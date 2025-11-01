The Safari Harvest Event just landed in Grow a Garden, and it’s filled with new rewards to earn. You’ll be collecting plants, racking up points, and unlocking rewards both for yourself and the entire community. This event works a bit differently from past updates, so here is the Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Event guide, so you can understand how the new mechanic works.
Table of Contents
How the Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Event Works
If you want to participate, you need to head to the center of your map, where there are two huge trees surrounding colorful containers, stacked on top of each other. That’s your event hub. In the middle of it, you’ll find Safari Joyce, an NPC with blonde hair who’s looking for specific plants. She changes what she wants every 30 minutes, so you’ll need to keep checking back. Now follow these steps:
- Look at the speech bubble above her head to see what plant type she needs right now.
- Once you know what she wants, harvest those plants from your garden and bring them over.
When you talk to Safari Joyce, you’ll get two options. You can either submit one plant at a time or choose “Submit All” to hand over everything she needs from your inventory at once. The second option is way faster if you’ve been farming the right plants.
Safari Harvest Event Point System
Every plant you give Safari Joyce earns you points based on its rarity. Here’s how the scoring works:
|Plant Rarity
|Points Earned
|Common
|1 Point
|Uncommon
|2 Points
|Rare
|3 Points
|Legendary
|4 Points
|Mythical
|5 Points
|Divine
|6 Points
|Prismatic
|7 Points
|Transcendent
|8 Points
As you can see, higher rarity plants give you way more points. Every 500 points you earn gets you a random individual reward from a loot pool.
But here’s where it gets interesting. Your points also add to the Global Safari Points counter. This number tracks contributions from every single player across all servers. When the community hits certain milestones, everyone unlocks new items in the Safari Shop or new weather events.
Community Milestone Rewards
The community milestones are the real deal in this event. Unlike individual rewards that only you get, these unlocks benefit everyone playing Grow a Garden. The points add up even when you’re not online, so the community keeps making progress around the clock. Here’s the full breakdown of what gets unlocked at each milestone:
|Global Points Required
|Reward Unlocked
|250,000
|Orange Delight Seed
|2 million
|Explorer’s Compass
|20 million
|Safari Crate (Safari Shop)
|50 million
|Zebra Whistle (Safari Shop)
|125 million
|Safari Egg (Safari Shop)
|300 million
|Protea Seed (Safari Shop)
|500 million
|Safari Rain Weather Event
|800 million
|Shop Cooldown: 45 Minutes
|1 billion
|Lush Sprinkler (Safari Shop)
|4 billion
|Mini Shipping Container (Safari Shop)
|7 billion
|Safari Night Weather Event
|9 billion
|Safari Totem Charm (Safari Shop)
|11 billion
|Safari Drought Weather Event
|13 billion
|Baobab Seed (Safari Shop)
|15 billion
|Safari Oasis Weather Event
|17 billion
|Shop Cooldown: 30 Minutes
|21 billion
|Safari Stampede Weather Event
|25 billion
|Shop Cooldown: 15 Minutes
The Safari Shop starts with a one-hour cooldown timer, but as the community hits higher milestones, that timer gets cut down significantly. The Safari Totem Charm is probably the most valuable unlock. It lets you trigger any Safari weather event whenever you want, giving you control over spawns and special drops.
Individual Rewards
For every 500 points you personally contribute, you’ll get one random reward. The rewards have different drop rates, so some items are much rarer than others. Here’s what you can get and your chances:
|Reward Item
|Drop Rate
|10x Watering Can
|12.70%
|5x Event Lantern
|11.01%
|Common Summer Egg
|10.16%
|Silver Fertilizer
|10.16%
|5x Harvest Tool
|9.31%
|Reclaimer
|7.62%
|Safari Animal Statue
|5.93%
|Rare Summer Egg
|5.50%
|Gold Fertilizer
|5.08%
|Safari Crate
|4.32%
|Safari Egg
|4.23%
|Lush Sprinkler
|3.81%
|Levelup Lollipop
|2.54%
|Bee Egg
|2.12%
|Grandmaster Sprinkler
|1.69%
|Rainbow Fertilizer
|0.85%
|Paradise Egg
|0.85%
|3x Levelup Lollipop
|0.85%
|3x Safari Egg
|0.85%
|Energy Chew
|0.42%
Keep a variety of plant types growing in your garden at all times. Since Safari Joyce switches what she wants every 30 minutes, having everything ready means you won’t waste time waiting for crops to grow. Plus, try to focus on planting higher rarity seeds whenever possible. Good luck with the event!