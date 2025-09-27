Seed Stages Event Guide – Grow a Garden

The all-new Seed Stages event has now rolled out in Grow a Garden, further enhancing the game with new features. The event requires you to upgrade some of your plants for up to four stages if you wish to collect all the rewards. However, do you know which plants can be upgraded and how to get all the rewards in the Grow a Garden Seed Stages event? Well, this article covers everything crucial that you should be aware of.

How to Upgrade Seeds in Grow a Garden

The most crucial part of the Seed Stages event in Grow a Garden is the Evo Plants. These special crops are quite different from the ones that you can get from the regular shop. After obtaining the Evo Plants, you must tend to them, allowing the crop to grow and evolve. Once the plant is all grown up, you must harvest its fruits and head over to the middle of the map to find the Seed Stage Merchant.

You must interact with him and select the “I want to evolve this plant” option. Doing so will automatically remove the evolved plant from your inventory and reward you with an upgraded seed stage, along with various other things.

All Evo Plants in Grow a Garden Seed Stages Event

Currently, there are four Evo Plants in Grow a Garden that you can obtain. Fortunately, these seeds can be purchased using Sheckles, unlike most other events where you must grind a limited-time currency. Below, we have listed all the new evo plants, along with other details for you to check out.

Image Name Price

(In Sheckles) Harvest Type Avg. Sell Value

(In Sheckles) Evo Beetroot I 100k Single 25,000 Evo Blueberry I 250k Single 30,000 Evo Pumpkin I 600k Single 35,000 Evo Mushroom I 850k (will update soon) 40,000

All the seeds in the shop will be Stage I when you first begin. You must bring evolved plants to the NPC to upgrade the rarity and obtain better seeds. Additionally, you must wait for the shop to restock if you wish to purchase a specific plant after purchasing it once.

All Seed Stages in Grow a Garden and Their Rewards

As mentioned previously, there are four Seed Stages in Grow a Garden. You obtain random rewards for submitting Evo Plants of each stage. Below, we have listed all the rewards that you can get for each stage.

List of All Stage I Rewards

Below is a list of all the rewards that you can obtain by upgrading a Stage I plant to Stage II.

3x Basic Sprinkler

3x Reclaimer

15x Event Lantern

10x Watering Can

10x Harvest Tool

3x Small Toy

1x Advanced Sprinkler

3x Normal

2x Common Egg

1x Uncommon Egg

List of All Stage II Rewards

Next, we have all the rewards that you could obtain when upgrading your Stage II plants to Stage III.

2x Godly Sprinkler

1x Master Sprinkler

3x Pet Name Reroller

3x Silver Fertilizer

1x Gardener Seed Pack

3x Pet Lead

2x Rare Egg

1x Legendary Egg

List of All Stage III Rewards

Finally, we have all the Stage III rewards that can be obtained by evolving your Stage III plants to Stage IV.

Gardener Seed Pack

Grandmaster Sprinkler

Levelup Lollipop

2 Mythical Egg

Bug Egg

Exotic Gardner Seed Pack

Jungle Egg

This brings us to the end of this guide. We hope that you found it helpful. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later when the developer adds new Evo Plants to Grow a Garden.