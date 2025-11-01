How to Get and Use Safari Totem Charm in Grow a Garden

The Safari Totem Charm is a gear item introduced with the Safari Harvest event in Grow a Garden. This special charm allows you to summon Safari-themed weather events that apply valuable mutations to your crops. Understanding how to obtain the Safari Totem Charm and whether it’s worth the investment helps you decide if this item should be on your priority list during the limited-time event.

What Is the Safari Totem Charm

The Safari Totem Charm is a holdable gear piece. When activated, it brings a random Safari-themed weather pattern to your server, giving your plants special mutations.

The charm costs 50,000,000 Sheckles or 339 Robux and has a 4.16% stock chance in the Safari Shop. You need to accumulate 9,000,000,000 Safari points before the item becomes available for purchase. This represents one of the toughest grinds in the Safari Shop. Its low appearance rate means you’ll probably need to wait through several shop refreshes before it shows up, even after unlocking the purchase option.

How to Purchase the Safari Totem Charm

After the community hits 9 billion points the Safari Totem Charm becomes available for purchase. Head to the Safari Shop next to the event zone and talk to Wilderness Will. This merchant manages the Safari Shop inventory and shows you what’s currently available. Browse through to find it. When the Safari Totem becomes purchasable at 9 billion, the shop will refresh every 45 minutes or faster. If the charm is unavailable, wait for the next refresh cycle. With its 4.16% appearance rate, expect to see it roughly once per 24 refreshes.

How to Use the Safari Totem Charm

Operating the Safari Totem Charm is simple once you own it. Select the Safari Totem from your inventory so your character holds it in their hands. Left-click your mouse to trigger the charm’s power. This starts the summoning sequence and brings a random Safari-themed weather pattern to your current game server.

The charm can bring five different Safari weather patterns:

Safari Rain

Safari Night

Safari Oasis

Safari Draught

Safari Stampede

Each weather pattern gives special Safari mutations to plants growing while the weather is active.

Is the Safari Totem Charm Worth Getting

The Safari Totem Charm is worth purchasing if you’re a dedicated player who will reach the 9 billion point milestone, as it offers on-demand weather summoning that can multiply your crop profits. However, the massive grind requirement, 4.16% stock chance, and limited functionality early in the event make it less appealing for casual players. The 50 million Sheckle cost is manageable for players at that progression level, but the 339 Robux option is expensive compared to other Safari Shop items with better value ratios.

If you’re already committed to grinding billions of points, the charm rewards your effort with a powerful tool, but players with limited time should prioritize items like the Lush Sprinkler and Safari seeds that deliver more guaranteed returns. Wait until at least Safari Oasis unlocks at 11 billion community points before buying to ensure you have multiple weather options available, maximizing the value of each charm activation.