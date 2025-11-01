The Safari Harvest Event just landed in Grow a Garden, and it’s filled with new rewards to earn. You’ll be collecting plants, racking up points, and unlocking rewards both for yourself and the entire community. This event works a bit differently from past updates, so here is the Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Event guide, so you can understand how the new mechanic works.

How the Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Event Works

If you want to participate, you need to head to the center of your map, where there are two huge trees surrounding colorful containers, stacked on top of each other. That’s your event hub. In the middle of it, you’ll find Safari Joyce, an NPC with blonde hair who’s looking for specific plants. She changes what she wants every 30 minutes, so you’ll need to keep checking back. Now follow these steps:

Look at the speech bubble above her head to see what plant type she needs right now. Once you know what she wants, harvest those plants from your garden and bring them over.

When you talk to Safari Joyce, you’ll get two options. You can either submit one plant at a time or choose “Submit All” to hand over everything she needs from your inventory at once. The second option is way faster if you’ve been farming the right plants.

Safari Harvest Event Point System

Every plant you give Safari Joyce earns you points based on its rarity. Here’s how the scoring works:

Plant Rarity Points Earned Common 1 Point Uncommon 2 Points Rare 3 Points Legendary 4 Points Mythical 5 Points Divine 6 Points Prismatic 7 Points Transcendent 8 Points

As you can see, higher rarity plants give you way more points. Every 500 points you earn gets you a random individual reward from a loot pool.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Your points also add to the Global Safari Points counter. This number tracks contributions from every single player across all servers. When the community hits certain milestones, everyone unlocks new items in the Safari Shop or new weather events.

Community Milestone Rewards

The community milestones are the real deal in this event. Unlike individual rewards that only you get, these unlocks benefit everyone playing Grow a Garden. The points add up even when you’re not online, so the community keeps making progress around the clock. Here’s the full breakdown of what gets unlocked at each milestone:

Global Points Required Reward Unlocked 250,000 Orange Delight Seed 2 million Explorer’s Compass 20 million Safari Crate (Safari Shop) 50 million Zebra Whistle (Safari Shop) 125 million Safari Egg (Safari Shop) 300 million Protea Seed (Safari Shop) 500 million Safari Rain Weather Event 800 million Shop Cooldown: 45 Minutes 1 billion Lush Sprinkler (Safari Shop) 4 billion Mini Shipping Container (Safari Shop) 7 billion Safari Night Weather Event 9 billion Safari Totem Charm (Safari Shop) 11 billion Safari Drought Weather Event 13 billion Baobab Seed (Safari Shop) 15 billion Safari Oasis Weather Event 17 billion Shop Cooldown: 30 Minutes 21 billion Safari Stampede Weather Event 25 billion Shop Cooldown: 15 Minutes

The Safari Shop starts with a one-hour cooldown timer, but as the community hits higher milestones, that timer gets cut down significantly. The Safari Totem Charm is probably the most valuable unlock. It lets you trigger any Safari weather event whenever you want, giving you control over spawns and special drops.

Individual Rewards

For every 500 points you personally contribute, you’ll get one random reward. The rewards have different drop rates, so some items are much rarer than others. Here’s what you can get and your chances:

Reward Item Drop Rate 10x Watering Can 12.70% 5x Event Lantern 11.01% Common Summer Egg 10.16% Silver Fertilizer 10.16% 5x Harvest Tool 9.31% Reclaimer 7.62% Safari Animal Statue 5.93% Rare Summer Egg 5.50% Gold Fertilizer 5.08% Safari Crate 4.32% Safari Egg 4.23% Lush Sprinkler 3.81% Levelup Lollipop 2.54% Bee Egg 2.12% Grandmaster Sprinkler 1.69% Rainbow Fertilizer 0.85% Paradise Egg 0.85% 3x Levelup Lollipop 0.85% 3x Safari Egg 0.85% Energy Chew 0.42%

Keep a variety of plant types growing in your garden at all times. Since Safari Joyce switches what she wants every 30 minutes, having everything ready means you won’t waste time waiting for crops to grow. Plus, try to focus on planting higher rarity seeds whenever possible. Good luck with the event!