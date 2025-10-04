Grow a Garden – Nutty Fever Event Guide

The latest Grow a Garden update featured a brand-new event called the Nutty Fever, allowing players to obtain a variety of rewards for completing tasks. The goal remains similar to the previous events – submit various plants to the new NPC to contribute towards the event. However, do you know how to start the Nutty Fever event in Grow a Garden? Well, this article takes you through all the steps to complete the event and collect all the rewards.

How Do You Start the Nutty Fever Event in Grow a Garden

Unlike most previous events, Nutty Fever doesn’t automatically trigger at specific intervals in Grow a Garden. You must follow a couple of steps before you can start completing tasks and reap the rewards. You can simply follow the instructions below.

Launch Grow a Garden and head over to the middle of the map. Look for the Nuts NPC and interact with him. Make sure you have enough crops in your inventory before proceeding. Next, press E when near the NPC and select the “Submit All Fruit“ option. Doing so will submit all your crops to the NPC and give you event points.

Since you require a total of 1500 points to trigger the Nutty Fever event in the game, you must complete the process multiple times. Once the event starts, the sky will turn brown with acorns floating across it.

Nutty Fever Event Points System

As stated, you will receive points for submitting crops to the Nutty NPC. However, the rarity of your plant will determine how many points you receive. Below, we have listed all the rarities, along with how many points each gives during the Nutty Fever Event.

Common – 2 Points

– 2 Points Uncommon – 3 Points

– 3 Points Rare – 4 Points

– 4 Points Legendary – 5 Points

– 5 Points Mythical – 6 Points

– 6 Points Divine – 7 Points

– 7 Points Prismatic – 8 Points

– 8 Points Transcendent – 9 Points

Is the Nutty Fever Event Worth It?

Yes, absolutely. The event allows you to induce the Chubby Chipmunk with the Nutty Fever, reducing its passive cooldown by a big margin. Apart from this, you will find Acorns spawning around the map as well. Thanks to these conditions, your Chipmunk keeps eating and gains weight rapidly. You also have a chance to obtain various rare rewards by triggering the event, further making it worth the hassle.

So, make sure to have every type of plant in Grow a Garden on your land and harvest them for the Nutty NPC. With this, you’ve also reached the end of the event.