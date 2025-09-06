The Phoenix is one of the rarest pets you can get in Grow a Garden, and it was added during the second half of the Fairy Event. This Divine-tier pet is extremely hard to obtain but offers some unique abilities that can benefit your garden in interesting ways. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Phoenix in Grow a Garden.

Phoenix Stats in Grow a Garden

Here are the complete stats and details for the Phoenix pet:

Details Tier Divine Hunger 65,000 Event Fairy Event (Limited Time) Appearance Yellow and orange colors with gradient wings Traits Icarus, Bird of Rebirth

How to Get Phoenix in Grow a Garden?

Getting a Phoenix is extremely challenging since it has only a 1% drop chance from both regular and Exotic Enchanted Chests. Here are the only ways to obtain this pet:

Method 1: Exotic Enchanted Chest : The fastest but most expensive way to hunt for Phoenix is through Exotic Enchanted Chests from the in-game shop. You can purchase these using Robux with pricing at 199 Robux for 1 chest, 575 Robux for 3 chests, or 1,699 Robux for 10 chests.

: The fastest but most expensive way to hunt for Phoenix is through Exotic Enchanted Chests from the in-game shop. You can purchase these using Robux with pricing at Method 2: Regular Enchanted Chest (Crafting) : You can craft regular Enchanted Chests at the fairy crafting station in the main event area. This method requires 1x Sunbulb harvest, 1x Enchanted Seed Pack, 1x Enchanted Egg, and 6,000 Fairy Points . The crafting process takes 30 minutes to complete, and you still only have a 1% chance to get Phoenix from each chest.

: You can craft regular Enchanted Chests at the fairy crafting station in the main event area. This method requires . The crafting process takes 30 minutes to complete, and you still only have a 1% chance to get Phoenix from each chest. Method 3: Lumina NPC Rewards: Another way to potentially get an Enchanted Chest is by submitting 100 Fairy Jars to the Lumina NPC in Fairy World. This gives you a random reward that could be an Enchanted Chest, though it’s not guaranteed.

What Does Phoenix Do in Grow a Garden?

The Phoenix has two passive abilities that can help improve your garden:

Icarus Trait: Every 6 minutes and 40 seconds , the Phoenix travels between approximately 4 random fruits in your garden and applies the Flaming mutation to them. As it flies to these fruits, any other fruits it passes along the way have about a 20% chance to also get the Flaming mutation.

Every , the Phoenix travels between approximately in your garden and applies the to them. As it flies to these fruits, any other fruits it passes along the way have about a to also get the Flaming mutation. Bird of Rebirth Trait: When you use the mutation machine to get pets, any pets that come out will have a bonus 1 to 4.89 age added to their age value. This means you can get older, more valuable pets from the mutation machine when you have a Phoenix.

Is Phoenix Worth It?

The Phoenix is definitely worth having if you can get one, but the extremely low 1% drop rate makes it more of a luxury than a necessity. The Flaming mutation ability provides consistent value by improving your crops every few minutes, and the mutation machine bonus can help you get better pets over time.

However, the cost of trying to get a Phoenix can be quite high. If you’re purchasing Exotic Enchanted Chests with Robux, you could spend a significant amount before getting one due to the 1% chance. The crafting method is more affordable but requires you to have the rare materials needed for Enchanted Chests.

For most players, the Phoenix represents more of a status symbol and end-game goal rather than an essential pet for progression. Its abilities are helpful but not game-changing enough to justify spending large amounts of Robux unless you’re already comfortable with the investment.