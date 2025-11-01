Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden Safari Shop: All Items and How It Works

The Safari Shop is an exclusive event shop introduced with the Safari Harvest event in Grow a Garden. This shop offers limited-time items including seeds, pets, gear, and decorative items that you can only purchase during the event. Understanding how the Safari Shop works in Grow a Garden and what items are available helps you plan your purchases and maximize your event progress.

How the Safari Shop Works in Grow a Garden

The Safari Shop is operated by an NPC named Wilderness Will. You can find this shop in the game during the entire Safari Harvest event, which runs from November 1st to November 15th, 2025. Interacting with Wilderness Will opens the catalog of available items.

The shop operates on a refresh timer system. When an item sells out or when the timer expires, the shop restocks with new items. By default, the cooldown between restocks is 60 minutes. This means after you buy an item, it takes one full hour before that item becomes available again in the shop.

The refresh timer can be reduced through global community progress. The Safari Harvest event is a global event where all Grow a Garden players contribute together as a team to accumulate points. As the community reaches specific milestones, the shop restock timer decreases.

Here’s how the restock timer changes based on global milestones:

Global Points MilestoneSafari Shop Cooldown
Default (Event Start)60 minutes
800,000,000 Points45 minutes
17,000,000,000 Points30 minutes
25,000,000,000 Points15 minutes

Each item in the Safari Shop has a stock chance percentage. This determines how likely that item is to appear when the shop restocks. Items with higher stock chances appear more frequently, while rarer items with low percentages might take many restocks before they show up.

Complete Safari Shop Item List

The Safari Shop contains ten different items. You need to reach personal milestones in the Safari event to unlock the ability to purchase certain items.

Item NameSheckles CostRobux CostMilestone RequirementStock Chance

Orange Delight		1,000,000149250,000 Safari Points50%

Explorer’s Compass		1,000,0001792,000,000 Safari Points33.33%

Safari Crate		15,000,00017920,000,000 Safari Points20%

Zebra Whistle		15,000,00017950,000,000 Safari Points16.67%

Safari Egg		30,000,000149125,000,000 Safari Points12.5%

Protea		12,000,000479300,000,000 Safari Points8.33%

Lush Sprinkler		30,000,0002991,000,000,000 Safari Points6.25%

Mini Shipping Container		40,000,0001794,000,000,000 Safari Points5%

Safari Totem Charm		50,000,0003399,000,000,000 Safari Points4.16%

Baobab		55,000,00079913,000,000,000 Safari Points3.13%

Best Safari Shop Items to Prioritize

Safari Egg deserves priority if you’re a pet collector or if Safari pets have special abilities that help with farming. Pets in Grow a Garden can provide various benefits. The 125 million point requirement is manageable for active players, and the relatively low Robux cost of 149 makes it accessible if you want to spend premium currency.

