Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Update Countdown & Release Date

A wild new adventure arrives in Grow a Garden with the Safari Harvest Update. This event takes players on a safari journey with wildlife themes and tropical harvest celebrations. The update also introduces a brand new season pass system alongside the safari event, giving players two major features to explore. Check out our Grow a Garden Safari Harvest countdown timer below to see when this wild update launches.

The Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Update will officially launch on Saturday, November 1st at 10:00 AM EST and will run until Saturday, November 8th at 5:30 PM. This gives players a full week to explore the safari content and progress through the new season pass. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, November 1 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, November 1 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 1 at 2:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 1 at 7:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 2 at 1:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in early to maximize your safari adventure and season pass progress.

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the Safari Harvest event in Grow a Garden (EST time).

Admin Abuse Session

Before the main Safari Harvest Update begins, there will be a special admin abuse session starting roughly 1 hour before the update at around 9:00 AM EST. This pre-update session will feature admin chaos with exclusive rewards and special events. Make sure to be online early so you don’t miss this exciting session before the safari and season pass launch.

The Safari Harvest Update brings two major additions to Grow a Garden: a themed safari event and the introduction of a new season pass. This tropical harvest celebration offers a completely different aesthetic from recent Halloween and autumn events, giving players fresh visual themes to enjoy.

New safari-themed seeds will be available featuring tropical plants, savanna vegetation, and exotic crops that match the wildlife setting. These seeds likely include varieties not seen in previous events, expanding the farming options. New pets join the collection with safari animals like elephants, giraffes, zebras, lions, and more.