Grow a Garden is an incredibly popular farming simulator experience on Roblox. The goal of the game is simple – collect seeds, plant them in your garden, wait for them to grow, harvest the fruits, and sell them for a profit. However, with weekly updates, it can be quite hard to keep tabs on new content. This is where our Grow a Garden official Discord and Trello links article will come in handy. You can use them to join the official pages of the game and stay up to date.

Official Grow a Garden Discord Link

The official Grow a Garden Discord Server is the best place for you to get the latest information about the game. Not only can you chat with other players, but also check when the next update will drop. The developer also has dedicated channels where players can directly share their feedback on the game, and also notify them about the bugs that they encounter. Apart from this, you can use the Discord Server to keep tabs on the latest seed and gear stocks in the game.

We have listed all the steps required to join the server below:

Click on the invite link to the official Grow a Garden Discord Server. Click the Accept button in the window that pops up. Check out the various rules and then hop into a channel to chat with others.

Official Grow a Garden Trello Board Link

Unfortunately, Grow a Garden doesn’t have an official Trello Board. The developer has not created a board to share the development of the game and only relies on the official Discord server to deliver the latest updates. However, it is possible that the developer might create a Trello Board for the game, considering its popularity. Having a Trello Board comes in handy since players can check the development cycle of the game in one place and also check out the various features, mechanics, map, NPCs, and more on the board.

Other Social Media Links for Grow a Garden

Apart from Discord and Trello, the Grow a Garden developer is also active on other social media platforms. We have added links to these platforms where you can follow the developer to get more information about the game:

In the meantime, you can check out our Grow a Garden codes article to redeem and collect various rewards.