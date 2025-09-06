How to Get Garden Coins in Grow a Garden: Ascension Guide

Getting Garden Coins in Grow a Garden might seem tricky at first, but it’s actually pretty straightforward once you know what you’re doing. These special coins are the key to unlocking some of the best upgrades in the game, so let’s break down everything you need to know about earning them.

What Are Garden Coins?

Garden Coins are a premium currency that came with the Fairy Update. You can spot them easily. They’re golden coins with a square tomato right in the middle. It’s like a ticket to exclusive upgrades that regular Sheckles can’t buy. The only way to get these coins is through something called Garden Ascension.

How to Get Garden Coins in Grow a Garden

Before you can start earning Garden Coins, you will need to do Garden Ascension with some pretty big requirements. Here is the list of everything you need to have for Garden Ascension:

Sheckles

You need exactly 1 trillion Sheckles (yes, that’s 1,000,000,000,000) to ascend. It’s a huge number, but you’ll get there faster than you think once you get into the rhythm of the game.

Special Fruits

You will also need between 1 to 3 special fruits. The game picks different fruits for different players, so your friend might need something completely different than you. Some examples of special fruits you might need include:

Elder Strawberry

Giant Pinecone

Sugar Apple

Beanstalk

Ember Lily

Burning Bud

You might also need fruits with special mutations like Wet, Shocked, Windstruck, Twisted, Aurora, Drenched, Chilled, Frozen, Moonlit, Cloudtouched, Sundried, or Choc varieties.

How to Do Garden Ascension

Once you’ve got your trillion Sheckles and the right fruits, head over to the Garden Ascension Stall. You’ll find it tucked away in the corner of the island, behind where you usually buy and sell seeds and plants. Look for Orson, the Coin Keeper. He’s the guy who handles all the ascension stuff. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Visit the Garden Ascension Stall on the far right of the map and talk to Orson. Choose “I want to Ascend” from the menu. Confirm you have 1 trillion Sheckles and the required special fruits. Complete the ascension process.

When you ascend, you will lose all your Sheckles. They reset back to zero. But don’t worry, because you will keep everything in your garden. Your plants, pets, and everything in your inventory stay exactly as they were.

How to Use Garden Coins

Each time you ascend, you get exactly 10 Garden Coins. That might not sound like much, but these coins are super valuable for what they can buy. You can only ascend once every 24 hours. So even if you somehow manage to get another trillion Sheckles in the same day, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow to ascend again.

If you successfully earned the Garden Coin, it’s time to shop! The Garden Coin Shop has some incredibly useful upgrades that can make your gardening life so much easier. Here’s what’s available and what each upgrade costs:

Upgrade Type Cost per Upgrade Effect Purchase Limit Save Slot Upgrade 50 Garden Coins +1 extra plot slot 1 Plant Inventory Capacity 20 Garden Coins +10 plant slots 5 Pet Inventory Capacity 20 Garden Coins +10 pet slots 5 Cosmetic Inventory Capacity 10 Garden Coins +10 cosmetic slots 5 Egg Capacity Upgrade 20 Garden Coins +1 egg slot 5

Garden Coins are precious, so spend them wisely. Think about what’s limiting you most in the game right now. If you’re constantly running out of inventory space, go for the storage upgrades. If you need more room to plant, save up for that plot upgrade.

Remember, ascending might feel scary because you lose all those Sheckles, but the Garden Coins you get back are way more valuable in the long run. Good luck!