chance Hazelnut Rare 34.5% Farmer Chipmunk Rare 34.5% Persimmon Legendary 14.5% Idol Chipmunk Legendary 14.5% Acorn Divine 1% Chinchilla Divine 1%

Chinchilla and Acorn are simply worth the hassle if you wish to obtain something rare in Grow a Garden. With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. We hope that you found it helpful.