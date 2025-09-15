Grow a Garden Pet Incubator Guide – How to Use?

Pets are a crucial part of Grow a Garden. Each offers passive abilities, allowing your garden to flourish. Allowing your pets to gain XP and age further boosts their abilities. While you can simply feed and let them grow, there is another way to increase the XP they gain per second. The Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden offers such an ability. But, do you know how to get this item or how it works? Well, our Grow a Garden pet incubator guide will shed more light on this.

What Is the Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden

Pet Incubator is a Prismatic rarity cosmetic added in the second half of the Fairy Event. The item allows you to age a specific pet by placing it inside the incubator and letting it gain 3x XP. Note that you can only place one pet in the incubator at a time and must leave it for a good amount of time to gain levels. Your pet gains an additional x2 XP if a friend is near the Pet Incubator, further hastening the aging process of your pet.

How to Get the Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden

Obtaining the Pet Incubator can be a challenging task in the game. To get it, you must head over to the other side of the map, interact with the Pet Egg shop NPC called Raphael, and select the “Show me Egg Shop” option. You will notice a second tab on the right-hand side called Friendship Shop. Those who haven’t unlocked it will instead see the Feed NPC to Unlock sign. This means you must prepare a dish and feed it to Raphael, and increase your friendship with him.

Once you reach level 2, he will gift you the Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden. Now, you are all set to put in your garden and start using it.

How to Use the Pet Incubator

Using the Pet Incubator is a straightforward task. Just remember that you must “power” the incubator with crops. So, harvest some, go near the incubator, and press E to feed it. Now, simply follow the instructions to start using the item:

Open your inventory and equip the Pet Incubator. Place it in an empty spot in your garden. Harvest crops and feed them to the Incubator to fuel it. Once the meter is full, put a pet inside the incubator to start the process. Leave the pet inside and keep refueling the incubator whenever it starts running low on crops.

Once done, your pet will start gaining more XP per second and age up quickly. It’s also worth noting that the Pet Incubator works offline, allowing you to enjoy other games while the machine works.

Pet Incubator Fuel Details

As stated, the Pet Incubator requires you to feed it different crops to power it. However, you get a different percentage of power, depending on the rarity of the crops. Below, we have listed the percentage of power you get from all the rarities.

Common – 0.35% fuel

– 0.35% fuel Uncommon – 0.7% fuel

– 0.7% fuel Rare – 1.39% fuel

– 1.39% fuel Legendary – 3.13% fuel

– 3.13% fuel Mythical – 4.17% fuel

– 4.17% fuel Prismatic – 14.59% fuel

– 14.59% fuel Transcendent – 20.84% fuel

So, we recommend obtaining and planting different types of crops in Grow a Garden to diversify your garden and have various rarities of plants to help you out.