Grow a Garden Santa’s Stash Guide – All Items and Best Purchases

The Christmas update has arrived in Grow a Garden, bringing Santa’s Stash shop to the lobby with exclusive holiday-themed items. Two elves have set up shop in front of a massive Christmas Tree, offering pets, cosmetics, consumables, and gear that can only be purchased during this limited-time event. This guide covers every item available in Santa’s Stash in Grow a Garden, their prices, milestone requirements, and which ones are worth buying first.

What is Santa’s Stash in Grow a Garden?

Santa’s Stash is a special Christmas-themed shop located at the center of the Grow a Garden lobby. You’ll find it near a large Christmas Tree with two elves standing in front – interact with the elf on the right (in front of the shop banner) by pressing the ‘E’ key to open the shop menu. Unlike regular shops, Santa’s Stash features milestone-locked items that require you to reach specific Gift Counter thresholds before you can purchase them.

All Items in Santa’s Stash

Here’s the complete list of items available in Santa’s Stash with their prices and requirements:

Item Price (Sheckles) Milestone Required Description Christmas Firework 25,000 None A simple Christmas-themed firework Gift Rat 5,000,000 20,000 Gifts Converts a random fruit into a Christmas gift Gift Basket 10,000,000 50,000 Gifts Feeds all pets in your garden Christmas Crate 15,000,000 100,000 Gifts Christmas-themed cosmetic crate Christmas Present 15,000,000 800,000 Gifts Christmas-themed cosmetic crate Yule Log 20,000,000 2,000,000 Gifts Cosmetic that gives temporary boosts to cooking and Christmas-related pets Santa’s Surprise Present 30,000,000 5,000,000 Gifts Contains Christmas-themed eggs and pets Penguin 40,000,000 5,800,000 Gifts Christmas event pet that transforms you into a belly-sliding penguin every 12 minutes; fruits collected gain Arctic mutation Santa’s Stocking 55,000,000 9,000,000 Gifts Removes mutations on a plant and rerolls the rest Pet Shard Hyper Hunger 80,000,000 11,000,000 Gifts Makes your pet have hyper hunger

How Santa’s Stash Works

Santa’s Stash operates on a refresh system that restocks available items after a cooldown period. You can reduce this timer by contributing plants to the Christmas Harvest event. Here’s how the refresh timer decreases based on total contributions:

Default: 60-minute cooldown

60-minute cooldown After 4M Points: Cooldown reduced to 45 minutes

Cooldown reduced to 45 minutes After 8.2M Points: Cooldown reduced to 30 minutes

If you don’t want to wait for the natural refresh timer, you can manually restock the shop by spending Robux. Simply press the “Restock” button located at the top right of the shop window to instantly refresh available items.

Milestone System: Most items in Santa’s Stash are locked behind Gift Counter milestones. You must reach specific Gift Counter thresholds (shown in the Milestone Required column) before these items become available for purchase. Continue contributing to the Christmas Harvest event and collecting gifts to unlock higher-tier items.

Best Items to Buy from Santa’s Stash

Not all items in Santa’s Stash offer equal value. Here are the top picks you should prioritize when spending your Sheckles:

Santa’s Surprise Present (30,000,000 Sheckles, 5,000,000 Gifts) : This is the most important purchase from Santa’s Stash. Santa’s Surprise Present contains exclusive Christmas-themed pets and eggs that are only obtainable during this event.

: This is the most important purchase from Santa’s Stash. Santa’s Surprise Present contains exclusive Christmas-themed pets and eggs that are only obtainable during this event. Gift Basket (10,000,000 Sheckles, 50,000 Gifts): While not as flashy as pets or cosmetics, the Gift Basket offers excellent utility by instantly feeding all pets in your garden.

That’s everything you need to know about Santa’s Stash in Grow a Garden. The shop is located at the center of the lobby near the Christmas Tree – interact with the right elf to access it. The shop refreshes every 60 minutes by default, reduced to 30 minutes at 8.2M points, or instantly with Robux.