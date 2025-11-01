The Safari Harvest Event just hit Grow a Garden, and it brings a whole new collection of plants to the game. This update adds seven new safari-themed seeds, and they work differently than regular crops. If you want to know which seeds are worth getting and how to find them all, you’re in the right place. Here is the list of all Safari Harvest event seeds in Grow a Garden Safari Harvest event.
All Safari Harvest Rvent Seeds in Grow a Garden
Here’s the complete breakdown of every seed in Grow a Garden Safari Harvest event:
|Seed Name
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Chance
Buttercup
|Uncommon
|– Seed Shop
– Seed Rain
|—
Orange Delight
|Uncommon
|Community Reward at 250k Points (Event Reward)
|—
Protea
|Legendary
|Community Reward at 300M Points (unlocks in Safari Shop)
|—
Baobab
|Divine
|Community Reward at 13B Points (unlocks in Safari Shop)
|—
Wyrmvine
|Prismatic
|TBA
|—
Trinity Fruit
|Transcendent
|Shop
|0.13%
Zebrazinkle
|Transcendent
|Chance in Seed Shop
|TBA
Horned Redrose
|Common
|Zenith Seed Pack
|40%
Banana Orchid
|Uncommon
|Zenith Seed Pack
|25%
Viburnum Berry
|Rare
|Zenith Seed Pack
|20%
Buddhas Hand
|Legendary
|Zenith Seed Pack
|10%
Ghost Pepper
|TBA
|Zenith Seed Pack
|4.5%
Thornspire
|Divine
|Zenith Seed Pack
|0.5%
How to Get Safari Harvest Event Seeds
This event introduces safari-themed plants to your garden and brings back the Zenith Seed Pack. Instead of buying all seeds directly, you’ll need to participate in the Safari Harvest Event to unlock community rewards. There are several ways to get these seeds:
- Safari Shop
- Seed Shop
- Zenith Seed Pack from the Season Pass
- Safari Harvest Event Community Rewards
- Seed Rain Weather Events
Safari Harvest Event Community Rewards
In the Safari Harvest event, you can see a Rewards banner in the middle of the map. Click it to see which rewards you can unlock after joining the Safari Harvest. These are all the seed milestones you can earn during the event:
- 250,000 Points: Orange Delight Seed
- 300 Million Points: Protea Seed (available in Safari Shop)
- 13 Billion Points: Baobab Seed (available in Safari Shop)
Zenith Seed Pack
During this event, the Zenith Seed Pack takes the place of the Prime Seed Pack. You can get it as a Season Pass reward or purchase it in the Season Pass Shop for 100 Season Points or 199 Robux. Every seed included in the Zenith Seed Pack can also be earned directly through the Season Pass.
If you have access to the Season Pass, start opening Zenith Seed Packs. While the Zenith seeds aren’t safari-themed, they’re still valuable additions to your garden and can help you earn more Sheckles. For the serious farmers out there, save up for the Trinity Fruit. The special ability to mutate nearby fruits with Safari mutations every 5 minutes makes it incredibly valuable. Good luck and happy planting!