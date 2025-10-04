Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden – Nutty Fever Event Guide

Grow a Garden – Nutty Fever Event Guide

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

The latest Grow a Garden update featured a brand-new event called the Nutty Fever, allowing players to obtain a variety of rewards for completing tasks. The goal remains similar to the previous events – submit various plants to the new NPC to contribute towards the event. However, do you know how to start the Nutty Fever event in Grow a Garden? Well, this article takes you through all the steps to complete the event and collect all the rewards.

Nutty Fever event in Grow a Garden

How Do You Start the Nutty Fever Event in Grow a Garden

Unlike most previous events, Nutty Fever doesn’t automatically trigger at specific intervals in Grow a Garden. You must follow a couple of steps before you can start completing tasks and reap the rewards. You can simply follow the instructions below.

  1. Launch Grow a Garden and head over to the middle of the map.
  2. Look for the Nuts NPC and interact with him.
  3. Make sure you have enough crops in your inventory before proceeding.
  4. Next, press E when near the NPC and select the “Submit All Fruit“ option.
  5. Doing so will submit all your crops to the NPC and give you event points.
Nutty Fever event in Grow a Garden

Since you require a total of 1500 points to trigger the Nutty Fever event in the game, you must complete the process multiple times. Once the event starts, the sky will turn brown with acorns floating across it.

Also read:

Nutty Fever Event Points System

As stated, you will receive points for submitting crops to the Nutty NPC. However, the rarity of your plant will determine how many points you receive. Below, we have listed all the rarities, along with how many points each gives during the Nutty Fever Event.

  • Common – 2 Points
  • Uncommon – 3 Points
  • Rare – 4 Points
  • Legendary – 5 Points
  • Mythical – 6 Points
  • Divine – 7 Points
  • Prismatic – 8 Points
  • Transcendent – 9 Points
Nutty Fever event in Grow a Garden

Is the Nutty Fever Event Worth It?

Yes, absolutely. The event allows you to induce the Chubby Chipmunk with the Nutty Fever, reducing its passive cooldown by a big margin. Apart from this, you will find Acorns spawning around the map as well. Thanks to these conditions, your Chipmunk keeps eating and gains weight rapidly. You also have a chance to obtain various rare rewards by triggering the event, further making it worth the hassle.

So, make sure to have every type of plant in Grow a Garden on your land and harvest them for the Nutty NPC. With this, you’ve also reached the end of the event.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

All New Pets in Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Update

All New Seeds in Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Update

How to Get Los Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot

Plants vs Brainrots: How to Complete Brainrot Prison Event

Did Jandel Buy Plants vs Brainrots From Armin

How to Get Skull Guitar in Blox Fruits?

How to Get Rengoku in Blox Fruits

How to Get Monster Magnet in Blox Fruits?

Fortnite K-Pop Demon Hunters Quests and Free Rewards

Plants vs Brainrots Prison Event Update: Release Date and What...