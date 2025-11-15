How to Get Ruby Squid in Grow a Garden?

The Ruby Squid is one of the rarest pets in Grow a Garden’s Smithing event, with only a 0.5% chance to hatch from the Gem Egg. This Prismatic-rarity pet has a unique ability that constantly copies another random pet’s passive, making it extremely versatile and powerful. This guide explains how to get the Ruby Squid, what materials you need to craft Gem Eggs, and tips for increasing your chances of hatching this rare pet.

Ruby Squid Stats in Grow a Garden

The Ruby Squid is a Prismatic-rarity pet exclusive to the Smithing event in Grow a Garden. It can only be obtained by hatching Gem Eggs during the event period.

Pet Rarity Drop Chance Ability

Ruby Squid Prismatic 0.5% Constantly copies another random pet’s passive (works only with non-cooldown abilities)

The Ruby Squid’s ability allows it to copy passive abilities from other pets on your farm. This only works with non-cooldown abilities, meaning it copies constant effects rather than timed abilities. This makes the Ruby Squid incredibly versatile, as it can mimic whatever beneficial passive effects your other pets provide.

How to Get Ruby Squid

The Ruby Squid can only be obtained by hatching Gem Eggs during the Smithing event. Follow these steps to craft and hatch Gem Eggs.

Step 1: Go to the Event Island : When you’re in your server, head to the main event island in the center area. You’ll see four crafting workbenches placed in different directions around the island.

: When you’re in your server, head to the main event island in the center area. You’ll see four crafting workbenches placed in different directions around the island. Step 2: Find the Pet Workbench : Locate the Pet Workbench among the four crafting stations. Walk up to it and press the interact button to open the crafting menu.

: Locate the Pet Workbench among the four crafting stations. Walk up to it and press the interact button to open the crafting menu. Step 3: Gather Materials for Gem Egg: To craft a Gem Egg, you need the following materials:

Material Quantity How to Obtain Common Egg 1 Purchase from Pet Egg Shop or obtain through normal gameplay Common Coal 3 Contribute to Smithing event, use Smithing Dog, or Treasure Digging Sheckles 1,000,000 Sell fruits and items

Step 4: Craft the Gem Egg : Once you have all the materials, interact with the Pet Workbench and select the Gem Egg recipe. Click the Craft button and submit your materials.

: Once you have all the materials, interact with the Pet Workbench and select the Gem Egg recipe. Click the Craft button and submit your materials. Step 5: Wait for Crafting to Finish : The Gem Egg takes 10 minutes to craft. You can leave the area and do other activities while it crafts. The game will continue crafting even when you’re not standing at the workbench.

: The Gem Egg takes 10 minutes to craft. You can leave the area and do other activities while it crafts. The game will continue crafting even when you’re not standing at the workbench. Step 6: Collect the Gem Egg : After 10 minutes, return to the Pet Workbench and interact with it to collect your crafted Gem Egg. It will be added to your inventory.

: After 10 minutes, return to the Pet Workbench and interact with it to collect your crafted Gem Egg. It will be added to your inventory. Step 7: Wait for the Egg to Hatch : Once you have the Gem Egg, you need to wait 4 hours and 10 minutes for it to hatch. The egg will hatch automatically after this time period.

: Once you have the Gem Egg, you need to wait 4 hours and 10 minutes for it to hatch. The egg will hatch automatically after this time period. Step 8: Check What Pet You Got: After the egg hatches, check which pet you received. The Ruby Squid has only a 0.5% chance (1 in 200), so you may need to craft and hatch many Gem Eggs before getting one.

Is Ruby Squid Worth Getting?

The Ruby Squid’s value depends on your pet collection and how much time you’re willing to invest in hatching. With a 0.5% drop rate, you’ll statistically need around 200 Gem Eggs to expect one Ruby Squid, which translates to 200 million sheckles and 600 Common Coal. The ability to copy other pet passives is strong if you have pets with powerful constant abilities, effectively doubling their effects. However, the random nature of which ability it copies means you can’t control when it’s useful.

For collectors or players with strong passive-focused pets, the Ruby Squid is worth the grind. For casual players or those with limited resources, focusing on the more common Gem Egg pets like Sapphire Macaw (8.5% chance) provides better return on investment. If you’re serious about completing the event collection or maximizing farm efficiency, go for it. Otherwise, the massive resource investment might be better spent on guaranteed craftable pets or other event items.