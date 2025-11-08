How to Get Safari Obelisk Charm in Grow a Garden?

The Safari Obelisk Charm is one of the most powerful new items introduced in the Grow a Garden Safari Harvest expansion update. This special gear allows players to manually summon Safari weather events, giving you control over when valuable event conditions occur in your garden. This guide covers everything you need to know about obtaining and using the Safari Obelisk Charm in Grow a Garden.

What is the Safari Obelisk Charm?

The Safari Obelisk Charm is a gear item that functions as a weather event summoner within the Safari Harvest expansion. When activated, it allows players to instantly trigger one of four new Safari weather events introduced in the update: Safari Dusk, Safari Storm, Safari Hunt, or Safari Tour. Each activation consumes one charm from your inventory, so you need to be careful about how you use it. The charm operates similarly to the Safari Totem Charm from the last update.

How to Unlock Safari Obelisk Charm in Grow a Garden

Before the Safari Obelisk Charm becomes available for purchase, the entire Grow a Garden community must work together to reach a substantial milestone in the Safari Harvest event.

Community Milestone Requirement: 250 Billion Points

The Safari Obelisk Charm unlocks only after players collectively contribute 250 billion points to the Safari Harvest event. This community-based unlock system means individual effort alone cannot access the charm – the entire player base in the server must participate actively in event activities to reach this threshold together.

Once the community reaches this threshold, the Safari Obelisk Charm gets unlocked in the Safari Shop for all players. However, that is still half a battle won!

How to Get Safari Obelisk Charm

After you unlock the Safari Obelisk Charm by reaching 250 billion collective points, you can purchase it from the Safari Shop. However, you will have to deal with the RNG system before you can get your hands on the Safari Obelisk Charm. Although, being patient is the key – just wait out a few rotations and if you get lucky you might get it sooner than you expect it!

How to Use Safari Obelisk Charm

Using the Safari Obelisk Charm is straightforward. Open your backpack and locate the Safari Obelisk Charm in your gear inventory, then equip it by clicking and selecting the equip option or dragging it to your active hand slot. With the charm held in your hand, simply left-click your mouse to activate it. The charm will be consumed from your inventory and immediately summon one of the Safari weather events – Safari Dusk, Safari Storm, Safari Hunt, or Safari Tour. The specific event summoned is random from the pool of currently unlocked weather events, so you cannot choose which one appears.