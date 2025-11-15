Home » Gaming » All Pet Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden Smithing Event

All Pet Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden Smithing Event

by Shida Aruya
A huge furnace has now appeared in the middle of the map thanks to the new Smithing update in Grow a Garden. Around it are four different crafting stations, each with its own purpose. One of these is for making pets, where you can craft two special animals and even a Gem Egg. In this guide, I will show you all the pet crafting recipes in Grow a Garden Smithing event.

What is the Pet Crafting Station in Grow a Garden

The pet crafting station is one of four new workbenches that came with the Smithing event. You’ll find it near the big furnace in the center area. This station lets you create three different items, and they’re all pretty useful. You can make a Gem Egg, a Smithing Dog, and a Cheetah. Each one needs different ingredients and takes different amounts of time to craft.

The main ingredient you’ll need for all these recipes is coal. You get coal by feeding the furnace plants, eggs, and gears. So before you start crafting, make sure you’ve got enough coal stockpiled.

All Pet Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden

Here’s a complete breakdown of what you can make at the pet crafting station. I’ve put everything in a table so it’s easier to see what you need:

ItemIconIngredientsCrafting TimeWhat It Does
Gem Egg• 1x Common Egg
• 3x Common Coal
• 1,000,000 Sheckles		10 minutesSpecial pet egg from the Smithing event with 1 of 6 pets inside.
Smithing Dog1x Dog, 2x Rare Coal, 3,000,000 Sheckles20 minutesHas a 10% chance to dig up a coal every 4.6 minutes.
Cheetah1x Orange Tabby, 2x Legendary Coal, 8,500,000 Sheckles40 minutesTurns you into a cheetah every 7.50 minutes for 30 seconds. While active, harvested fruit has a 15.36% chance to get the Wildfast mutation.

How to Use the Pet Crafting Station

Let’s go over how to make these pets. First, you must head to the central event area with the big furnace. Then, the next process is simple once you know what to do. Here they are:

  1. Throw in plants, eggs, and gears to turn them into coal.
  2. Gather all the ingredients you need for your pet.
  3. Go to the Pet crafting station and press E to open the menu.
  4. Choose a recipe and click the green Craft button.
  5. Submit the ingredients and pay the Sheckles cost to start crafting automatically.
After the crafting time is done, your item will be ready. Just press the E key again to collect it from the station. The item will go straight into your inventory.

Those are all the pet crafting recipes in Grow a Garden Smithing event. Use them in the crafting station to get three solid options to work with. Start gathering coal now, pick which pet fits your playstyle, and get crafting!

