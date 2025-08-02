How to Get Mochi Mouse in Grow a Garden Roblox?

The Mochi Mouse is a mythical pet that was added to Grow a Garden as part of the Trading update. This pet has special abilities that benefit other food-type pets and can be obtained by completing cooking quests. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Mochi Mouse in Grow a Garden.

Mochi Mouse Stats and Details

Detail Value Rarity Mythical Source Cooking Event Rewards Hunger 25,000 Primary Ability Mochi Marathon Secondary Ability Whisker Wisdom

The Mochi Mouse has two passive abilities that work together:

Mochi Marathon : Grants bonus experience per second to all Food-type pets in your collection, helping them level up faster.

: Grants bonus experience per second to in your collection, helping them level up faster. Whisker Wisdom: The Mochi Mouse itself occasionally gains bonus experience, helping it level up more quickly.

How to Get the Mochi Mouse in Grow a Garden?

The Mochi Mouse can only be obtained by completing cooking quests during the Cooking Event:

Find Chris P. Bacon : Go to the front of the seed shop and look for the Chris P. Pig NPC (also known as Chris P. Bacon). He’s the chef pig who gives out cooking quests.

: Go to the and look for the (also known as Chris P. Bacon). He’s the chef pig who gives out cooking quests. Start Cooking Quests : Interact with Chris P. Bacon to receive cooking quests. These quests will ask you to prepare different types of food using the cooking system and deliver the completed food to Chris P. Bacon

: Interact with Chris P. Bacon to receive cooking quests. These quests will ask you to prepare different types of food using the cooking system and deliver the completed food to Chris P. Bacon Complete Multiple Quests : The Mochi Mouse is a reward for completing cooking quests, but you may need to finish several quests before receiving it. Keep working through the quest line until you earn this mythical pet.

: The Mochi Mouse is a reward for completing cooking quests, but you may need to finish several quests before receiving it. Keep working through the quest line until you earn this mythical pet. Claim Your Reward Once you’ve completed enough cooking quests, you’ll receive the Mochi Mouse as a reward from Chris P. Bacon.

Is the Mochi Mouse Worth Getting?

The Mochi Mouse is definitely worth obtaining if you participate in the Cooking Event. Since it’s earned through quest completion rather than gambling with eggs or packs, it’s one of the more reliable ways to get a mythical pet.

The support abilities make it particularly valuable if you plan to collect other food-type pets from the Cooking Event. Even if you don’t have other food pets currently, the Mochi Mouse could become more valuable as more food-themed pets are added in future updates.

As a limited-time event reward, the Mochi Mouse won’t be available once the Cooking Event ends, making it important to get it while you can. The Mochi Mouse represents a great addition to any pet collection, especially for players who enjoy the cooking theme and want to optimize their food-type pets.