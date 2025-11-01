Grow a Garden Safari Shop: All Items and How It Works

The Safari Shop is an exclusive event shop introduced with the Safari Harvest event in Grow a Garden. This shop offers limited-time items including seeds, pets, gear, and decorative items that you can only purchase during the event. Understanding how the Safari Shop works in Grow a Garden and what items are available helps you plan your purchases and maximize your event progress.

How the Safari Shop Works in Grow a Garden

The Safari Shop is operated by an NPC named Wilderness Will. You can find this shop in the game during the entire Safari Harvest event, which runs from November 1st to November 15th, 2025. Interacting with Wilderness Will opens the catalog of available items.

The shop operates on a refresh timer system. When an item sells out or when the timer expires, the shop restocks with new items. By default, the cooldown between restocks is 60 minutes. This means after you buy an item, it takes one full hour before that item becomes available again in the shop.

The refresh timer can be reduced through global community progress. The Safari Harvest event is a global event where all Grow a Garden players contribute together as a team to accumulate points. As the community reaches specific milestones, the shop restock timer decreases.

Here’s how the restock timer changes based on global milestones:

Global Points Milestone Safari Shop Cooldown Default (Event Start) 60 minutes 800,000,000 Points 45 minutes 17,000,000,000 Points 30 minutes 25,000,000,000 Points 15 minutes

Each item in the Safari Shop has a stock chance percentage. This determines how likely that item is to appear when the shop restocks. Items with higher stock chances appear more frequently, while rarer items with low percentages might take many restocks before they show up.

Complete Safari Shop Item List

The Safari Shop contains ten different items. You need to reach personal milestones in the Safari event to unlock the ability to purchase certain items.

Item Name Sheckles Cost Robux Cost Milestone Requirement Stock Chance

Orange Delight 1,000,000 149 250,000 Safari Points 50%

Explorer’s Compass 1,000,000 179 2,000,000 Safari Points 33.33%

Safari Crate 15,000,000 179 20,000,000 Safari Points 20%

Zebra Whistle 15,000,000 179 50,000,000 Safari Points 16.67%

Safari Egg 30,000,000 149 125,000,000 Safari Points 12.5%

Protea 12,000,000 479 300,000,000 Safari Points 8.33%

Lush Sprinkler 30,000,000 299 1,000,000,000 Safari Points 6.25%

Mini Shipping Container 40,000,000 179 4,000,000,000 Safari Points 5%

Safari Totem Charm 50,000,000 339 9,000,000,000 Safari Points 4.16%

Baobab 55,000,000 799 13,000,000,000 Safari Points 3.13%

Best Safari Shop Items to Prioritize

Safari Egg deserves priority if you’re a pet collector or if Safari pets have special abilities that help with farming. Pets in Grow a Garden can provide various benefits. The 125 million point requirement is manageable for active players, and the relatively low Robux cost of 149 makes it accessible if you want to spend premium currency.