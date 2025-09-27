Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden Season Pass: All Rewards and How to Get

Grow a Garden Season Pass: All Rewards and How to Get

The Season Pass in Grow a Garden works like a battle pass system, where you complete quests to earn rewards. There’s a free track that everyone can access and a premium track that costs 749 Robux. Here’s everything you need to know about how it works, what rewards you can get, and whether it’s worth buying.

How the Season Pass Works in Grow a Garden

The Season Pass has 50 tiers that you progress through by completing daily quests. Each quest gives you 250 XP, and you need to fill up the XP bar to move to the next tier. Both free and premium tracks give similar rewards, but the premium version usually has better versions of the same items – like mutated pets instead of regular ones, or Exotic seed packs instead of standard ones. You can also earn Pass Points as you progress, which can be spent in the Season Pass store for extra items. If you want to skip tiers or quests, you can pay Robux to do that, but it’s expensive and not really necessary unless you’re in a rush.

All Season Pass Rewards in Grow a Garden (50 Tiers)

TierFree RewardsPremium Rewards
1Pass Points x50, Firework x5Pass Points x100, Firework x5
2Blue Jay petRainbow Blue Jay pet
3Sundew SeedSundew Seed x3
4Premium Seed PackExotic Prime Seed Pack
5Computer Monitor cosmeticGolden Radio cosmetic
6Pass Points x50, Uncommon EggPass Points x100, Rare Egg
7Prime CratePrime Crate x2
8Black Bat Flower SeedGold Black Bat Flower Seed
9Pass Points x50, Leaf Blower x2Pass Points x100, Reclaimer
10Grandmaster SprinklerGrandmaster Sprinkler
11Pass Points x50Pass Points x100
12Pass Points x100, Watering Can x10Pass Points x150, Watering Can x20
13Pass Points x50, Super Leaf BlowerPass Points x100, Advanced Sprinkler
14Mandrone Berry SeedSilver Mandrone Berry Seed
15Pass Points x75Pass Points x150
16Prime Seed PackExotic Prime Seed Pack
17Watering Can x20, Godly SprinklerMaster Sprinkler
18Mushroom BedFlower Swing
19Prime CratePrime Crate
20Pass Points x75Pass Points x150
21Small Treat x2, Medium Treat x2Reclaimer x3
22Pass Points x100, Small Toy x2Pass Points x150, Medium Toy x2
23Lightning RodGrow All
24Corpse Flower SeedCorpse Flower Seed x2
25Firefly petGiant Firefly pet
26Prime CratePrime Crate x2
27Favorite ToolLevelup Lollipop
28Levelup LollipopPrime Crate
29Pass Points x100, Pet LeadPass Points x150, Pet Lead x2
30Prime Seed PackExotic Prime Seed Pack
31Pass Points x50Pass Points x150
32Pass Points x100, Rare EggPass Points x200
33Master SprinklerGodly Sprinkler x2
34Grow AllPass Points x150
35Mystical WaterfallGolden Harp
36Prime CratePrime Crate x2
37Pass Points x150Pass Points x200, Legendary Egg
38Pass Points x50, Harvest Tool x2Pass Points x75, Reclaimer x2
39Pass Points x150Pass Points x200
40Silver Dragonfly petGiant Silver Dragonfly
41Prime Seed PackExotic Prime Seed Pack
42Pass Points x150, Pumpkin SeedPass Points x200, Pumpkin Seed x2
43Levelup LollipopMaster Sprinkler
44Inferno Quince SeedGold Inferno Quince Seed
45Grow All, Super Watering CanGrow All
46Pass Points x75, Jungle EggPass Points x500
47Mizuchi petRainbow Mizuchi pet
48Prime Seed PackExotic Seed Pack
49Pass Points x150, Mushroom SeedPass Points x1000, Mushroom Seed x2
50Multitrap SeedSilver Multitrap Seed

Season Pass Store Items

As you earn Pass Points from the battle pass, you can spend them in the Season Pass store. Here’s what’s available:

ItemPrice (Pass Points)
Prime Crate100
Egg Yolk Mat600
Silver Fertilizer1,000
Prime Seed Pack500
Levelup Lollipop450
Grow All900
Naval Wort2,000

Is the Season Pass Worth Buying?

The Season Pass costs 749 Robux, which is pretty expensive. Whether it’s worth it depends on how much you play Grow a Garden. The free track already gives you a lot of good stuff – seeds, pets, gear, and cosmetics. You won’t miss out on much if you stick with the free version. The premium track mostly just gives you better versions of the same rewards. Instead of a regular Blue Jay, you get a Rainbow Blue Jay. Instead of a Prime Seed Pack, you get an Exotic Prime Seed Pack.

The main question is: do you care about having mutated versions of pets and slightly better rewards? If yes, and you play daily, then go for it. If you’re just playing for fun and don’t need every single rare item, save your Robux for something else.

