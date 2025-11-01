The Safari Egg is one of the newest additions to Grow a Garden, and inside it, you can find some free-spirited safari animals. This egg came out with the Safari Harvest Event on November 1st, 2025, and it’s only available for a limited time. If you’re thinking about getting Safari Egg pets in Grow a Garden, I will show you how.

How to Get the Safari Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

There are three ways to get your hands on a Safari Egg in Grow a Garden. Here they are:

Method 1: Safarin Harvest Event

This is the simplest way since it doesn’t need any real money. Go to the center of the map and talk to Safari Joyce NPC. You’ll see what plants she wants by looking at the thought bubble above her head. Gather those plants and turn them in to add to the global Safari Harvest points.

Each time you earn 2,000 points, you’ll get a random Safari reward. There’s a small 4.23% chance that one of those rewards will be a Safari Egg, so it’s all up to luck.

Method 2: Safari Shop

You can also collect enough points during the event to unlock the Safari Egg in the Safari Shop. The shop is located just to the right of the main event area. Talk to Wilderness Will NPC to see what’s for sale. You can see the Safari Egg on the list, and it can be bought with Sheckles. At times, the egg might not be in stock, so you’ll need to wait for some time until it pops up again.

Method 3: Buy with Robux

If you don’t want to wait or gather resources, you can buy Premium Safari Eggs with Robux:

Package Cost 1 Egg 149 Robux 3 Eggs 429 Robux 10 Eggs 1,269 Robux

All Safari Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

The Safari Egg can give you five different safari animal pets. Each pet has a special ability that can help your garden in different ways. Here’s what you can get and your chances:

Pet Name Rarity Chance Ability



Oxpecker Common 50% When Safari-type plants finish their abilities, they start their cooldown 15 seconds shorter.



Zebra Rare 25% Increases the movement speed of nearby pets by 10% while active.



Giraffe Legendary 16% Boosts plant growth speed by 5% for all Safari-type plants in range.



Rhino Mythical 8.5% Grants +20% durability to Safari tools during use.



Elephant Divine 0.5% Every 19 minutes, blesses an age 50 pet, resetting its age to 1 and increasing its base weight by 0.1 KG if below 2.1 KG.



Cannot bless other Elephants.

Is the Safari Egg Worth It?

Yes, the Safari Egg is worth it, especially if you earn it through the Safari Harvest Event instead of spending money. The Rhino pet alone makes it valuable since it can create useful mutations and save a lot of time when hatching other eggs. Even the more common pets, like the Oxpecker, give helpful boosts that make your garden stronger over time. Because the Safari Egg is only available for a short time, try to grab at least one before the event ends.