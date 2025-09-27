Grow a Garden Prime Seed Pack Guide

The latest Grow a Garden update added tons of new features to the game, including evolving plants that can be harvested and submitted for rewards. You will also find a brand-new Season Pass in the game that gives you a chance of obtaining the Prime Seed Pack in Grow a Garden. The seed pack comes with various rare seeds that you can plant to reap high-yielding fruits. Want to know more about the Prime Seed Pack? Then continue reading the article to get all the information.

List of All Seeds in the Prime Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

Moving forward, we wish to offer a complete list of all the seeds that you can obtain from the new Prime Seed Pack in the game. We have also shared the drop chance of each seed depending on its rarity.

Image Name Rarity Drop Chance Sundew Uncommon 40% Black Bat Flower Legendary 25% Mandrone Berry Legendary 20% Corpse Flower Mythical 10% Inferno Quince Divine 4.5% Multitrap Prismatic 0.5%

Also read:

How to Get the Prime Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

Now that you know everything that can be obtained from this seed pack, it is time to tell you how to obtain it. There are 2 main ways to get your hands on a Prime Seed Pack in Grow a Garden, and we have listed both of them below.

1. Season Pass Rewards

To check the Season Pass, you must click the Season Pass icon on the left side of the screen. Next, you can go to the Rewards section to check everything that you can get from here. It is worth noting that you get the Prime Seed Pack from the free Season Pass, whereas the Exotic Prime Seed Pack from the paid one. You will get the seed pack at 5, 21, 39, 51, 60 (free pass) and 5, 21, 37, 50, 57 (paid pass) respectively.

However, you must obtain XP to move through the Season Pass. To get more XP, you can check out the Quests tab right beside rewards to find various tasks that you can complete. Completing these tasks will give you battle pass XP and let you unlock more rewards.

2. Season Pass Shop

The next step is to check out the Season Pass Shop if you don’t wish to grind for the Prime Seed Packs in the game. However, you must still obtain Pass Points if you wish to purchase this item. To check it out, follow these steps:

Open the Season Pass in Grow a Garden. Click on the Store option. Look for the Prime Seed Pack and click on it. Spend 500 Pass Points to purchase the item.

Again, it’s worth noting that the Prime Seed Pack only has a 20% chance to appear in stock, and you must still complete various tasks in the Season Pass to obtain the Pass Points. So, it’s completely up to you if you wish to grind so much for relatively mediocre seeds in the game.