Grow a Garden: How to Get Pet Pouch & Increase Pet Inventory Slots

The Pet Pouch is a new craftable item added to Grow a Garden that allows you to increase your pet inventory slots. With so many pets being added to the game regularly, having more storage space becomes essential for serious pet collectors. Here’s everything you need to know about getting and using Pet Pouches.

What is the Pet Pouch in Grow a Garden?

The Pet Pouch is a Divine-tier consumable item that increases your pet inventory by one slot when used. It appears as a light-brown bag with pet paws on the front. You can craft and use up to 50 Pet Pouches total, which will expand your pet inventory from the default 60 slots to a maximum of 110 slots.

Detail Value Rarity Divine Type Consumable gear Effect +1 pet inventory slot Maximum Uses 50 total Craft Time 30 minutes Robux Alternative 89 Robux

How to Get the Pet Pouch in Grow a Garden

The Pet Pouch can only be obtained through crafting at the Gear Crafting Station:

Find the Crafting Station: Go to the area beside the Gear Shop and look for the Gear Crafting Station. Interact with the Station: Press E to interact with the Gear Crafting Station and browse the available recipes. Find Pet Pouch Recipe: Scroll down to find the Pet Pouch recipe and check the required materials. Gather Materials: Collect all the required crafting materials (listed below). Start Crafting: Click on the Pet Pouch, then click Craft and submit all ingredients plus 50 million coins. Wait 30 minutes for crafting to complete, then return to collect your Pet Pouch.

List of Pet Pouch Crafting Materials

To craft one Pet Pouch, you need these materials:

Material How to Get 1x Common Egg Buy from the Egg Shop 1x Corndog Cook using Giant Pinecone + Pepper + Corn 1x Small Treat Craft using Common Egg + Dragon Fruit Seed + Blueberry + 1M coins 1x Small Toy Craft using Common Egg + Coconut Seed + Coconut + 1M coins 50,000,000 Coins Farm and sell crops to earn money

Is the Pet Pouch Worth It?

The Pet Pouch can be worth crafting depending on your situation:

For Serious Pet Collectors : If you regularly collect pets and run out of storage space, Pet Pouches are valuable investments that allow you to keep more pets.

: If you regularly collect pets and run out of storage space, Pet Pouches are valuable investments that allow you to keep more pets. For Casual Players : The high cost (50+ million coins per pouch) makes it impractical unless you have excess money and really need the storage.

: The high cost (50+ million coins per pouch) makes it impractical unless you have excess money and really need the storage. For Long-Term Players : Since new pets are added regularly, having extra storage becomes more important over time.

: Since new pets are added regularly, having extra storage becomes more important over time. Cost vs Benefit: Each pouch costs over 50 million coins but provides permanent storage expansion, which can be worth it if you frequently hit storage limits.

Instead of crafting, you can buy Pet Pouches directly for 89 Robux each. This might be more cost-effective than spending time gathering materials and coins, especially if you value your time. The Pet Pouch system gives players a way to expand their pet collections beyond the default limits. While expensive, it’s a permanent upgrade that becomes more valuable as more pets are added to the game.