Grow a Garden Season Pass: All Rewards and How to Get

The Season Pass in Grow a Garden works like a battle pass system, where you complete quests to earn rewards. There’s a free track that everyone can access and a premium track that costs 749 Robux. Here’s everything you need to know about how it works, what rewards you can get, and whether it’s worth buying.

How the Season Pass Works in Grow a Garden

The Season Pass has 50 tiers that you progress through by completing daily quests. Each quest gives you 250 XP, and you need to fill up the XP bar to move to the next tier. Both free and premium tracks give similar rewards, but the premium version usually has better versions of the same items – like mutated pets instead of regular ones, or Exotic seed packs instead of standard ones. You can also earn Pass Points as you progress, which can be spent in the Season Pass store for extra items. If you want to skip tiers or quests, you can pay Robux to do that, but it’s expensive and not really necessary unless you’re in a rush.

All Season Pass Rewards in Grow a Garden (50 Tiers)

Tier Free Rewards Premium Rewards 1 Pass Points x50, Firework x5 Pass Points x100, Firework x5 2 Blue Jay pet Rainbow Blue Jay pet 3 Sundew Seed Sundew Seed x3 4 Premium Seed Pack Exotic Prime Seed Pack 5 Computer Monitor cosmetic Golden Radio cosmetic 6 Pass Points x50, Uncommon Egg Pass Points x100, Rare Egg 7 Prime Crate Prime Crate x2 8 Black Bat Flower Seed Gold Black Bat Flower Seed 9 Pass Points x50, Leaf Blower x2 Pass Points x100, Reclaimer 10 Grandmaster Sprinkler Grandmaster Sprinkler 11 Pass Points x50 Pass Points x100 12 Pass Points x100, Watering Can x10 Pass Points x150, Watering Can x20 13 Pass Points x50, Super Leaf Blower Pass Points x100, Advanced Sprinkler 14 Mandrone Berry Seed Silver Mandrone Berry Seed 15 Pass Points x75 Pass Points x150 16 Prime Seed Pack Exotic Prime Seed Pack 17 Watering Can x20, Godly Sprinkler Master Sprinkler 18 Mushroom Bed Flower Swing 19 Prime Crate Prime Crate 20 Pass Points x75 Pass Points x150 21 Small Treat x2, Medium Treat x2 Reclaimer x3 22 Pass Points x100, Small Toy x2 Pass Points x150, Medium Toy x2 23 Lightning Rod Grow All 24 Corpse Flower Seed Corpse Flower Seed x2 25 Firefly pet Giant Firefly pet 26 Prime Crate Prime Crate x2 27 Favorite Tool Levelup Lollipop 28 Levelup Lollipop Prime Crate 29 Pass Points x100, Pet Lead Pass Points x150, Pet Lead x2 30 Prime Seed Pack Exotic Prime Seed Pack 31 Pass Points x50 Pass Points x150 32 Pass Points x100, Rare Egg Pass Points x200 33 Master Sprinkler Godly Sprinkler x2 34 Grow All Pass Points x150 35 Mystical Waterfall Golden Harp 36 Prime Crate Prime Crate x2 37 Pass Points x150 Pass Points x200, Legendary Egg 38 Pass Points x50, Harvest Tool x2 Pass Points x75, Reclaimer x2 39 Pass Points x150 Pass Points x200 40 Silver Dragonfly pet Giant Silver Dragonfly 41 Prime Seed Pack Exotic Prime Seed Pack 42 Pass Points x150, Pumpkin Seed Pass Points x200, Pumpkin Seed x2 43 Levelup Lollipop Master Sprinkler 44 Inferno Quince Seed Gold Inferno Quince Seed 45 Grow All, Super Watering Can Grow All 46 Pass Points x75, Jungle Egg Pass Points x500 47 Mizuchi pet Rainbow Mizuchi pet 48 Prime Seed Pack Exotic Seed Pack 49 Pass Points x150, Mushroom Seed Pass Points x1000, Mushroom Seed x2 50 Multitrap Seed Silver Multitrap Seed

Season Pass Store Items

As you earn Pass Points from the battle pass, you can spend them in the Season Pass store. Here’s what’s available:

Item Price (Pass Points) Prime Crate 100 Egg Yolk Mat 600 Silver Fertilizer 1,000 Prime Seed Pack 500 Levelup Lollipop 450 Grow All 900 Naval Wort 2,000

Is the Season Pass Worth Buying?

The Season Pass costs 749 Robux, which is pretty expensive. Whether it’s worth it depends on how much you play Grow a Garden. The free track already gives you a lot of good stuff – seeds, pets, gear, and cosmetics. You won’t miss out on much if you stick with the free version. The premium track mostly just gives you better versions of the same rewards. Instead of a regular Blue Jay, you get a Rainbow Blue Jay. Instead of a Prime Seed Pack, you get an Exotic Prime Seed Pack.

The main question is: do you care about having mutated versions of pets and slightly better rewards? If yes, and you play daily, then go for it. If you’re just playing for fun and don’t need every single rare item, save your Robux for something else.