Grow a Garden Rainbow Mutation Guide

Mutations not only alter the visuals of your fruits but also boost their value, making them worth more than before. While some, like the Wet and Chilled, are quite easy to obtain and understand, others, like the Rainbow Mutation, can be quite confusing. However, this is one of the best mutations your crops can get. Do you know how much the Rainbow Mutation in Grow a Garden boosts a crop’s value, or what the chances are of your crop getting it? Here is a complete guide to rainbow mutations in Grow a Garden.

What Is Rainbow Mutation in Grow a Garden

Rainbow Mutation is a special variant of your fruit that has an extremely small chance of occurring. Similar to the Gold and Silver variants, Rainbow gives your crop a unique look, while also boosting its sell value. Once your fruit obtains this mutation, it keeps cycling through the rainbow colors, similar to the Disco Mutation. Apart from this, the fruit will also emit yellow particles and have a rainbow at its top. The Rainbow Mutation gives a 50x sell value boost to the fruit, making it a great mutation to have.

How to Get Rainbow Mutation in Grow a Garden

There are two ways to get the Rainbow Mutation in Grow a Garden:

Naturally

Via the Butterfly pet

Let us go through both these steps briefly to understand them better.

1. The Natural Method

The natural method requires you to be extremely patient and wait for your luck to shine. This is mainly because there is only a minute 0.1% chance of one of your crops getting the Rainbow Mutation in the game. Since this is mainly based on luck, there are only so many things you can do. Below, we have listed some of these things that might increase your chances.

Plant your crops tightly: One of the ways to increase your chances of getting the Rainbow Mutation in the game is to plant your crops tightly together. This works quite well for some of the crops/plants in Grow a Garden, like Bamboo and Tomatoes.

One of the ways to increase your chances of getting the Rainbow Mutation in the game is to plant your crops tightly together. This works quite well for some of the crops/plants in Grow a Garden, like Bamboo and Tomatoes. Use sprinklers: Sprinklers can also increase your chances of getting the Rainbow Mutation on desired plants. However, this is not guaranteed to work on the first try. Hence, we recommend stockpiling various sprinklers in the game. You can visit different merchants in Grow a Garden and get all the sprinklers. You should use the sprinkler just before harvesting a crop. This will give your new crops better chances to get this mutation.

2. Using the Butterfly Pet

The Butterfly pet in Grow a Garden is another method offering a good chance at the Rainbow Mutation. However, you must obtain this pet, which itself is an annoying task. You can read its stats and other details below:

Rarity: Mythical

Mythical How to get: Hatch from the Anti Bee Egg

Hatch from the Anti Bee Egg Hatch Chance: 1%

1% Hunger: 26,000

If you get lucky enough to get the Butterfly pet in the game, you can utilize its passive to your advantage. To put it simply, the pet targets a fruit that has 5+ mutations every 30 minutes, removes five of the mutations from it, and instead gives that fruit the Rainbow Mutation. Unfortunately, this is a tedious process since you must first wait for your desired fruit to get five mutations and then get lucky enough for the Butterfly pet to target it.

On a different note, this is not a viable scene if your fruit has good mutations like Shocked, Sundried, Celestial, or Aurora, since they offer better sell value boost on their own. To avoid getting such a fruit getting the Rainbow Mutation, you favorite it in Grow a Garden. Once you do this, the Butterfly will avoid the fruit.