All Safari Harvest Event Seeds in Grow a Garden

by Shida Aruya
The Safari Harvest Event just hit Grow a Garden, and it brings a whole new collection of plants to the game. This update adds seven new safari-themed seeds, and they work differently than regular crops. If you want to know which seeds are worth getting and how to find them all, you’re in the right place. Here is the list of all Safari Harvest event seeds in Grow a Garden Safari Harvest event.

Here’s the complete breakdown of every seed in Grow a Garden Safari Harvest event:

Seed NameRarityHow to GetChance
Buttercup		Uncommon– Seed Shop
– Seed Rain

Orange Delight		UncommonCommunity Reward at 250k Points (Event Reward)
Protea		LegendaryCommunity Reward at 300M Points (unlocks in Safari Shop)
Baobab		DivineCommunity Reward at 13B Points (unlocks in Safari Shop)
Wyrmvine		PrismaticTBA

Trinity Fruit		TranscendentShop0.13%

Zebrazinkle		TranscendentChance in Seed ShopTBA

Horned Redrose		CommonZenith Seed Pack40%

Banana Orchid		UncommonZenith Seed Pack25%

Viburnum Berry		RareZenith Seed Pack20%

Buddhas Hand		LegendaryZenith Seed Pack10%

Ghost Pepper		TBAZenith Seed Pack4.5%

Thornspire		DivineZenith Seed Pack0.5%

How to Get Safari Harvest Event Seeds

This event introduces safari-themed plants to your garden and brings back the Zenith Seed Pack. Instead of buying all seeds directly, you’ll need to participate in the Safari Harvest Event to unlock community rewards. There are several ways to get these seeds:

  • Safari Shop
  • Seed Shop
  • Zenith Seed Pack from the Season Pass
  • Safari Harvest Event Community Rewards
  • Seed Rain Weather Events

Safari Harvest Event Community Rewards

In the Safari Harvest event, you can see a Rewards banner in the middle of the map. Click it to see which rewards you can unlock after joining the Safari Harvest. These are all the seed milestones you can earn during the event:

  • 250,000 Points: Orange Delight Seed
  • 300 Million Points: Protea Seed (available in Safari Shop)
  • 13 Billion Points: Baobab Seed (available in Safari Shop)

Zenith Seed Pack

During this event, the Zenith Seed Pack takes the place of the Prime Seed Pack. You can get it as a Season Pass reward or purchase it in the Season Pass Shop for 100 Season Points or 199 Robux. Every seed included in the Zenith Seed Pack can also be earned directly through the Season Pass.

If you have access to the Season Pass, start opening Zenith Seed Packs. While the Zenith seeds aren’t safari-themed, they’re still valuable additions to your garden and can help you earn more Sheckles. For the serious farmers out there, save up for the Trinity Fruit. The special ability to mutate nearby fruits with Safari mutations every 5 minutes makes it incredibly valuable. Good luck and happy planting!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

