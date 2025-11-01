Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Event Guide

Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Event Guide

by Shida Aruya
The Safari Harvest Event just landed in Grow a Garden, and it’s filled with new rewards to earn. You’ll be collecting plants, racking up points, and unlocking rewards both for yourself and the entire community. This event works a bit differently from past updates, so here is the Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Event guide, so you can understand how the new mechanic works.

How the Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Event Works

If you want to participate, you need to head to the center of your map, where there are two huge trees surrounding colorful containers, stacked on top of each other. That’s your event hub. In the middle of it, you’ll find Safari Joyce, an NPC with blonde hair who’s looking for specific plants. She changes what she wants every 30 minutes, so you’ll need to keep checking back. Now follow these steps:

  1. Look at the speech bubble above her head to see what plant type she needs right now.
  2. Once you know what she wants, harvest those plants from your garden and bring them over.
Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Event

When you talk to Safari Joyce, you’ll get two options. You can either submit one plant at a time or choose “Submit All” to hand over everything she needs from your inventory at once. The second option is way faster if you’ve been farming the right plants.

Safari Harvest Event Point System

Every plant you give Safari Joyce earns you points based on its rarity. Here’s how the scoring works:

Plant RarityPoints Earned
Common1 Point
Uncommon2 Points
Rare3 Points
Legendary4 Points
Mythical5 Points
Divine6 Points
Prismatic7 Points
Transcendent8 Points

As you can see, higher rarity plants give you way more points. Every 500 points you earn gets you a random individual reward from a loot pool.

Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Event

But here’s where it gets interesting. Your points also add to the Global Safari Points counter. This number tracks contributions from every single player across all servers. When the community hits certain milestones, everyone unlocks new items in the Safari Shop or new weather events.

Community Milestone Rewards

The community milestones are the real deal in this event. Unlike individual rewards that only you get, these unlocks benefit everyone playing Grow a Garden. The points add up even when you’re not online, so the community keeps making progress around the clock. Here’s the full breakdown of what gets unlocked at each milestone:

Global Points RequiredReward Unlocked
250,000Orange Delight Seed
2 millionExplorer’s Compass
20 millionSafari Crate (Safari Shop)
50 millionZebra Whistle (Safari Shop)
125 millionSafari Egg (Safari Shop)
300 millionProtea Seed (Safari Shop)
500 millionSafari Rain Weather Event
800 millionShop Cooldown: 45 Minutes
1 billionLush Sprinkler (Safari Shop)
4 billionMini Shipping Container (Safari Shop)
7 billionSafari Night Weather Event
9 billionSafari Totem Charm (Safari Shop)
11 billionSafari Drought Weather Event
13 billionBaobab Seed (Safari Shop)
15 billionSafari Oasis Weather Event
17 billionShop Cooldown: 30 Minutes
21 billionSafari Stampede Weather Event
25 billionShop Cooldown: 15 Minutes

The Safari Shop starts with a one-hour cooldown timer, but as the community hits higher milestones, that timer gets cut down significantly. The Safari Totem Charm is probably the most valuable unlock. It lets you trigger any Safari weather event whenever you want, giving you control over spawns and special drops.

Individual Rewards

For every 500 points you personally contribute, you’ll get one random reward. The rewards have different drop rates, so some items are much rarer than others. Here’s what you can get and your chances:

Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Event

Reward ItemDrop Rate
10x Watering Can12.70%
5x Event Lantern11.01%
Common Summer Egg10.16%
Silver Fertilizer10.16%
5x Harvest Tool9.31%
Reclaimer7.62%
Safari Animal Statue5.93%
Rare Summer Egg5.50%
Gold Fertilizer5.08%
Safari Crate4.32%
Safari Egg4.23%
Lush Sprinkler3.81%
Levelup Lollipop2.54%
Bee Egg2.12%
Grandmaster Sprinkler1.69%
Rainbow Fertilizer0.85%
Paradise Egg0.85%
3x Levelup Lollipop0.85%
3x Safari Egg0.85%
Energy Chew0.42%

Keep a variety of plant types growing in your garden at all times. Since Safari Joyce switches what she wants every 30 minutes, having everything ready means you won’t waste time waiting for crops to grow. Plus, try to focus on planting higher rarity seeds whenever possible. Good luck with the event!

