How to Get Maple Apple in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Maple Apple is a divine-tier crop that was added to Grow a Garden during the Zen Event. This crop has a very low drop rate from seed packs, making it one of the hardest items to obtain from the event. Here’s what you need to know about getting Maple Apple in Grow a Garden Roblox.

Maple Apple Stats in Grow a Garden Roblox

Detail Value Rarity Divine Type Multi-harvest crop Base Value 77,777 coins Base Weight 3.5kg Huge Chance 0.28%

The Maple Apple has an impressive base value of 77,777 coins per harvest, and since it’s multi-harvest, you can keep collecting from it without replanting. The 0.28% huge chance also gives you a small opportunity for an even more valuable version.

How to Get Maple Apple Seeds in Grow a Garden

Maple Apple seeds can only be obtained from specific seed packs during the Zen Event:

Zen Seed Pack : The Maple Apple has a 0.5% chance to appear in regular Zen Seed Packs. These packs cost 12 Chi each from the Zen Shop, but with such low odds, you might need to buy many packs.

How to Get Chi for Seed Packs

Since you’ll need Chi to buy the seed packs, here’s how to earn it:

Get Tranquil Mutations : Wait for the hourly Zen Aura events (every hour for 10 minutes) to get Tranquil mutations on your crops. You can also use Tanchozuru pets or pets with Tranquil mutations to get them outside of events.

Is the Maple Apple Worth It?

The Maple Apple offers good value if you can get it, but the 0.5% drop rate makes it a risky investment. With a base value of 77,777 coins and multi-harvest capability, it can generate decent income over time. However, you might need to buy many seed packs before getting one, which could cost more Chi than the crop is worth.

For collectors who want to complete their Zen Event collection, it’s definitely worth trying for. New players should probably focus on easier-to-obtain crops first, while experienced players with plenty of Chi can afford to gamble on this rare seed. The main thing to remember is that it’s only available during the Zen Event, so if you want one, you need to try now.