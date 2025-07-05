Grow a Garden Prehistoric Update Patch Notes and Countdown (July 5)

Update: We last updated this article with patch notes for Roblox Grow a Garden’s Prehistoric Event on July 5.

The Prehistoric Update has finally landed in Grow a Garden, giving players access to a wide array of new seeds, pets, and much more. The updates take players on a journey through history as they have an opportunity to hatch Dinosaur Pets and obtain seeds that resemble buried bones. However, keeping tabs on everything that’s new in the game can be quite challenging. Hence, we have the complete patch notes of the Prehistoric Update that list all the new things and the changes that arrived with this update.

Grow a Garden Prehistoric Event Patch Notes Chagelog

The Grow a Garden Prehistoric update added tons of new stuff for you to explore and obtain. Below, we have the complete list of things that you might want to get your hands on.

OLD SEED SHOP, SEEDS, PETS, GEAR, & LOTS MORE

Prehistoric Event – History roars to life! Explore the Prehistoric Event, complete a variety of quests daily, and work your way through the reward track to earn epic prehistoric items like new seeds, dino pets, cosmetics, and more!

Complete the prehistoric quest for a seed better than Candy Blossom and lots of other prehistoric rewards!

New Plants

The Grow a Garden Prehistoric update brings back the old Seed Shop, restoring all the old seeds like Beanstalk and Ember Lily. On top of that, there is a brand-new seed in the shop that you can purchase. Below is a list of all the new seeds in the game:

Burning Bud

Bone Blossom

Fossilight

Firefly Fern

Boneboo

Horned Dinoshroom

Paradise Petal

Stonebite

New Pets

There are a variety of new pets in the game that players can obtain. We have the complete list of them below for you to check out:

T-Rex

Brontosaurus

and three more pets

Traveling Merchant

Summer Merchant

Honey Merchant

New Items

Ancient Seed Pack – 6 possible new seeds inside!

– 6 possible new seeds inside! Dino Egg – 6 possible Dinosaur pets inside!

– 6 possible Dinosaur pets inside! Dino Crate – 6 possible dinosaur cosmetics inside!

– 6 possible dinosaur cosmetics inside! Amber Mutation Spray – This can be used to apply the Amber Mutation to fruits!

Events

Sandstorm – Shifting wands and whipping winds. You have a chance to give the ‘Sandy’ Mutation!

– Shifting wands and whipping winds. You have a chance to give the ‘Sandy’ Mutation! Sandy – Obtained during the Sandstorm weather, the ‘Sandy’ mutation gives a 3x multiplier!

– Obtained during the Sandstorm weather, the ‘Sandy’ mutation gives a 3x multiplier! Amber – The first-ever mutation that has multiple stages!

– The first-ever mutation that has multiple stages! Various new secret events.

New Cosmetics

6+ New Summer Cosmetics!

Fixes, Changes, and QoL

You can now expand your maximum pet inventory size.

You can shovel sprinklers.

Fixed daily quests.

Various performance optimizations.

