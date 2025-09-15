Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden Pet Incubator Guide – How to Use?

Grow a Garden Pet Incubator Guide – How to Use?

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

Pets are a crucial part of Grow a Garden. Each offers passive abilities, allowing your garden to flourish. Allowing your pets to gain XP and age further boosts their abilities. While you can simply feed and let them grow, there is another way to increase the XP they gain per second. The Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden offers such an ability. But, do you know how to get this item or how it works? Well, our Grow a Garden pet incubator guide will shed more light on this.

Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden

What Is the Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden

Pet Incubator is a Prismatic rarity cosmetic added in the second half of the Fairy Event. The item allows you to age a specific pet by placing it inside the incubator and letting it gain 3x XP. Note that you can only place one pet in the incubator at a time and must leave it for a good amount of time to gain levels. Your pet gains an additional x2 XP if a friend is near the Pet Incubator, further hastening the aging process of your pet.

How to Get the Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden

Obtaining the Pet Incubator can be a challenging task in the game. To get it, you must head over to the other side of the map, interact with the Pet Egg shop NPC called Raphael, and select the “Show me Egg Shop” option. You will notice a second tab on the right-hand side called Friendship Shop. Those who haven’t unlocked it will instead see the Feed NPC to Unlock sign. This means you must prepare a dish and feed it to Raphael, and increase your friendship with him.

Once you reach level 2, he will gift you the Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden. Now, you are all set to put in your garden and start using it.

Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden
Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden

Also read:

How to Use the Pet Incubator

Using the Pet Incubator is a straightforward task. Just remember that you must “power” the incubator with crops. So, harvest some, go near the incubator, and press E to feed it. Now, simply follow the instructions to start using the item:

  1. Open your inventory and equip the Pet Incubator.
  2. Place it in an empty spot in your garden.
  3. Harvest crops and feed them to the Incubator to fuel it.
  4. Once the meter is full, put a pet inside the incubator to start the process.
  5. Leave the pet inside and keep refueling the incubator whenever it starts running low on crops.

Once done, your pet will start gaining more XP per second and age up quickly. It’s also worth noting that the Pet Incubator works offline, allowing you to enjoy other games while the machine works.

Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden

Pet Incubator Fuel Details

As stated, the Pet Incubator requires you to feed it different crops to power it. However, you get a different percentage of power, depending on the rarity of the crops. Below, we have listed the percentage of power you get from all the rarities.

  • Common – 0.35% fuel
  • Uncommon – 0.7% fuel
  • Rare – 1.39% fuel
  • Legendary – 3.13% fuel
  • Mythical – 4.17% fuel
  • Prismatic – 14.59% fuel
  • Transcendent – 20.84% fuel

So, we recommend obtaining and planting different types of crops in Grow a Garden to diversify your garden and have various rarities of plants to help you out.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

Borderlands 4 Shift Codes (September 2025)

How to Get Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops Rewards

How to Get Celestial Tokens in Blox Fruits

How to Get Los Chicleteiras in Steal a Brainrot

Can You Fly in 99 Nights in the Forest?

How to Do Chicleteira Ritual in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get La Extinct Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get a Hammer in 99 Nights in the...

All Fall Event Pets in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden Fall Bloom Event Guide