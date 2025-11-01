The Safari Harvest Event just hit Grow a Garden, and it brings a whole new collection of plants to the game. This update adds seven new safari-themed seeds, and they work differently than regular crops. If you want to know which seeds are worth getting and how to find them all, you’re in the right place. Here is the list of all Safari Harvest event seeds in Grow a Garden Safari Harvest event.

All Safari Harvest Rvent Seeds in Grow a Garden

Here’s the complete breakdown of every seed in Grow a Garden Safari Harvest event:

Seed Name Rarity How to Get Chance

Buttercup Uncommon – Seed Shop

– Seed Rain —

Orange Delight Uncommon Community Reward at 250k Points (Event Reward) —

Protea Legendary Community Reward at 300M Points (unlocks in Safari Shop) —

Baobab Divine Community Reward at 13B Points (unlocks in Safari Shop) —

Wyrmvine Prismatic TBA —

Trinity Fruit Transcendent Shop 0.13%

Zebrazinkle Transcendent Chance in Seed Shop TBA

Horned Redrose Common Zenith Seed Pack 40%

Banana Orchid Uncommon Zenith Seed Pack 25%

Viburnum Berry Rare Zenith Seed Pack 20%

Buddhas Hand Legendary Zenith Seed Pack 10%

Ghost Pepper TBA Zenith Seed Pack 4.5%

Thornspire Divine Zenith Seed Pack 0.5%

How to Get Safari Harvest Event Seeds

This event introduces safari-themed plants to your garden and brings back the Zenith Seed Pack. Instead of buying all seeds directly, you’ll need to participate in the Safari Harvest Event to unlock community rewards. There are several ways to get these seeds:

Safari Shop

Seed Shop

Zenith Seed Pack from the Season Pass

Safari Harvest Event Community Rewards

Seed Rain Weather Events

Safari Harvest Event Community Rewards

In the Safari Harvest event, you can see a Rewards banner in the middle of the map. Click it to see which rewards you can unlock after joining the Safari Harvest. These are all the seed milestones you can earn during the event:

250,000 Points: Orange Delight Seed

Orange Delight Seed 300 Million Points: Protea Seed (available in Safari Shop)

Protea Seed (available in Safari Shop) 13 Billion Points: Baobab Seed (available in Safari Shop)

Zenith Seed Pack

During this event, the Zenith Seed Pack takes the place of the Prime Seed Pack. You can get it as a Season Pass reward or purchase it in the Season Pass Shop for 100 Season Points or 199 Robux. Every seed included in the Zenith Seed Pack can also be earned directly through the Season Pass.

If you have access to the Season Pass, start opening Zenith Seed Packs. While the Zenith seeds aren’t safari-themed, they’re still valuable additions to your garden and can help you earn more Sheckles. For the serious farmers out there, save up for the Trinity Fruit. The special ability to mutate nearby fruits with Safari mutations every 5 minutes makes it incredibly valuable. Good luck and happy planting!