How to Get Pet Shard Forger in Grow a Garden Roblox?

The Pet Shard Forger (also called Pet Mutation Shard Forger or Forger Pet Mutation Shard) is a new gear item introduced in the Smithing event in Grow a Garden. This special mutation shard gives pets the ability to reduce crafting times at active crafting stations, making it valuable for players who want to craft multiple event items quickly. This guide explains how to get the Pet Shard Forger, what materials you need, and whether it’s worth crafting during the Smithing event.

What is the Pet Shard Forger?

The Pet Shard Forger is a gear item that functions as a pet mutation shard. When used on a pet, it grants the Forger mutation, which gives the pet a special passive ability related to crafting.

Pet Shard Forger Stats:

Item Details Type Gear (Pet Mutation Shard) Tier Unknown Cost 15,000,000 sheckles + materials Availability Limited-time (Smithing event only) Crafting Time 1 hour Crafting Station Gear Crafting Station

Forger Mutation Ability:

When applied to a pet, the Forger mutation grants this passive ability:

Pet can go to an active crafting table and reduce its crafting time by 44.74 seconds

This means any pet with the Forger mutation will automatically visit crafting stations where items are being crafted and speed up the process by reducing the remaining time.

Materials Needed to Craft Pet Shard Forger

To craft the Pet Shard Forger, you need to gather four specific items and have sufficient sheckles.

Material Quantity How to Obtain Gem Egg 1 Craft at Pet Crafting Station or purchase from Pet Egg Shop Legendary Coal 1 Submit legendary fruits, pets, and gear to Smithing event Cleansing Pet Shard 1 Purchase from Gear Shop Sheckles 15,000,000 Sell fruits and items

How to Use Pet Shard Forger in Grow a Garden

After crafting the Pet Shard Forger, you need to apply it to a pet to grant the Forger mutation.

Step 1: Select a Pet : Choose which pet you want to give the Forger mutation. Consider using a pet you don’t plan to use for other purposes, or one that doesn’t already have valuable mutations you want to keep.

: Choose which pet you want to give the Forger mutation. Consider using a pet you don’t plan to use for other purposes, or one that doesn’t already have valuable mutations you want to keep. Step 2: Apply the Mutation Shard : Open your inventory and locate the Pet Shard Forger. Use it on your chosen pet by selecting the pet and applying the shard.

: Open your inventory and locate the Pet Shard Forger. Use it on your chosen pet by selecting the pet and applying the shard. Step 3: Confirm the Mutation : Once applied, the pet will gain the Forger mutation. This replaces any existing mutation the pet had, so be careful not to overwrite valuable mutations unless intentional.

: Once applied, the pet will gain the Forger mutation. This replaces any existing mutation the pet had, so be careful not to overwrite valuable mutations unless intentional. Step 4: Place Pet on Farm : Place the pet with Forger mutation on your farm. The pet needs to be active (placed, not in inventory) for its ability to work.

: Place the pet with Forger mutation on your farm. The pet needs to be active (placed, not in inventory) for its ability to work. Step 5: Start Crafting Items: When you start crafting items at any crafting station (Pet, Plant, Gear, or Cosmetic), the pet with Forger mutation will automatically go to that crafting station and reduce the crafting time.

That’s all you need to know about getting the Pet Shard Forger in Grow a Garden. To get this gear item, craft it at the Gear Crafting Station using 1 Gem Egg (craft at Pet Station or buy from Pet Egg Shop), 1 Legendary Coal (from Smithing event contributions), 1 Cleansing Pet Shard (purchase from Gear Shop), and 15,000,000 sheckles.