Grow a Garden Save Slots Explained – Grow Two Gardens

Grow a Garden keeps adding new seeds, pets, and features to the game. The latest addition to the list is the new Save Slots feature you will find disguised as the Mail Box right outside your garden. However, its purpose might not be clear at first glance. Here’s what the Grow a Garden Save Slots does and how you can use it.

What is Save Slot in Grow a Garden

Players used to get just one plot to plant seeds and grow plants. But soon it was too small for gardeners who had one too many plants to pot. A new update was released, and players got two plots side by side. But soon enough, players found even that to be too small. The developers have adopted a weekly update model, meaning there are just too many seeds, plants, and pets on the plots. The only way to plant a new seed is to dig out an old tree or plant.

The devs decided to solve this problem with a new update, which unlocks a whole new garden with two new plots. Yes, but you can access both gardens at the same time. You need to use the Save Slots feature, hidden in the mailbox, to unlock it.

Basically, it allows you to save the state of your garden as is. There are two slots to choose from, which means now, finally, you can grow not one but two gardens at the same time. Yes. You will have two different gardens saved in the two available Save Slots. Pick the one you want to harvest.

How to Unlock the Grow a Garden Save Slot

As stated, you can access the Grow a Garden Save Slots feature by interacting with the new Mail Box right outside your garden. Simply go near it and press E to open a new window. Inside, you will find two options:

Purchase Slot

Save Slot 1

To purchase the new save slot, you must spend a whopping 25 billion Sheckles or 399 Robux. Once you spend the amount, this save slot will be available for use. Note that you can only buy one Save Slot. The other one is already being used by you for your primary, existing, garden.

How to Use Save Slots in Grow a Garden

Once you purchase the save slot, open the mailbox and select one of the save slots depending on the garden you want to access. Simply click on the Load button to open the associated saved garden. However, it is worth noting that there is a 3-minute cooldown before you can switch back to the other garden. The new slot will unlock an empty plot where you can start planting crops from scratch.

The best thing about the process is that your cosmetics, gears, and pets are saved in the inventory, allowing you to use them in both gardens without having to purchase everything again. However, your eggs and plants will not grow offline when the second garden is selected. Similarly, plants and eggs will stop growing in the second garden when you are playing in the first garden. On the other hand, your pets will move from one garden to the other depending on which one you have selected.

Currently, we cannot confirm whether your seeds get carried over to the second save slot or not. Hence, make sure to check back later to find the updated information.

Fortunately, you get to keep all your money, so you won’t have to start from zero Sheckles, making the journey easier when using the Grow a Garden Save Slots. This second save slot feature is quite useful if you have valuable fruits in your garden and don’t want them to get stolen.